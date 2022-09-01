I’ve found the best denim shorts and they’re just £12.75 in the sale

Denim shorts that actually fit me properly? Yeah, right.

Although I am a size 10, I have bigger hips and a smaller waist (a classic pear shape) and no matter the style or brand, it seems no pair seem to flatter me at all. So much so that I often don't bother with denim shorts, full stop.

However, in a desperate last-ditch attempt to find some for 2022, I stumbled on quite possibly the best flattering denim on the internet right now.

The Stradivarius denim shorts have been rated 4.9 stars by ASOS customers (pretty much unheard of!) and are in the sale for just £12.75. While the light wash version is currently out of stock (cry) we've linked the mid-wash blue, as well as the black version below. If you're a shorter girl, then you're in luck, because the petite version of the light wash shorts is still in stock. Our advice? Be quick, and make sure to get them while you still can...

Stradivarius Slim Mom Denim Short in Light wash View offer Currently out of stock but shop alternatives below!

They are stretch-denim, and ultra comfy, yet expertly sculpt your shape to ensure you feel #snatched.

As a heads up, I bought my regular size (a ten) and they fit me perfectly.

They're incredibly high-waisted and are short enough to be flattering, yet long enough to cover your bottom. The best bit - they fit both my waist and my hips. At the same time? It's a Christmas miracle.

By some flukey coincidence, my sister messaged me proclaiming she had found 'the best denim shorts' and reader, they were the same ones. Yep, they are that revolutionary.

One chuffed customer also agreed they were 'the best shorts ever' and wrote, "Great length and quality. Love the colour too! Will probably get them in black too."

Another added, "These shorts are the best I have them in ecru as well. I got an 8 which is my normal and they fit perfectly will be wearing these all summer!"