Ellis Ranson talks becoming a celeb stylist, 2024 trends and her £9 ‘MUA-approved hack’ for glowy skin

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week, it's all about Ellis Ranson, a celebrity stylist and fashion expert, who dresses plenty of big names including Dani Dyer, Megan McKenna, Olivia Bowen, Laura Anderson and Kaz Kamwi. Whether it's a red carpet event, a magazine photo shoot or a PA, Ellis is on hand to ensure the celeb lot looks fabulous.

So what's the stylist's signature look? "I think people come to me if they like a bit of colour and a bit of fun," Ellis tells heat. "I'm definitely not a tonal girl… unless it's brights!"

"When I first met Megan McKenna, we were together on a shoot and she really wanted this country singer vibe and we came together and came up with these bright and fun ideas and took it to that level. Not just doing what's on-trend. I think that's what's really fun about fashion."

As well as sharing her styling know-how during live sessions on TikTok and Instagram, Ellis has also founded School of Style which offers a six-week masterclass for budding stylists. She really is the fashion expert you need on your radar.

Ellis chats exclusively to heat about starting out as a fashion stylist, daily wellness habits and really good advice...

On becoming a celeb stylist

"I've always had a bit of a love for fashion. I remember when I was in school my mum would dress really quirky and at the time I'd be a bit embarrassed because in school you're like, 'No, we wear the same as everyone else' and now I'm like, 'Do you still have those jeans that used to really embarrass me?'

"I think at school you don't realise how many different roles there are in fashion, but I just knew that was sort of where I wanted to go. Then I did sixth form and studied fashion there and my tutor said, 'Maybe fashion is not for you.' He asked if I wanted to swap courses and I thought, 'No, I'm going to swap colleges!'

"So I went to the Fashion Retail Academy which was the best decision ever. They didn't actually have a styling course at the time, but they do now. Then I started randomly modelling for this boutique in Essex. I wasn't a model, but they used local girls and when I was there, they didn't have a stylist and I started putting outfits together. I was enjoying it way more than I was being in front of the camera.

"After college, I got a job at New Look which was amazing and that's where I really got my foot in the industry. I started posting my outfits on Instagram and Ferne McCann had just come out of the jungle and was liking my pictures.

"My friend was like, 'Just message her!' And again, this whole thing about winging it. I didn't know what a celebrity stylist was at this point, but I knew I wanted to be one. I just messaged her saying if she ever wanted a stylist I'd love to work with her and the rest was history."

On Ferne McCann

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Ferne McCann attending the OK! Beauty awards at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel on November 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

"I've loved working with Ferne, I feel like what we've created, it's almost like a collab and now we're best friends. And because styling is so personal, she always has fun with it. She's always up for pushing it and she really trusts me. I think one of my favourite moments with her was this lilac suit she wore and she hated lilac at the time and she was really unsure about it. But she said, 'If you think it's good, I'll wear it and we'll go for it'. She wore it and got best dressed, so the next day she was super happy."

On 2024 trends

What are the fashion trends we should be excited about this year?

"There's some fun ones, I think short shorts are going to be massive. But like the micro skirt trend, are we going to wear it? Maybe with some tights.

"I'm obsessed with the mob wife aesthetic, the big furs, it's so 80s, it's so over the top. But people are having fun with fashion again. People are pushing it a bit more, people are playing with colour. They're experimenting more. It's crazy because TikTok is completely leading fashion right now. "

On styling tricks

"I do love knickers over your tights! I think it's finding your own style and not being afraid to. If you love it, wear it. Yeah. And that's what I've always sort of said, if you feel comfortable in something, you will look great. If you're standing there feeling uncomfortable. It might be on trend. It might be the colour that everyone's wearing. But if you don't feel good, you won't look good."

On self-care

What does the ultimate self-care Sunday look like for Ellis?

"I work 24/7, so a day off for me has to involve a cup of tea and a bath. I do like to see friends because I feel like it's my time to actually switch off and not talk about clothes and just have fun. I like to go for a roast, especially if it's a Sunday.

"I always feel good if I wear a nice outfit, so on a self-care day I like to wear a comfy tracksuit, or I love my Chelsea Peers pyjamas - those pyjamas are just self-care in themselves!"

On skincare

"Because I'm often on shoots, I get so many different tips from different make-up artists, so I'm a bit like, 'Woah, I don't know what I should be doing!'

"Since turning 30, my skin has really changed and I've realised I need to start caring for it more. I love the 111SKIN Rose Gold Sheet Masks and I'm trying to have facials a bit more often."

On everyday make-up

"Day-to-day, I don't actually wear make-up to work, but at the moment I'm loving Hourglass. They have a skin tint which I swear by. Then budget-wise, I've got this L'Oreal Infalliable Contour Stick in the shade Cappuccino that my friend recommended to me, which I love.

"I also love Weleda Skin Food, it's so good and every make-up artist recommends it. Everyone!"

On daily wellness habits

"I like to read. I've got that app called Headway and it gives you little snippets because I don't have loads of time. I'm loving that at the minute as I feel like I'm getting what I need. I also love fiction books to just completely switch off.

"I recently read a book called Stolen Focus about how our phones are literally taking over our lives. Even in styling, phones play a huge part. It's constant. I'm constantly on brand's websites shopping, I'm constantly emailing. So before bed, I like to read so I'm not on my phone."

On great advice

What's a great piece of wisdom that's helped change Ellis' mindset recently? Teach us.

"A quote I saw the other day was 'You can't live your life through someone else's point of view'. I just love that because I feel like we spend so much time worrying about it and stressing about everyone else and everyone else is thinking."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I've been watching Love Island and I have been into The Traitors, too.

How do you like your cuppa? A builder's tea, but no sugar.

Go-to loungewear brand? My client Dani Dyer just sent me some of her new loungewear bits and it's from a brand called Loveall. It's so nice.

Go-to takeaway order? I love Thai.

Favourite candle? At the minute, anything from NEOM.