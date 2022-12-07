  1. Home
Emily in Paris’ very best outfits and how to recreate them on a budget

C'est fantastique!

Emily In Paris outfits
by Ruby Barry |
Posted

Emily in Paris is a bit like Marmite... you either love it, or you hate it. The series was originally released as a Netflix Original in October 2020, telling the story of an American Emily Cooper. She is sent to Paris to work at a French marketing firm - and culture clashes ensue. A second season was released last December, and we can look forward to season three on 21 December 2022.

A lot of people loved its cheesy, escapist vibes, while others criticised it for its stereotyping and the main character’s actions (our friends over at Grazia have written an insightful article about the controversy, check it out here). Yes, Emily Cooper might be the most controversial female character Netflix has seen since Carole Baskin.

But one thing we can all agree on? Emily in Paris' outfits are utterly bonkers, in the best way possible.

Of course, a show set in the city of Paris is bound to have a wardrobe department to die for. Emily in Paris certainly does not disappoint. Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, gets to wear some stunning, if quirky, fits. Only problem? With a big-budget Netflix show, comes big-budget clothing prices. Each of Emily’s outfits on the show adds up to £1,000 minimum, and we just haven’t got that moolah.

Never fear, the heat team is here to help. We’ve scoured the internet and recreated Emily’s most iconic outfits from high-street brands. This means you can look "C’est Magnifique" on a budget.

SHOP: Emily in Paris' outfits recreated on the high street

How to recreate Emily Cooper's looks on a budget (seasons one and two)

emily in paris season 1 episode 3 outfit red beret checkered jacket
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 1

Episode: 3 "Sexy or Sexist"

Women's Blazer Office Suit Shorts Set
CREDIT: light in the box

Start off the outfit with this houndstooth blazer and shorts set from Light in the Box.

boohoo Rounded Pearl Chain Cross Body Bag
CREDIT: boohoo

This bag from boohoo incorporates the padded and pearl elements of the original.

COLETER Women's High Heels
CREDIT: Amazon

In this scene, Lily Collins is originally wearing Louis Vuitton heels. Unfortunately, if another company tried to recreate a shoe with red bottoms, they'd most likely get sued, so we've chosen this chic red/black fade heel from Amazon instead.

Amazon
ASOS DESIGN wool beret with improved fit in red
CREDIT: ASOS

We can't forget the iconic Emily in Paris beret.

Mona Lisa Canvas Tote Bag
CREDIT: etsy

Finish off the look with this Mona Lisa tote bag from Etsy.

Emily in Paris Season 1 Episode 7 outfit bucket hat
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 1

Episode: 7 "French Ending"

Pearl Trimmed Knit Jacket
CREDIT: cider

A fantastic dupe for the original, this Cider cardigan is extra bedazzled.

ASOS DESIGN 90s Slim Fit Shirt in Purple Swirl Print with Pocket
CREDIT: asos

Purple swirly goodness.

Diamante Tassel Scalloped Hem Mini Skirt
CREDIT: boohoo

An exciting take on Emily's pearl-lined skirt, check out this diamante fringed skirt.

Kangol washed logo bucket hat in electric pink
CREDIT: sneaker city

Kangol hats are usually pricey, but thanks to Sneaker City they're now 30% off.

Topshop Harper leather high ankle boot in lilac
CREDIT: ASOS

These boots are made for walkin'.

Emily in Paris Season 1 Episode 8 outfit Vivienne westwood ruffles
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 1

Episode: 8 "Family Affair"

Red Tartan Check Jacket
CREDIT: TU

Tartan never goes out of style - you can quote us on that.

Yasong Women Ladies Long Sleeve Formal Top Work Blouse Frill Ruffle Blouse
CREDIT: Amazon

This is giving us major pirate-chic energy.

Amazon
Monki Zami organic cotton high waist straight leg jeans in vintage blue
CREDIT: ASOS

Although Lily wore Levi jeans in this scene, why not just get these Monki Zami jeans for half the price? Shop smarter, not harder.

Quay Australia On the Radio Sunglasses
CREDIT: quay

Sassy ladies need sassy glasses.

Alba Suede Block Heel Sandal
CREDIT: Whistles

A little on the spenny-side, but you should always invest in a good pair of heels. It's common sense.

Essentials Training Barrel Bag
CREDIT: puma

Emily's original bag is from Herschel Supply Co but if you want the pink version, here is a great option from Puma.

Emily in Paris Season 1 Episode 9 outfit pink checkered coat
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 1

Episode: 9 "An American Auction in Paris"

Blouson Sleeve Fluffy Jumper
CREDIT: boden

Begin with this pink checkered number from Boden.

Faux Collar Wool Look Coat
CREDIT: Boohoo

A perfect dupe for Emily's pink longline coat.

Qed London Raw Hem Denim Skirt in Bright Pink
CREDIT: asos

Pink isn't just a colour, it's an attitude.

Textured Faux-shearling Bag
CREDIT: Mango

We love a teddy fur moment.

Knee High 60 Denier Socks
CREDIT: Amazon

What's your damage, Heather?

Amazon
High Heel Stiletto
CREDIT: Light in the Box

Finish off the outfit with these pink stilettos, with the same curvature as the original.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Episode 1 outfit polo neck shirt green coat
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 2

Episode: 1 "Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi?"

Women's Coat Street
CREDIT: light in the box

We're obsessed with this green shacket.

Verity Knitted Stripe Polo Top - Green
CREDIT: joanie

Only £18, down from £45?? Get in our baskets.

Tall Green Dogtooth Mini Tube Skirt
CREDIT: new look

Headmaster aesthetics.

AIMEE SQUARE TOE BUCKLE CLOSURE STILETTO STRAPPY HIGH HEEL SANDAL IN RAINBOW
CREDIT: XY London

Is it bad that we prefer these shoes over the originals?

Emily in Paris Season 2 Episode 3 outfit baker boy hat fur collar
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 2

Episode: 3 "Bon Anniversaire"

ASOS DESIGN Petite cardigan with faux fur collar in pink
CREDIT: ASOS

This stunning cardigan from ASOS brings the sexy furred collar from the original.

Bohotusk African Rainbow Stripe
CREDIT: Etsy

Emily is wearing a version of the classic "Harem Pants" (Hammer Time🎶) so don these rainbow-striped trousers from Etsy. Plus, there's a donation to the Baangchang Elephant Paradise sanctuary in Thailand with every purchase.

Ladies Harris Tweed Baker Boy Cap
CREDIT: House of Bruar

Like many other Emily in Paris outfits, this look is very accessory-centric. Let's start with the hats because Emily Cooper certainly has an eccentric collection. We love House of Bruar's baker boy hat collection.

Female Half Finger Driving Gloves
CREDIT: grandado

Next, are these leather driving gloves - extra fancy.

Curve Mini Bag
CREDIT: boohoo

So dainty, but how many tampons could you fit in there realistically?

CLOVER GOLD METALLIC HEELED STRAPPY SANDAL
CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing

These gold heels are a great alternative to the Bijoux 105 leather sandals.

emily in paris Season: 2 Episode: 3 "Bon Anniversaire" bow dress
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 2

Episode: 3 "Bon Anniversaire"

Miss Selfridge Scuba Contrast Bow Mini Dress in Black
CREDIT: asos

So gosh darn pretty!!

Emerald silk blend kimono robe
CREDIT: Etsy

Finish off this lewk with this gorj kimono from Etsy, with the same swirly patterns as the original.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Episode 5 outfit heart dress
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 2

Episode: 5 "Bon Anniversaire"

Urban Revivo Cut Out Midi Dress in Red Heart Print
CREDIT: asos

What a dupe! It even has a cutout back.

We also love this similar option from ASOS from Sister Jane.

Silver Plated Red Heart Necklace
CREDIT: Simply Be

We love it!

PLAIN WHITE COTTON FABRIC HEAD HAIR SCARF BAND SELF TIE BOW VINTAGE RETRO 50s
CREDIT: eBay

This is a cheap and cheerful accessory that can glam-ify almost any outfit.

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Scarlett bow detail mid heeled shoes in rust
CREDIT: ASOS

Bunny ear heels are hard to find on the high street, but these bow heels from ASOS are just as cute.

Women Transparent Handbag Clear Printed Jelly Bag Casual Shoulder Messenger Tote
CREDIT: eBay

Complete the lewk with this red/clear vinyl messenger tote.

Season: 2 Episode: 10 "French Revolution" emily in paris red dress
CREDIT: Netflix

Season: 2

Episode: 10 "French Revolution"

Red Chiffon Ruffle Layer Maxi Dress
CREDIT: prettylittlething

When we tell you, we're obsessed with this dupe.

large heart necklace
CREDIT: Etsy

Finally, recreate Emily's heart necklace with this fantastic alternative from Gigglosophy. Our love for this necklace is off the ch-hearts.

Mindy Emily in Paris
©Netflix

If you're looking for a non-Emily, glam fit inspired by the show, you can buy Mindy's chic two-piece that she stuns in walking across a Parisian bridge. Score 🤩

1. Orange Tie Dye Print Structured Corset Top

Orange Tie Dye Print Structured Corset Top
Pretty Little Thing

Orange Tie Dye Print Structured Corset Top
2. Orange Tie Dye Ruched Side Midi Skirt

Orange Tie Dye Ruched Side Midi Skirt
Pretty Little Thing

Orange Tie Dye Ruched Side Midi Skirt
WATCH: Lily Collins on her obsession with #realhousewives and that time Nicholas Hoult was shot!

