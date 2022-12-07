Emily in Paris’ very best outfits and how to recreate them on a budget

Emily in Paris is a bit like Marmite... you either love it, or you hate it. The series was originally released as a Netflix Original in October 2020, telling the story of an American Emily Cooper. She is sent to Paris to work at a French marketing firm - and culture clashes ensue. A second season was released last December, and we can look forward to season three on 21 December 2022.

A lot of people loved its cheesy, escapist vibes, while others criticised it for its stereotyping and the main character’s actions (our friends over at Grazia have written an insightful article about the controversy, check it out here). Yes, Emily Cooper might be the most controversial female character Netflix has seen since Carole Baskin.

But one thing we can all agree on? Emily in Paris' outfits are utterly bonkers, in the best way possible.

Of course, a show set in the city of Paris is bound to have a wardrobe department to die for. Emily in Paris certainly does not disappoint. Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, gets to wear some stunning, if quirky, fits. Only problem? With a big-budget Netflix show, comes big-budget clothing prices. Each of Emily’s outfits on the show adds up to £1,000 minimum, and we just haven’t got that moolah.

Never fear, the heat team is here to help. We’ve scoured the internet and recreated Emily’s most iconic outfits from high-street brands. This means you can look "C’est Magnifique" on a budget.

SHOP: Emily in Paris' outfits recreated on the high street

Gallery How to recreate Emily Cooper's looks on a budget (seasons one and two) 1 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 1 Episode: 3 "Sexy or Sexist" 2 of 50 CREDIT: light in the box Start off the outfit with this houndstooth blazer and shorts set from Light in the Box. 3 of 50 CREDIT: boohoo This bag from boohoo incorporates the padded and pearl elements of the original. 4 of 50 CREDIT: Amazon In this scene, Lily Collins is originally wearing Louis Vuitton heels. Unfortunately, if another company tried to recreate a shoe with red bottoms, they'd most likely get sued, so we've chosen this chic red/black fade heel from Amazon instead. 5 of 50 CREDIT: ASOS We can't forget the iconic Emily in Paris beret. 6 of 50 CREDIT: etsy Finish off the look with this Mona Lisa tote bag from Etsy. 7 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 1 Episode: 7 "French Ending" 8 of 50 CREDIT: cider A fantastic dupe for the original, this Cider cardigan is extra bedazzled. 9 of 50 CREDIT: asos Purple swirly goodness. 10 of 50 CREDIT: boohoo An exciting take on Emily's pearl-lined skirt, check out this diamante fringed skirt. 11 of 50 CREDIT: sneaker city Kangol hats are usually pricey, but thanks to Sneaker City they're now 30% off. 12 of 50 CREDIT: ASOS These boots are made for walkin'. 13 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 1 Episode: 8 "Family Affair" 14 of 50 CREDIT: TU Tartan never goes out of style - you can quote us on that. 15 of 50 CREDIT: Amazon This is giving us major pirate-chic energy. 16 of 50 CREDIT: ASOS Although Lily wore Levi jeans in this scene, why not just get these Monki Zami jeans for half the price? Shop smarter, not harder. 17 of 50 CREDIT: quay Sassy ladies need sassy glasses. 18 of 50 CREDIT: Whistles A little on the spenny-side, but you should always invest in a good pair of heels. It's common sense. 19 of 50 CREDIT: puma Emily's original bag is from Herschel Supply Co but if you want the pink version, here is a great option from Puma. 20 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 1 Episode: 9 "An American Auction in Paris" 21 of 50 CREDIT: boden Begin with this pink checkered number from Boden. 22 of 50 CREDIT: Boohoo A perfect dupe for Emily's pink longline coat. 23 of 50 CREDIT: asos Pink isn't just a colour, it's an attitude. 24 of 50 CREDIT: Mango We love a teddy fur moment. 25 of 50 CREDIT: Amazon What's your damage, Heather? 26 of 50 CREDIT: Light in the Box Finish off the outfit with these pink stilettos, with the same curvature as the original. 27 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 2 Episode: 1 "Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi?" 28 of 50 CREDIT: light in the box We're obsessed with this green shacket. 29 of 50 CREDIT: joanie Only £18, down from £45?? Get in our baskets. 30 of 50 CREDIT: new look Headmaster aesthetics. 31 of 50 CREDIT: XY London Is it bad that we prefer these shoes over the originals? 32 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 2 Episode: 3 "Bon Anniversaire" 33 of 50 CREDIT: ASOS This stunning cardigan from ASOS brings the sexy furred collar from the original. 34 of 50 CREDIT: Etsy Emily is wearing a version of the classic "Harem Pants" (Hammer Time🎶) so don these rainbow-striped trousers from Etsy. Plus, there's a donation to the Baangchang Elephant Paradise sanctuary in Thailand with every purchase. 35 of 50 CREDIT: House of Bruar Like many other Emily in Paris outfits, this look is very accessory-centric. Let's start with the hats because Emily Cooper certainly has an eccentric collection. We love House of Bruar's baker boy hat collection. 36 of 50 CREDIT: grandado Next, are these leather driving gloves - extra fancy. 37 of 50 CREDIT: boohoo So dainty, but how many tampons could you fit in there realistically? 38 of 50 CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing These gold heels are a great alternative to the Bijoux 105 leather sandals. 39 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 2 Episode: 3 "Bon Anniversaire" 40 of 50 CREDIT: asos So gosh darn pretty!! 41 of 50 CREDIT: Etsy Finish off this lewk with this gorj kimono from Etsy, with the same swirly patterns as the original. 42 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 2 Episode: 5 "Bon Anniversaire" 43 of 50 CREDIT: asos What a dupe! It even has a cutout back. We also love this similar option from ASOS from Sister Jane. 44 of 50 CREDIT: Simply Be We love it! 45 of 50 CREDIT: eBay This is a cheap and cheerful accessory that can glam-ify almost any outfit. 46 of 50 CREDIT: ASOS Bunny ear heels are hard to find on the high street, but these bow heels from ASOS are just as cute. 47 of 50 CREDIT: eBay Complete the lewk with this red/clear vinyl messenger tote. 48 of 50 CREDIT: Netflix Season: 2 Episode: 10 "French Revolution" 49 of 50 CREDIT: prettylittlething When we tell you, we're obsessed with this dupe. 50 of 50 CREDIT: Etsy Finally, recreate Emily's heart necklace with this fantastic alternative from Gigglosophy. Our love for this necklace is off the ch-hearts.

NOW MORE: You can now buy Mindy's orange tie-dye two-piece outfit 😱

©Netflix

If you're looking for a non-Emily, glam fit inspired by the show, you can buy Mindy's chic two-piece that she stuns in walking across a Parisian bridge. Score 🤩