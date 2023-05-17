Emily Miller talks iconic outfits, SHEIN bikinis and her all-time favourite styling trick

Too Hot To Handle's Emily Miller has launched a brand-new swimwear collection with SHEIN and it's made with your girls' holiday in mind. We're talking colourful bikinis, statement cossies and cover-ups that will quickly take you from beach to bar.

Describing her style as 'fun, classy and never trashy!', Emily tells us that the collaboration was a dream come true. "I've always loved swimwear, on the show I was always wearing a different bikini," the star tells heat. "When SHEIN approached me and asked about this collaboration, I jumped at it because I've never done a swimwear collection before and was really excited."

The star-studded launch party for the collection was at O Beach, which was exactly the inspiration behind the swimwear collection. Whether you're going to Marbs, Ayia Napa or indeed, Ibiza, Emily's collab will ensure you look hot fire flames whilst having fun in the sun.

Plus, as part of the brand's SHEINTHEKNOW campaign, they now have a unique on-demand small-batch manufacturing model that enables them to reduce production waste. We love to see it 👏.

To celebrate the babein' collection, Emily chats through her favourite styling tricks, trends she's excited to wear and her favourite thing in her wardrobe.

Hey Emily! So what's your favourite piece from the collection? If you had to pick?

Emily Miller with co-star and boyfriend, Cam Holmes

"Ah, that's really easy for me. My favourite piece would definitely be the green bandeau top with the matching high waist bottoms (£7.99). The materials like a towel material. It's like my favourite material ever and it reminds me of the bikini I wore when I entered the villa."

The website truly has it all. What hidden gems would you advise shopping from SHEIN?

"I don't know if you've seen, but they've just launched hamster clothing. I'm not even kidding you. It is like the cutest thing ever, ever. And now I really need a hamster in my life.

"The swimwear is always so good. Like all my friends, even before this collection, I'd ask where their bikini was from and they'd be like, 'Oh, it's Shein' and I swear everyone shops there for swimwear. That's why it seemed so right to collaborate with them. I also love their sparkly handbags."

What are your favourite styling tricks at the moment?

"I always just kinda throw stuff together, but I love denim at the moment - literally, anything denim. I would wear denim boots, with denim jeans, denim top with a denim hat if I could. I'm really feeling the denim right now.

"I'm also loving micro skirts with a little top and an oversized dad blazer. That's such a vibe right now, especially in this kind of weather. It's not hot, but it's not cold so you need something to keep the chill off."

What's your current daily uniform?

"Right now it would definitely be a grey tracksuit because I am travelling here there and everywhere. I'm literally living in tracksuits as I spend half of my time at airports right now.

"My friend has a brand called Fawn and even Cam wears it almost every single day as well. It's just such a good fit, really good quality and not too heavy."

What's been your favourite outfit since leaving Too Hot To Handle?

"If one outfit was to stand out in my mind it would be from last year at a fashion show. I bought a custom piece from a brand called the Secret Sewing Rooms and it was a vegan leather blazer with really padded shoulder pads. It had... I don't know if it was a belt, but I wore it around my neck instead. It was such a vibe, I felt like a million dollars."

What's your favourite item in your wardrobe right now?

"Cam's clothes. That's so easy for me, I steal his clothes all the time and he hates it, but I don't care. I just love wearing one of his oversized t-shirts with a pair of Air Forces or Crocs or whatever. You just look good and I can just eat as much as I want throughout the day and don't feel like my belly is sticking out."

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

"I definitely get my style inspo through Instagram. There's one girl in particular, Leonie Hanne. I actually met her last year at Coachella and she's so beautiful. Her dress sense is amazing, that is literally what I aspire for."

What's a trend you're excited to wear in summer 2023?

"Apart from wearing all the swimwear possible, I love the asymmetric vibe that's going on. There are lots of asymmetric tops and skirts which I think are really fun. I haven't bought anything yet because I've been travelling too much, but I can't wait to get my hands on some."