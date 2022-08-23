Emma Chamberlain’s best outfits and how to recreate them on the high street

Take one look at Emma Chamberlain's outfits on IG, and you'll notice one thing; effortless elegance.

Star of the iconic 'love you bye' Met Gala video and Gen Z's queen, Emma's hilarious personality and relatable content might be what got us hooked, but her chic, laid-back fashion sense is definitely what made us stick around. We mean, that and the forehead kisses (iykyk).

It's hard to find one word to describe Emma's style; her outfits range from white vests paired with Levi's mom jeans, all the way to funky mini skirts, and lots in between. When it comes to shoes, you'll either catch Emma in some Doc Martens loafers, a pair of controversial (but fashionable?) creepers, or a pair of fresh Nike sneakers. But, the real formula to success when it comes to Emma's style, is to look as nonchalant and effortless as possible (even if you're trying really hard to do so).

Emma is somewhat of a thrift queen, so shopping second-hand is definitely one way to go about embodying her vibe. Some of her go-to brands are Brandy Melville, GANNI and pretty much any trending NYC/London designer you can think of, so make sure to look out for those names when you're on the hunt for pre-loved gems. A few great second-hand online shops include Vinted, Thrift+ and, of course, Depop.

To make life easy, we've found the best high street alternatives to our favourite Emma Chamberlain outfits. From chunky loafers to loose-fitting cargos, shop the best Emma Chamberlain outfit dupes down below.

The white vest and cargo pant

This is an outfit we've seen Emma in a few times - and we can totally see why. It's a fool-proof, easy-to-wear look that involves nothing more than a simple tank top, some cargo pants and your favourite trainers.

Ribbed Vest Top View offer Start the look with a simple white vest top. We've opted for this H&M vest (our go-to for all things basics) with subtle ribbing and an extra trim around the neckline for a slight twist on an otherwise basic piece.

Stradivarius STR Straight Leg Cargo Trousers in Khaki View offer Next up is the mighty cargo pant. The Stradivarius cargo pants are basically famous at this point, so you may struggle to find your size in stock RN. Make sure you keep checking back for restocks because they're 10000 per cent worth it - we promise.

Topshop High Waisted Wide Leg Utility Trouser View offer Another great pair of cargo pants, particularly if you enjoy a wide-leg cut to your trousers.

Pull&Bear Chunky Colourblock Trainer in Beige and White View offer No, you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for a sleek sneaker, and this beige/white colourway is the perfect way to spice things up from the usual white trainer.

The patterned sweater vest

Did you really think we were going to make an edit of Emma's best outfits without including a sweater vest look? Emma and sweater vests are like two peas in a pod, and we love how she's paired this GANNI vest with some bright pink trousers for a v summery look.

GANNI Graphic-Knit Vest Top View offer We HAD to include the original GANNI vest top that Emma wore during Copenhagen Fashion Week, because - we mean - look how dreamy. If, however, this isn't in your budget, keep scrolling for some dupes that are both stylish and affordable.

Pieces Petite Exclusive Lightweight Vest in Bright Pink & Red View offer Once you've slipped on your favourite white tee, pop on this bright pink sweater vest and nail the grandma chic look for just £30.



Edited Cropped Sweater Vest in Rainbow Knit View offer Another dreamy option is this cropped rainbow knit sweater - it's a little pricier, but worth it, if you ask us.

Noisy May Amanda Wide Leg Jean in Pink View offer If anyone can make pink jeans look fashionable, it's Emma. Noisy May jeans are notoriously amazing, and these look almost identical to the real pair.

ASOS DESIGN Navigator Sunglasses in Dark Green View offer We can't get over the 70s vibe of these green sunnies - the perfect finishing touch to the look.

The satin maxi skirt

This outfit almost brought a tear to our eyes, tbh. Composed of a satin green maxi skirt, a cut-out white top and Emma's trusty black loafers, this is a spring/summer essential...and you still have time to flaunt it before summer is offish over (</3).

VILA Green Satin Midi Skirt Buy now The main character in this exquisite ensemble is, of course, the skirt and we've found the perfect dupe in this beaut New Look satin midi skirt.

Cut-Out Tank Top View offer Any simple white tank top works with this outfit, but we love this cut-out option from & Other Stories.

Office Freya Fringe Loafers View offer Emma Chamberlain's capsule wardrobe definitely includes a pair of loafers, which is why you need your own pair - stat. Finding the perfect loafers might take some trial and error, but this pair from Office are a great option and come pretty close to Emma's.

ASOS DESIGN Curved Shoulder Bag in Green Croc View offer Finally, finish off the look with this lime green ASOS DESIGN shoulder bag in croc.

The preppy schoolgirl

Nobody can nail the preppy (private school) girl vibe quite like Emma. An easy look to achieve, and perfect for the upcoming autumn season.

Tennis Skirt Buy now Start off strong with this super cute baby blue pleated skirt from H&M, that's also (very) affordable.

Cropped Polo Shirt Buy now Next up, pop on a polo shirt for a real primary school throwback moment. This step is important to get that preppy collar pop, so do not skip (!).

Threadbare Plus Dixie Oversized Sweater in Deep Navy View offer Throw a navy jumper over your polo, and don't forget to pop that collar. We love this oversized option from ASOS, that'll contrast nicely with your mini skirt.

The mini dress and chunky boot

Emma has previously stated that she hates wearing heels, so her go-to footwear for events is a chunky platform boot - a girl after our own hearts. Pair with a gorgeous little dress, like the one below, and you've got yourself a fit.

Topshop Petite Ruched Side Strappy Satin Mini Dress View offer You can never go wrong with a mini cowl neck dress for a night out - word of warning, this one is petite, so it's extra extra short, just like Emma's.

Topshop Petite Fabric Interest Mini Slip Dress in Silver Buy now Another fab little number that'll pair gorgeously with some chunky boots, and even a biker jacket for those extra #edgygirl vibes.

ASOS DESIGN Acclaim Chunky Chelsea Boots in Black View offer Ummm, have we just found the perfect dupe to Emma's chunky boots? We think so. Ideal for our fellow heel haters.

ASOS DESIGN Ready Platform Sock Boots in Black View offer We love the 90s vibe of these boots, and that platform will make your legs look long AF.

The serious sweater vest

Okay, yes, we've included another sweater vest - but can you blame us? They're just so versatile. This time, Emma has paired a simple sweater vest with a basic black tee and some trousers for a more formal, business caj look.

Recycled High Neck Ribbed Short Sleeved Top View offer The first step is finding the perfect tee, as this will be the base of your whole outfit. We opted for a high-neck short sleeve top that looks just like Emma's.

Cable-Knit Sweater Vest View offer A great wardrobe staple for this coming autumn and part of H&M's conscious collection, layer this beige cable-knit sweater vest over your tee, and boom - you've got yourself an Emma-approved look.