Gemma Owen talks styling tricks, how to dress expensive and her brand-new PLT collection

Since her sell-out range last year, PrettyLittleThing ambassador, Gemma Owen is back with a brand-new collectionand it's made, repeat, MADE for your next holiday.

Taking inspiration from balmy summer nights, the Love Island star has combined her signature classic style with elevated holiday looks to create the ultimate summer wardrobe. We're talking soft satins, statement embellishments and neutral co-ord sets worthy of your Instagram grid. Honestly? You'll want it all.

To celebrate Gemma's new PLT collection (which you can shop in full, here!) the star chats exclusively to heat below about her top styling tricks, favourite pieces and who she looks up to for fashion inspiration...

Hey Gemma! What's the inspiration behind your new PLT collection?

"Holidays, summer nights… that is the inspiration. Summer is my favourite time of year, fashion-wise. I just love vacation looks. That's definitely the inspiration for this collection and I absolutely love it. I'm so happy with how it's turned out."

What's your favourite piece from the collection?

"I've got two. One of my favourites is a champagne shirt (£24) with this embellished skirt (£75) which I love. I actually wore it to PLT's showroom opening a week or so ago. I absolutely love that. My second favourite is this butterscotch two-piece [top (£15) maxi skirt (£20)] it's gorgeous."

What are your favourite styling tricks at the moment?

"I'm kind of feeling denim and tailoring mixed together. So my go-to look will probably be jeans and a blazer. You know, it's still quite smart, classy and sophisticated but still quite casual with denim bits as well. All I'm wearing at the moment is jeans and a blazer!"

What's your go-to dressy outfit for drinks with the girls?

"It would be similar but good-fitting tailored trousers and a pair of classic heels. A nice fitting top. If you've got good-fitting basics in your wardrobe, you can dress them up and down with accessories. What I wear day-to-night is actually not too different. I'll just add a pair of heels or a nice bag."

What's been your favourite outfit post-Love Island?

"I'm going to have to say the outfit I wore to the PLT showroom opening, it's from my collection. [ Pictured above ] I think that has to be my favourite. It's something quite different for me because my style is very classic and basic in a way. The colours are very tonal. But I love the embellished sequin skirt. It's a bit out there but it's insane."

What's your favourite item in your wardrobe right now?

"I would have to say a good pair of designer shoes. I'm really getting into my shoe wardrobe at the moment. I love a good pair of classic heels that never go out of season that you bring out year after year."

Where do you get your fashion inspo from?

"I don't really follow too many trends when it comes to fashion I just pick bits I like from different people. I think Sofia Richie all of her outfits and her wedding, that is my kind of style. I really like Zendaya and Jade Holland Cooper - I think she has got amazing style!"

What are your top tips for making an outfit look more expensive?

"My favourite way to make a good outfit is to invest in basics. Then mix it with a bit of tailoring, and add a bag or pair of heels which can elevate the look. You can dress basics up easily with the right accessories. And it doesn't have to be madly expensive, I think you can get that classy look without everything being designer."