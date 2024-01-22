H Samuel has the perfect hack for Valentine’s Day gift-giving this year

Paid Partnership

With the most romantic day of the year upon us, finding the perfect gift for your loved one before February 14 quickly becomes a top priority. But whether you're currently looking for a not-so-cringeworthy Valentine's gift for your partner or best friend, H Samuel is here to help.

This year, H Samuel is helping you 'think outside the box this Valentine's Day', suggesting you ditch your typical go-tos (read: red roses, chocolates or prosecco) and head down the more sentimental route with its range of glorious jewellery that won't break the bank. If you still want to splurge on your partner, though, H Samuel stocks top designer brands like Olivia Burton and Tommy Hilfiger, making it the perfect destination for all budgets.

©H Samuel

From necklaces to watches, earrings to rings, there is a whole range of jewellery to choose from that is unique and will make anyone feel loved and appreciated. Celebrating Galentine's Day? Treat your bestie and show them how special they are with a matching friendship bracelet or a personalised birthstone piece.

Psst - if you're thinking about making this a Valentine's Day that they will never forget by popping the question, you're in safe hands thanks to H Samuel. Discover a gorgeous selection of traditional and modern designs. With prices from £499, there's a perfect ring fit for the perfect proposal.

Check out our top picks below.

SHOP: H Samuel's Valentine picks

4. Tommy Hilfiger Bracelet Watch Price: £ 179 www.hsamuel.co.uk View offer Description A watch is a classic gift for someone who likes to look smart and sophisticated whenever they step ... read more Price: £ 179 www.hsamuel.co.uk View offer