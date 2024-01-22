  1. Home|
H Samuel has the perfect hack for Valentine’s Day gift-giving this year

Plus, you can save up to 50% right now.

by Emma Richardson |
Published
Sterling Silver Stone Tennis Bracelet
Sterling Silver Stone Tennis Bracelet
Sterling Silver Clover Pendant
Sterling Silver Clover Pendant
Sterling Silver Chain
Sterling Silver Chain
Tommy Hilfiger Bracelet Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Bracelet Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Ladies' Gold Tone Bracelet Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Gold Tone Bracelet Watch
Radley Pink Heart Earrings
Radley Pink Heart Earrings
9ct White Gold Cushion Shaped Halo Ring
9ct White Gold Cushion Shaped Halo Ring

With the most romantic day of the year upon us, finding the perfect gift for your loved one before February 14 quickly becomes a top priority. But whether you're currently looking for a not-so-cringeworthy Valentine's gift for your partner or best friend, H Samuel is here to help.

This year, H Samuel is helping you 'think outside the box this Valentine's Day', suggesting you ditch your typical go-tos (read: red roses, chocolates or prosecco) and head down the more sentimental route with its range of glorious jewellery that won't break the bank. If you still want to splurge on your partner, though, H Samuel stocks top designer brands like Olivia Burton and Tommy Hilfiger, making it the perfect destination for all budgets.

H Samuel bracelets
From necklaces to watches, earrings to rings, there is a whole range of jewellery to choose from that is unique and will make anyone feel loved and appreciated. Celebrating Galentine's Day? Treat your bestie and show them how special they are with a matching friendship bracelet or a personalised birthstone piece.

Psst - if you're thinking about making this a Valentine's Day that they will never forget by popping the question, you're in safe hands thanks to H Samuel. Discover a gorgeous selection of traditional and modern designs. With prices from £499, there's a perfect ring fit for the perfect proposal.

Check out our top picks below.

SHOP: H Samuel's Valentine picks

Sterling Silver Stone Tennis Bracelet

Sterling Silver Clover Pendant

Sterling Silver Chain

Tommy Hilfiger Bracelet Watch

Tommy Hilfiger Gold Tone Bracelet Watch

Radley Pink Heart Earrings

9ct White Gold Cushion Shaped Halo Ring

If you're looking for some help in finding the best Valentine's gift out there for your loved one, visit H Samuel in-store or book a virtual appointment with a style expert.

