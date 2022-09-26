The really great things to buy this Prime Early Access Sale, according to team heat

We’re going to get straight into it. Shopping is our cardio, ‘50% off’ is our love language and a well-timed Amazon delivery is truly the highlight of our day.

Okay alright, we know that Prime Day has already happened this year, but we'll let you in on a little secret: there's supposedly ANOTHER Prime Day on its way this November. Yep, that's right, intel says that we're gonna get double the deals this year and it's got a swanky new name.

Enter: The Prime Day Early Access Sale.

Honestly, it feels like Christmas. And now it kinda is Christmas, because this is the ultimate sale to get your hands on BEFORE Black Friday hits and everyone goes a little bit crazy. What are the details, you ask? Well, on the 11th and 12th October 2022, you can find a whole range of discounts to get your speedy hands on. If it's anything like the two-day Amazon Prime Day event, we’re talking mega discounts to be had on Calvin Klein scents, slow cookers and the TikTok-viral heated airbrush famed for its easy-peasy blow-dry that you can do at home?

If this is the first you’ve heard about Prime Early Access Sale or simply need some inspiration on what to spend your hard-earned cash on, don’t worry, team heat has got you.