The really great things to buy this Prime Early Access Sale, according to team heat

Because half price deals are our love language

Best Prime Day deals
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

We’re going to get straight into it. Shopping is our cardio, ‘50% off’ is our love language and a well-timed Amazon delivery is truly the highlight of our day.

Okay alright, we know that Prime Day has already happened this year, but we'll let you in on a little secret: there's supposedly ANOTHER Prime Day on its way this November. Yep, that's right, intel says that we're gonna get double the deals this year and it's got a swanky new name.

Enter: The Prime Day Early Access Sale.

Honestly, it feels like Christmas. And now it kinda is Christmas, because this is the ultimate sale to get your hands on BEFORE Black Friday hits and everyone goes a little bit crazy. What are the details, you ask? Well, on the 11th and 12th October 2022, you can find a whole range of discounts to get your speedy hands on. If it's anything like the two-day Amazon Prime Day event, we’re talking mega discounts to be had on Calvin Klein scents, slow cookers and the TikTok-viral heated airbrush famed for its easy-peasy blow-dry that you can do at home?

If this is the first you’ve heard about Prime Early Access Sale or simply need some inspiration on what to spend your hard-earned cash on, don’t worry, team heat has got you.

Want to get your hands on the sales already or can't wait for the new sale days? Here are all the brilliant, glorious and top-tier deals to shop on Amazon right now. But don’t dilly-dally, they won’t be around for long...

SHOP: The best Amazon Deals, according to team heat

1. Ring Video Doorbell Satin Nickel + Echo Show 5

Ring Video Doorbell Satin Nickel + Echo Show 5

View offer

2. Pro Breeze 4.2L Air Fryer 1400W with Digital Display

Pro Breeze 4.2L Air Fryer 1400W with Digital Display
Amazon

View offer

3. Yankee Candle Scented Candle

Yankee Candle Scented Candle
Amazon

View offer

4. Echo Dot (4th generation) | Charcoal

Echo Dot (4th generation) | Charcoal
Amazon

View offer

5. Bosch High Pressure Washer AdvancedAquatak 140

Bosch High Pressure Washer AdvancedAquatak 140
Amazon

View offer

6. REN Clean Skincare Glow Tonic

REN Clean Skincare Glow Tonic

View offer

7. Keter GF06784 Corfu Outdoor 4 Seater Rattan Sofa Furniture Set with Accent Table

Keter GF06784 Corfu Outdoor 4 Seater Rattan Sofa Furniture Set with Accent Table
Amazon

View offer

8. Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband

Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband
Amazon

View offer

9. Kitchen Sink Strainer, 2PCS

Kitchen Sink Strainer, 2PCS
Amazon

View offer

10. Flight Knight Lightweight 4 Wheel ABS Hard Case Suitcases

Flight Knight Lightweight 4 Wheel ABS Hard Case Suitcases
Amazon

View offer

11. Samsung LS32BM701UUXXU 32" 4K Smart Monitor with Samsung Smart Hub

Samsung LS32BM701UUXXU 32" 4K Smart Monitor with Samsung Smart Hub
Amazon

View offer

12. Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system
Amazon

View offer

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system

