The really good stuff to buy this May, according to a shopping editor

Hello and welcome to another edition of I Bought a Really Good Thing, except this time it's a stunning mash-up of things I love, things I need and things that have been selling like hotcakes over on heatworld (read: Molly-Mae Hague's favourite gym leggings and TikTok-approved hair growth serums.)
So grab a cuppa and get ready to scroll through my curated round-up of fun things to buy on the internet this month. From the TikTok viral tank top with an inbuilt bra to the could-be-designer sandals for just £12.99, here is all the shopping inspo to get you through May and beyond...
What to buy from the high street this May
This ASOS co-ard is both an easy beach cover-up and a great summer outfit from to pair with your favourite Birkenstocks and oversized sunnies as soon as the sun decides to show up. Hun, my fingers are crossed.
This Tan-Luxe newbie is designed to be slathered generously to enhance a tan and the results are ridiculously gleamy (in a good way!) I couldn't stop using this in Ibiza.
Gymshark's unbeatable Vital Seamless set comes in this summer-approved colourway that will make give you plenty of motivation for your next leg day. Plus, Love Island legend Gemma Owen was even spotted wearing it on her Instagram stories. Fancy.
Shop: Crop Top (£35)
Shop: Leggings (£45)
The ubiquitous Dune sandals but a smidge of the price.
It's embarrassing how much I'm here for a TikTok trend, but at least the Stanley tumbler will keep your drinks cool thus ensuring you are hydrated all day long. The water bottle choice for The People!
Attention-grabbing and fun, with a smattering of chic! Bury me in this Mango co-ord!
Shop:Printed Shirt (£49.99)
Shop: Satin Shorts (£29.99)
Paris-based make-up artist Andreea Ali has launched her own collection with Cosmetips and it's a corker. Stand-outs include the dreamy Anastasia Beverley Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette and the Rare Beauty Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Neutral.
This floor-skimming maxi skirt from PLT is perfect for showing a hint of leg* (*okay, fine! A whole leg!) for your next holiday or beach party.
I love a Maybelline mascara and this new launch is easily my favourite of the lot. It's even better than Sky High.
YouTube sensation Sophie Hannah has stuffed all of her beauty tips tricks and know-how into her brand new book. A must-read for you beauty buffs.
I can't wait to carry all my summer essentials (read: M&S tinnies and a bag of salt and vinegar crisps) in this delightfully H&M picnic-core bag.
I have found the best summer dress to ever exist, ever. No need to thank me.
Byoma's newest member to the family is a very Insta-worthy cleansing balm that gently removes every scrap of make-up. It feels very spa-like and is a stellar dupe for the cult Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm.
This oversized tee looks waaay more expensive than it is.
Hairdresser and stylist, Adem Oygur's highly-awaited hair range is now stocked at Sephora and you need to try it, immediately. I can confirm it leaves you magnificently swishy thanks to hazelnut oil extract which is picked and pressed on his family farm in Istanbul.
I adore the flattering plunge on this chic Topshop number. It's actually motivating me to make some evening plans.
Podcast queens Sophia and Cinzia recommended this Garnier mist during a Coachella GRWM vlog and I was #influenced. Not only is it a high-factor SPF mist that works over make-up(!), but it's also very cooling, too. The perfect SPF doesn't ex-.
I am a sucker for a supplement and I have been taking this religiously. PureHA have combined hyaluronic acid and collagen which helps promote everything from plump skin to healthy joints. The taste is so fine and I normally just add my sachet to a glass of water before bed. Gwynie P, who.
The viral tank top with an INBUILT BRA from Uniqlo is finally back in stock and it's a savoir for your summer wardrobe! I would recommend sizing down (I got a size XS and I'm a size 10, 34D).