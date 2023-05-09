The really good stuff to buy this May, according to a shopping editor

Hello and welcome to another edition of I Bought a Really Good Thing, except this time it's a stunning mash-up of things I love, things I need and things that have been selling like hotcakes over on heatworld (read: Molly-Mae Hague's favourite gym leggings and TikTok-approved hair growth serums. )

So grab a cuppa and get ready to scroll through my curated round-up of fun things to buy on the internet this month. From the TikTok viral tank top with an inbuilt bra to the could-be-designer sandals for just £12.99, here is all the shopping inspo to get you through May and beyond...