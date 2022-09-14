Kourtney Kardashian Barker launches new sustainable-led collection – and we’ve already got our favourites

by Nadira Sultana |

Reality telly star and boss babe Kourtney Kardashian Barker is turning heads after teaming up with Boohoo to bring us 45 new items. Stop it.

The launch was the first of two capsule collections (keep your eyes peeled, guys) and prices range from £5 to £75 so there’s something for everyone.

We’re completely vibing with anything Kardashian right now and Kourtney did not disappoint. She hopes to have a strong focus on sustainability with this drop and capsule wardrobes are looking like the way forward.

Speaking on the collection, she says, “When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line.”

From lace to satin to leather, she’s giving it her all and we were already side-eyeing those winter jackets. Be right back guys, just checking out our cart.