Kourtney Kardashian Barker launches new sustainable-led collection – and we’ve already got our favourites

Reality telly star and boss babe Kourtney Kardashian Barker is turning heads after teaming up with Boohoo to bring us 45 new items. Stop it.
The launch was the first of two capsule collections (keep your eyes peeled, guys) and prices range from £5 to £75 so there’s something for everyone.
We’re completely vibing with anything Kardashian right now and Kourtney did not disappoint. She hopes to have a strong focus on sustainability with this drop and capsule wardrobes are looking like the way forward.
Speaking on the collection, she says, “When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line.”
From lace to satin to leather, she’s giving it her all and we were already side-eyeing those winter jackets. Be right back guys, just checking out our cart.
SHOP: Our top picks from Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Boohoo collection
We're ob-sessed with this ultra-cool oversized blazer. Pair it with the matching trousers or wear it on its own for a classic tailored dress look.
This open-back satin slip is to die for! With some strappy heels and slicked-back hair, it’s date night, baby.
Graphic tees are a staple for any wardrobe. It’s giving casual but put together -perfect for any occasion.
Anyone else shopping for winter already? You’ll defo be reaching for this maxi coat anytime a breeze hits.
Waistcoats are back in and we could not be happier. Dress them down in jeans or up with leather pants for a '90s-inspired look.
Get the perfect ‘I woke up like this’ effortless look with this oversized white shirt. Try it with a black belt for a dressier fit.
These red joggers will be your new go-to. The bold red colour takes the bottoms to the next level and it even has a matching sweatshirt.