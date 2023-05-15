Lounge release FIRST ever strapless bra (and it’s already gone viral on TikTok)

Finding a strapless bra that actually 1) is comfortable 2) is undetectable under tops and 3) doesn't fall down when running for the bus is basically an Olympic Sport. Luckily, our pals over at Lounge have finally added a strapless bra to its repertoire and it's so ruddy good it's already gone viral.

In fact, it has been hailed as the #viralstraplessbra on TikTok for being 'big boob-friendly' and ridiculously comfortable.

Lounge’s new Luxury Strapless T-Shirt Bra & Thong Set (£35) has been years in the making and is created using smoothing microfibre fabric. It's available in three colours, Honey, Chestnut and Black and ranges from sizes 30A to 38G. And yes, you read that correctly, it even comes with a matching seamless thong. Not bad for £35.

What's more, the bra does come with straps, so you can wear it with two straps, one strap or indeed 💫strapless💫 - meaning no matter the top, you are fully prepared.

TikToker @ _ charlottebutlerx showed how the bra performs under a thin, backless top, saying “You can’t even see it through this top… this has saved me!”

She continued "Overall I'm so impressed with these, 'cause you know how normally a strapless bra feels like it's gonna fall down? This feels so secure and it's so comfy. I can't explain, it feels like you're not wearing a bra."

Meanwhile, TikToker Elloise asked her followers who can relate to her previous strapless bra woes and asked, "Who else is a big-chested girly and has never owned a strapless bra because nothing fits or supports the girls properly? I know it's not just me"

"Let me tell you Lounge Underwear has us covered. I'm so excited to show you guys this. So I actually have the strapless bra on right now and how good do the girls look? I usually just don't wear a bra but sometimes the girlies need to be supported."

Amen to that.

Jaida Henderson on TikTok showed all the different ways you can wear the viral bra and shared, "I'm getting ready for brunch right now and normally with tops like this I would ditch the bra and just, you know, let the girls out. But sometimes you need a little extra support.

"I just found this seamless strapless bra from Lounge Underwear and I want to show you the different ways you can wear it.

"Just look how seamless it is, it's perfect. I hate when you wear tight tops and you can see the whole bra bone structure under it. It's not the case with this, so I'm excited to wear it all summer."