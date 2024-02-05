Lovehoney is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day with up to 50% off

Partnership Promotion

For Valentine's Day, we all know your significant other isn't arsed by a wilting bouquet or a card bought from the local garage - they want you in some h-h-HOT lingerie for some, er, 'quality time'.

Luckily, Lovehoney who lovingly specialises in All Things Pleasure has delivered the goods this February by bringing the best gadgets, gizmos and lace lingerie sets that guarantee a stonking good time. The best part? They have announced plenty of sizzling discounts that will no doubt turn up the heat this 14th of February.

What's better than a Magic Wand Vibrator? A Magic Wand Vibrator that's currently half-price, that's what.