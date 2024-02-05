  1. Home|
Lovehoney is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day with up to 50% off

The gifts that guarantee a stonking good time.

by Aimee Jakes |
Updated
Lovehoney Seduce Me Red Push-Up Crotchless Cut-Out Body

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Lovehoney Plus Size Parisienne Charm Black Lace Babydoll Set

Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator

Lovehoney Moonlight Black Peekaboo Bra and Suspender Knickers Set

Lovehoney Position of the Week Cards

Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

For Valentine's Day, we all know your significant other isn't arsed by a wilting bouquet or a card bought from the local garage - they want you in some h-h-HOT lingerie for some, er, 'quality time'.

Luckily, Lovehoney who lovingly specialises in All Things Pleasure has delivered the goods this February by bringing the best gadgets, gizmos and lace lingerie sets that guarantee a stonking good time. The best part? They have announced plenty of sizzling discounts that will no doubt turn up the heat this 14th of February.

What's better than a Magic Wand Vibrator? A Magic Wand Vibrator that's currently half-price, that's what.

With up to 50% off selected lingerie sets and sex toys and a '3 for 2' offer on 'fun and foreplay', we've rounded up the best discounted gifts that will go down an absolute treat this Valentine's Day.

1.

Lovehoney Seduce Me Red Push-Up Crotchless Cut-Out Body

Price: £20 (WAS £39.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

2.

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Price: £43.99 (WAS £54.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

3.

Lovehoney Plus Size Parisienne Charm Black Lace Babydoll Set

Price: £20 (WAS £39.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

4.

Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator

Price: £26.99 (WAS £44.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

5.

Lovehoney Moonlight Black Peekaboo Bra and Suspender Knickers Set

Price: £20 (WAS £39.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

6.

Lovehoney Position of the Week Cards

Price: £7.99 (WAS £9.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

7.

Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch

Price: £13.79 (WAS £22.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

8.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

Price: £74.99

lovehoney.co.uk

