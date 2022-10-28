Maddy from Euphoria’s most iconic outfits and where to buy them

If you haven't watched Euphoria where have you been hun?

If you don't know about it, well, it's basically a US version of Skins but dare we say... better?

The cast is iconic - featuring Zendaya (a true queen), Jacob Elordi (he's FIT) and Alexa Demi (she's everything we want to be).

Labrinth (remember him?) is the lead composer for the first season and honestly, we listen to Euphoria playlists on repeat.

But it's Alexa Demi's character Maddy Perez who gives us major main character energy.

Even if you haven't watched Euphoria we're pretty sure while you've been on TikTok that you've heard the audio, "Yeah I'm not supposed to be here right now because I'm dressed like a hooker, and none of you likes me".

Yup. That's Maddy.

Forget her problematic boyfriend Nate Jacobs and her terrible decisions and instead, let's discuss her outfits. Alongside her ex-bff Cassie, her costumes during the show are iconic.

The 90s Chanel-inspired co-ord she wore while shopping with Kat? We need it ASAP. That purple co-ord she wore to the carnival? Iconic hun.

Euphoria season two returned in January 2022 but before it aired Euphoria bosses gave fans an insight into Maddy's outfits and she looked INCRED...

So, with season two of Euphoria finally hitting our screens, here's a look at Maddy's best Euphoria outfits and where you can buy dupes from the high street...

Check out: Maddy from Euphoria's best outfits and where to buy them

Gallery Maddy Perez's best Euphoria outfits 1 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Even during Lexi's play, Maddy looked iconic in this green long sleeve playsuit. 2 of 43 CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing This PLT playsuit is everything we need in our wardrobe. We can already see ourselves wearing this with on holiday some sandals and a tan. Pure bliss... 3 of 43 CREDIT: NAKD We're loving this green long sleeve knitted dress. Definitely one we'll be wearing this year. 4 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Even at school Maddy is stylish AF. We're loving this cropped white shirt... 5 of 43 CREDIT: Nasty Gal Thanks to Nasty Gal you can recreate Maddy's top with this halter-neck cropped shirt. 6 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Maddy's really going through it this series but at least she's as fashionable as ever. Especially with this black halter neck corset top. 7 of 43 CREDIT: prettylittlething This black halter neck corset needs to be in our wardrobes ASAP. 8 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Despite Cassie throwing up in the hot tub, Maddy looked gorgeous during her intimate birthday party. 9 of 43 CREDIT: emmiol Who doesn't love a simple cami dress? That's why we've found a similar version of Maddy's with beautiful lace detailing. 10 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Even her nightwear outfit is a vibe. If Maddy is wearing cute things to bed, then we're wearing cute things to bed. 11 of 43 CREDIT: boux avenue We're OBSESSED with this pyjama satin set from Boux Avenue, available in white, rose pink, burgundy, cobalt blue or midnight blue. 12 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Trust Maddy to make a white crop top look iconic. 13 of 43 CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing Also trust PLT to make the perfect dupe of Maddy's outfits. 14 of 43 CREDIT: Instagram / euphoria This outfit just screams Maddy from Euphoria, tbh. It's the perfect dress for your next night out, so here's a high-street dupe... 15 of 43 CREDIT: Asos Of course ASOS would have a dupe of Maddy's outfit and it's £30 - bargain. 16 of 43 CREDIT: Motel Rocks Motel Rocks also have a dupe of Maddy's little black dress. It's halterneck, long sleeved and cut out just like Maddy's. 17 of 43 CREDIT: HBO We only saw a snippet of this outfit but we had to include it because it's so cute. 18 of 43 CREDIT: ASOS This mini dress is so cute! Pair it with sandals or trainers for that casual look and your outfit is complete. 19 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Even Maddy's casual outfits are so dressy. We need this black cardigan because how cute is the fur collar? 20 of 43 CREDIT: ASOS We've seen this style of cardigan all over TikTok so thank you ASOS for selling an affordable version. This cardigan is also available in the curve collection. 21 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Bring on the parties because we need this dress in our lives. 22 of 43 CREDIT: asos Bring on the warmer weather again pls because this little dress is such a vibe. 23 of 43 CREDIT: HBO This is the kind of outfit we'll be wearing on a night out during the colder months. Pair this crop top and trousers with heels and you're good to go. 24 of 43 CREDIT: New Look We love a top that goes with pretty much everything else in our wardrobe. Pair this one with a mini skirt or trousers, just like Maddy... 25 of 43 CREDIT: dorothy perkins Flared jeans are very much in so these ones are definitely going in our basket. 26 of 43 CREDIT: HBO This outfit just screams hot girl summer and we cannot wait to recreate this look. 27 of 43 CREDIT: prettylittlething A very similar dupe from Pretty Little Thing to feel totally Maddy. 28 of 43 CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing Of course, you're going to want the cut-out trousers - gosh, we're obsessed with them. 29 of 43 CREDIT: hbo This iconic/awkward moment will forever be burned into our minds, but that lilac co-ord is a whole vibe. Thanks Mads. 30 of 43 CREDIT: ASOS We need this co-ord in our lives ASAP. Grab the matching trousers in the "Buy the Look" section. 31 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Double denim is very much in and Maddy has proved that... 32 of 43 CREDIT: new look This denim vest is the closest we could get to Maddy's and it's the perfect dupe. 33 of 43 CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing Pair with '90s throwback cut-out jeans to complete the look. 34 of 43 CREDIT: HBO This look is reminding us of Chanel's 90s outfits which is exactly why we need it. 35 of 43 CREDIT: new look We are LIVING for this dupe. Make sure to grab the cami top in the "Shop the Look" section. 36 of 43 CREDIT: Instagram / euphoria This outfit is so cute! You literally cannot go wrong with a daisy print mini dress. 37 of 43 CREDIT: ASOS We can already see ourselves wearing this dress when we go to brunch with the girls. 38 of 43 CREDIT: HBO Kat's outfit (on the right) is pretty iconic but if you fancy dressing down and you're not sure what to wear then Maddy's look is the way to go. 39 of 43 CREDIT: M&S Want a cropped roll-neck fleece? Well, Marks and Spencer have got you covered. 40 of 43 CREDIT: asos Ohh we love denim skirts - they're even comfier than normal skirts in our opinion. Plus black skirts go with literally everything. 41 of 43 CREDIT: h&m To finish off the outfit, you're going to want an oversized bomber jacket. 42 of 43 CREDIT: HBO This co-ord is such a vibe and the perfect thing to wear if you're feeling lazy because the outfit is already complete. 43 of 43 CREDIT: etsy This co-ord, a pair of white trainers and sunglasses? The ultimate combo tbh.

Maddy Euphoria's make-up

Just like her outfits, Maddy has the best make-up on the show and luckily the Euphoria make-up artists have revealed the exact products they use on the stars.

When does Euphoria season 3 return?

The production of season 2 was super delayed due to COVID, its release was initially planned for "sometime in 2021".

In 2021, the cast confirmed they were back on set filming the newest series, with Jacob Elordi who plays Nate saying on Jimmy Kimmel, "We're shooting right now. I was filming yesterday, I'm filming tomorrow. It's insane."

In a series of Instagram Stories, Zendaya also shared some on-set snaps of the cast as they filmed season 2.

It finally returned to our screens on January 9 2022. HBO has yet to release any information about season 3, but it is predicted it will be released around spring/summer 2023.

