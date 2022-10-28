  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

Maddy from Euphoria’s most iconic outfits and where to buy them

She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment x

maddy euphoria best outfits
by Eden-Olivia Lord |
Posted

If you haven't watched Euphoria where have you been hun?

If you don't know about it, well, it's basically a US version of Skins but dare we say... better?

The cast is iconic - featuring Zendaya (a true queen), Jacob Elordi (he's FIT) and Alexa Demi (she's everything we want to be).

Labrinth (remember him?) is the lead composer for the first season and honestly, we listen to Euphoria playlists on repeat.

But it's Alexa Demi's character Maddy Perez who gives us major main character energy.

Even if you haven't watched Euphoria we're pretty sure while you've been on TikTok that you've heard the audio, "Yeah I'm not supposed to be here right now because I'm dressed like a hooker, and none of you likes me".

Yup. That's Maddy.

Forget her problematic boyfriend Nate Jacobs and her terrible decisions and instead, let's discuss her outfits. Alongside her ex-bff Cassie, her costumes during the show are iconic.

The 90s Chanel-inspired co-ord she wore while shopping with Kat? We need it ASAP. That purple co-ord she wore to the carnival? Iconic hun.

Euphoria season two returned in January 2022 but before it aired Euphoria bosses gave fans an insight into Maddy's outfits and she looked INCRED...

So, with season two of Euphoria finally hitting our screens, here's a look at Maddy's best Euphoria outfits and where you can buy dupes from the high street...

Check out: Maddy from Euphoria's best outfits and where to buy them

Gallery

Maddy Perez's best Euphoria outfits

Maddy's long sleeve green playsuit
1 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Even during Lexi's play, Maddy looked iconic in this green long sleeve playsuit.

Olive linen look shirt playsuit
2 of 43
CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing

This PLT playsuit is everything we need in our wardrobe. We can already see ourselves wearing this with on holiday some sandals and a tan. Pure bliss...

NAKD Open Back Knitted Maxi Dress
3 of 43
CREDIT: NAKD

We're loving this green long sleeve knitted dress. Definitely one we'll be wearing this year.

Maddy's cropped white shirt
4 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Even at school Maddy is stylish AF. We're loving this cropped white shirt...

Cup detail corset cropped shirt
5 of 43
CREDIT: Nasty Gal

Thanks to Nasty Gal you can recreate Maddy's top with this halter-neck cropped shirt.

Maddy's halterneck top
6 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Maddy's really going through it this series but at least she's as fashionable as ever. Especially with this black halter neck corset top.

Black Woven Lace up Detail Plunge Sleeveless Top
7 of 43
CREDIT: prettylittlething

This black halter neck corset needs to be in our wardrobes ASAP.

Maddy's birthday outfit
8 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Despite Cassie throwing up in the hot tub, Maddy looked gorgeous during her intimate birthday party.

Patchwork Lace Slip Mini Dress
9 of 43
CREDIT: emmiol

Who doesn't love a simple cami dress? That's why we've found a similar version of Maddy's with beautiful lace detailing.

Maddy's green nightwear set
10 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Even her nightwear outfit is a vibe. If Maddy is wearing cute things to bed, then we're wearing cute things to bed.

Maisie Satin Short Robe & Chemise
11 of 43
CREDIT: boux avenue

We're OBSESSED with this pyjama satin set from Boux Avenue, available in white, rose pink, burgundy, cobalt blue or midnight blue.

Maddy's white crop top
12 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Trust Maddy to make a white crop top look iconic.

White Rib Asymmetric Cut Out Tie Racer Crop Top
13 of 43
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

Also trust PLT to make the perfect dupe of Maddy's outfits.

Maddy's little black dress
14 of 43
CREDIT: Instagram / euphoria

This outfit just screams Maddy from Euphoria, tbh. It's the perfect dress for your next night out, so here's a high-street dupe...

Trendyol cut out detail long sleeve mini dress in black
15 of 43
CREDIT: Asos

Of course ASOS would have a dupe of Maddy's outfit and it's £30 - bargain.

Dayani mini dress in black
16 of 43
CREDIT: Motel Rocks

Motel Rocks also have a dupe of Maddy's little black dress. It's halterneck, long sleeved and cut out just like Maddy's.

Maddy's baby blue set
17 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

We only saw a snippet of this outfit but we had to include it because it's so cute.

Maddy's baby blue set
18 of 43
CREDIT: ASOS

This mini dress is so cute! Pair it with sandals or trainers for that casual look and your outfit is complete.

Maddy's black cardigan with fur trim
19 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Even Maddy's casual outfits are so dressy. We need this black cardigan because how cute is the fur collar?

Maddy's black cardigan with fur trim
20 of 43
CREDIT: ASOS

We've seen this style of cardigan all over TikTok so thank you ASOS for selling an affordable version. This cardigan is also available in the curve collection.

Maddy's navy floral mini dress
21 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Bring on the parties because we need this dress in our lives.

Topshop Jersey Twist Front in Blurred Floral Mesh Mini Dress in Blue
22 of 43
CREDIT: asos

Bring on the warmer weather again pls because this little dress is such a vibe.

Maddy's crop top and trousers
23 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

This is the kind of outfit we'll be wearing on a night out during the colder months. Pair this crop top and trousers with heels and you're good to go.

Black chain chiffon lace trime pleated cami
24 of 43
CREDIT: New Look

We love a top that goes with pretty much everything else in our wardrobe. Pair this one with a mini skirt or trousers, just like Maddy...

High Waisted Flared Jeans
25 of 43
CREDIT: dorothy perkins

Flared jeans are very much in so these ones are definitely going in our basket.

Maddy's carnival outfit
26 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

This outfit just screams hot girl summer and we cannot wait to recreate this look.

Purple Ring Detail Underwired Push up Cupped Bikini Top
27 of 43
CREDIT: prettylittlething

A very similar dupe from Pretty Little Thing to feel totally Maddy.

Black cut out detail flared trousers
28 of 43
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

Of course, you're going to want the cut-out trousers - gosh, we're obsessed with them.

Maddy Lilac Co-Ord
29 of 43
CREDIT: hbo

This iconic/awkward moment will forever be burned into our minds, but that lilac co-ord is a whole vibe. Thanks Mads.

Bershka knitted rib detail button cardigan co-ord in lilac
30 of 43
CREDIT: ASOS

We need this co-ord in our lives ASAP. Grab the matching trousers in the "Buy the Look" section.

Maddy Perez's best Euphoria outfits
31 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Double denim is very much in and Maddy has proved that...

Blue Denim Zip Front Collared Crop Top
32 of 43
CREDIT: new look

This denim vest is the closest we could get to Maddy's and it's the perfect dupe.

Mid blue wash cut out waist band 90's baggy boyfriend jeans
33 of 43
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

Pair with '90s throwback cut-out jeans to complete the look.

Maddy Perez's best Euphoria outfits
34 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

This look is reminding us of Chanel's 90s outfits which is exactly why we need it.

VILA Pink Check Knit Mini Bodycon Skirt
35 of 43
CREDIT: new look

We are LIVING for this dupe. Make sure to grab the cami top in the "Shop the Look" section.

Maddy's purple daisy print dress
36 of 43
CREDIT: Instagram / euphoria

This outfit is so cute! You literally cannot go wrong with a daisy print mini dress.

ASOS Design Tall Short Sleeve Mesh Mini Tea Dress With Ruched Bust in Lilac Ditsy Floral
37 of 43
CREDIT: ASOS

We can already see ourselves wearing this dress when we go to brunch with the girls.

Maddy hoodie and mini skirt outfit
38 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

Kat's outfit (on the right) is pretty iconic but if you fancy dressing down and you're not sure what to wear then Maddy's look is the way to go.

Pure merino wool roll neck jumper
39 of 43
CREDIT: M&S

Want a cropped roll-neck fleece? Well, Marks and Spencer have got you covered.

COLLUSION 90s Denim Mini Skirt in Washed Black
40 of 43
CREDIT: asos

Ohh we love denim skirts - they're even comfier than normal skirts in our opinion. Plus black skirts go with literally everything.

Oversized Quilted Jacket
41 of 43
CREDIT: h&m

To finish off the outfit, you're going to want an oversized bomber jacket.

Maddy's navy co-ord
42 of 43
CREDIT: HBO

This co-ord is such a vibe and the perfect thing to wear if you're feeling lazy because the outfit is already complete.

Two Piece Co-Ord Crop Top Cami High Waisted Bell Bottom Pants
43 of 43
CREDIT: etsy

This co-ord, a pair of white trainers and sunglasses? The ultimate combo tbh.

WATCH: 'I'm Evil....But I Don't Lie 😂': Sophia Anne Caruso & Sofia Wylie Play Who's Most Likely To!

Maddy Euphoria's make-up

Just like her outfits, Maddy has the best make-up on the show and luckily the Euphoria make-up artists have revealed the exact products they use on the stars.

When does Euphoria season 3 return?

The production of season 2 was super delayed due to COVID, its release was initially planned for "sometime in 2021".

In 2021, the cast confirmed they were back on set filming the newest series, with Jacob Elordi who plays Nate saying on Jimmy Kimmel, "We're shooting right now. I was filming yesterday, I'm filming tomorrow. It's insane."

In a series of Instagram Stories, Zendaya also shared some on-set snaps of the cast as they filmed season 2.

It finally returned to our screens on January 9 2022. HBO has yet to release any information about season 3, but it is predicted it will be released around spring/summer 2023.

How can I watch Euphoria online?

If you want to watch Euphoria legally in the UK then you're going to have to pay for NOW TV or Sky - as it's on Sky Atlantic.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Heat Radio's Hitlist