The best Mean Girls outfits and how to recreate the fetch looks from the high street

20 years after the original, the Mean Girls are back to rule the school; however, they look a little different this time.
With a new cast and some musical numbers added, one of our most beloved movies has had a fresh makeover and we’re so here for it.
Yes, we love the catchy tunes, the high school goss and the return of Tina Fey but like the OG, we’re obsessed with the fashion.
Jemma Tadd, Head of Fashion at eBay UK, said: “As this iconic film returns with a new look, it's great to see everyone get so excited about the original’s Y2K fashion. The rise in searches for related Mean Girls items, from their miniskirts to Tiffany jewellery demonstrates how shoppers are looking for the next fun ‘girl’ trend with another nostalgic pink occasion from the big screen, following on from Barbiecore.”
So, let’s not waste any time, it’s time to give our wardrobes an injection of that throwback energy.
SHOP: Our favourite Mean Girl's outfits
The 'you can't sit with us' looks
This is a girl gang that we'd love to belong to. Not only because they're the cool girls, but they each have their own identity. From Regina's head-to-toe leather look, and Karen's colourful ensemble, to Gretchen's preppy-chic outfit, we're fully obsessed.
Description
Save your coins a opt for a faux leather jacket which will still have you ticking all of the style
Description
Show off those incredible pins and strut your stuff in these flawless leggings.
Description
Add a quick and easy finishing touch to your looks with these simple stacking rings.
Description
Sweater vests are back and we're so glad. Style over a basic tee or crisp white shirt to earn
Description
A fetch outfit wouldn't be complete without a fetch handbag and this square option is the perfect
Description
Mixing colours might not be on your radar but this rainbow jumper will instantly brighten up your
A little sequin skirt
You might be thinking that it's time to put away your sparkling separates, but you will be wrong. Karen and Gretchen show off an easy way to make them work all year round as you style with everyday basics.
Description
It's not time to retire your glittering glad rags just yet, keep them out to take your ensembles
Description
A check cardigan is a must-have to achieve an effortless layered look.
Description
If you want to add a lil something something to your outfit, give a peek-a-boo moment with the top
Description
A wardrobe essential for basically any time of year? A simple white cardi
Description
Corset style tops are so in right now and this simple option is one that can be paired with
Pink never goes out of style
This colour is one that is always in our heads, and not just on Wednesdays. Whether you want to go for a head-to-toe look or give a subtle nod to the colourful shade with a simple addition to your outfit, you'll instantly look fancy.
Description
Pink cargos? This sounds like the perfect partnership to us.
Description
Cardigans might seem so 2000 but they are back and with a new lease of life. This option from
Description
Take a note from Cady's book and go for an oversized v-neck style knit to make dressing super easy.
Description
Put a colourful twist on an everyday piece by giving it a pink makeover.
Description
Break up the pink with an electric blue metallic shoulder bag which will perfectly pair with your