The best Mean Girls outfits and how to recreate the fetch looks from the high street

20 years after the original, the Mean Girls are back to rule the school; however, they look a little different this time.

With a new cast and some musical numbers added, one of our most beloved movies has had a fresh makeover and we’re so here for it.

Yes, we love the catchy tunes, the high school goss and the return of Tina Fey but like the OG, we’re obsessed with the fashion.

Jemma Tadd, Head of Fashion at eBay UK, said: “As this iconic film returns with a new look, it's great to see everyone get so excited about the original’s Y2K fashion. The rise in searches for related Mean Girls items, from their miniskirts to Tiffany jewellery demonstrates how shoppers are looking for the next fun ‘girl’ trend with another nostalgic pink occasion from the big screen, following on from Barbiecore.”

So, let’s not waste any time, it’s time to give our wardrobes an injection of that throwback energy.

SHOP: Our favourite Mean Girl's outfits

The 'you can't sit with us' looks

This is a girl gang that we'd love to belong to. Not only because they're the cool girls, but they each have their own identity. From Regina's head-to-toe leather look, and Karen's colourful ensemble, to Gretchen's preppy-chic outfit, we're fully obsessed.

A little sequin skirt

You might be thinking that it's time to put away your sparkling separates, but you will be wrong. Karen and Gretchen show off an easy way to make them work all year round as you style with everyday basics.

Pink never goes out of style