The best Mean Girls outfits and how to recreate the fetch looks from the high street

Yes, we’re still trying to make fetch happen

Still from Mean Girls 2024 movie
by Scott Wells
Updated
M&S faux leather biker jacket
M&amp;S faux leather biker jacket
Next black sculpt pull-on coated leggings
Next black sculpt pull-on coated leggings
Orelia multi stack ring set 
Orelia multi stack ring set 
Cider brown v-neck floral knitted vest
Cider v-neck knitted vest
Zatchels purple leather sugarcube handbag
Zatchels Leather Sugarcube Handbag
Boden rainbow stripe jumper
Boden rainbow stripe jumper
H&M red sequin mini skirt
H&amp;M red sequin mini skirt
Omnes pink and lime green check cardigan
Omnes check cardigan
Bluebella black lace bra
Bluebella black lace bra
H&M white fine-knit cardigan
H&amp;M white fine-knit cardigan
PrettyLittleThing white structured corset top
PrettyLittleThing white structured corset top
Cider mesh floral long sleeve top
Cider mesh floral long-sleeve top
Hollister pink adjustable cargo pants
Hollister pink adjustable cargo pants
Mango pink v-neck knitted cardigan
Mango pink v-neck knitted cardigan
M&S pure cashmere v-neck jumper
M&amp;S pure cashmere v-neck jumper
Yours pink denim skirt
Yours pink denim skirt
Pull&Bear metallic blue shoulder bag
Pull&amp;Bear blue shoulder bag

20 years after the original, the Mean Girls are back to rule the school; however, they look a little different this time.

With a new cast and some musical numbers added, one of our most beloved movies has had a fresh makeover and we’re so here for it.

Yes, we love the catchy tunes, the high school goss and the return of Tina Fey but like the OG, we’re obsessed with the fashion.

Jemma Tadd, Head of Fashion at eBay UK, said: “As this iconic film returns with a new look, it's great to see everyone get so excited about the original’s Y2K fashion. The rise in searches for related Mean Girls items, from their miniskirts to Tiffany jewellery demonstrates how shoppers are looking for the next fun ‘girl’ trend with another nostalgic pink occasion from the big screen, following on from Barbiecore.”

So, let’s not waste any time, it’s time to give our wardrobes an injection of that throwback energy.

SHOP: Our favourite Mean Girl's outfits

The 'you can't sit with us' looks

This is a girl gang that we'd love to belong to. Not only because they're the cool girls, but they each have their own identity. From Regina's head-to-toe leather look, and Karen's colourful ensemble, to Gretchen's preppy-chic outfit, we're fully obsessed.

M&S faux leather biker jacket

M&S faux leather biker jacketMarks and Spencer
Price: £49.50

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

Save your coins a opt for a faux leather jacket which will still have you ticking all of the style

M&S faux leather biker jacket
Price: £49.50

www.marksandspencer.com

Next black sculpt pull-on coated leggings

Next black sculpt pull-on coated leggingsNext
Price: £30

www.next.co.uk

Description

Show off those incredible pins and strut your stuff in these flawless leggings.

Next black sculpt pull-on coated leggings
Price: £30

www.next.co.uk

Orelia multi stack ring set 

Orelia multi stack ring set Orelia
Price: £22

www.orelia.co.uk

Description

Add a quick and easy finishing touch to your looks with these simple stacking rings.

Orelia multi stack ring set 
Price: £22

www.orelia.co.uk

Cider v-neck knitted vest

Cider brown v-neck floral knitted vestCider
Price: £19

www.shopcider.com

Description

Sweater vests are back and we're so glad. Style over a basic tee or crisp white shirt to earn

Cider brown v-neck floral knitted vest
Price: £19

www.shopcider.com

Zatchels Leather Sugarcube Handbag

Zatchels purple leather sugarcube handbagZatchels
Price: £60 (WAS £75)

www.zatchels.com

Description

A fetch outfit wouldn't be complete without a fetch handbag and this square option is the perfect

Zatchels purple leather sugarcube handbag
Price: £60 (WAS £75)

www.zatchels.com

Boden rainbow stripe jumper

Boden rainbow stripe jumperBoden
Price: £90

www.boden.co.uk

Description

Mixing colours might not be on your radar but this rainbow jumper will instantly brighten up your

Boden rainbow stripe jumper
Price: £90

www.boden.co.uk

A little sequin skirt

You might be thinking that it's time to put away your sparkling separates, but you will be wrong. Karen and Gretchen show off an easy way to make them work all year round as you style with everyday basics.

2W57198 MEAN GIRLS, LOLITA MALGRE MOI MEAN GIRLS 2024 de Samantha Jayne et Arturo Perez Jr. Angourie Rice Bebe Wood Avantika. scenario de Tina Fey screenplay

H&M red sequin mini skirt

H&M red sequin mini skirtH&M
Price: £21.99

www2.hm.com

Description

It's not time to retire your glittering glad rags just yet, keep them out to take your ensembles

H&M red sequin mini skirt
Price: £21.99

www2.hm.com

Omnes check cardigan

Omnes pink and lime green check cardiganOmnes
Price: £55

www.omnes.com

Description

A check cardigan is a must-have to achieve an effortless layered look.

Omnes pink and lime green check cardigan
Price: £55

www.omnes.com

Bluebella black lace bra

Bluebella black lace braBluebella
Price: £36

www.bluebella.com

Description

If you want to add a lil something something to your outfit, give a peek-a-boo moment with the top

Bluebella black lace bra
Price: £36

www.bluebella.com

H&M white fine-knit cardigan

H&M white fine-knit cardiganH&M
Price: £12.99

www2.hm.com

Description

A wardrobe essential for basically any time of year? A simple white cardi

H&M white fine-knit cardigan
Price: £12.99

www2.hm.com

PrettyLittleThing white structured corset top

PrettyLittleThing white structured corset topPrettyLittleThing
Price: £22 (WAS £26)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Corset style tops are so in right now and this simple option is one that can be paired with

PrettyLittleThing white structured corset top
Price: £22 (WAS £26)

www.prettylittlething.com

Pink never goes out of style

This colour is one that is always in our heads, and not just on Wednesdays. Whether you want to go for a head-to-toe look or give a subtle nod to the colourful shade with a simple addition to your outfit, you'll instantly look fancy.

Cider mesh floral long-sleeve top

Cider mesh floral long sleeve topCider
Price: £14

www.shopcider.com

Cider mesh floral long sleeve top
Price: £14

www.shopcider.com

Hollister pink adjustable cargo pants

Hollister pink adjustable cargo pantsHollister
Price: £49

www.hollisterco.com

Description

Pink cargos? This sounds like the perfect partnership to us.

Hollister pink adjustable cargo pants
Price: £49

www.hollisterco.com

Mango pink v-neck knitted cardigan

Mango pink v-neck knitted cardiganMango
Price: £22.99 (WAS £35.99)

shop.mango.com

Description

Cardigans might seem so 2000 but they are back and with a new lease of life. This option from

Mango pink v-neck knitted cardigan
Price: £22.99 (WAS £35.99)

shop.mango.com

M&S pure cashmere v-neck jumper

M&S pure cashmere v-neck jumperMarks and Spencer
Price: £85

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

Take a note from Cady's book and go for an oversized v-neck style knit to make dressing super easy.

M&S pure cashmere v-neck jumper
Price: £85

www.marksandspencer.com

Yours pink denim skirt

Yours pink denim skirtYours
Price: £19.99

www.yoursclothing.co.uk

Description

Put a colourful twist on an everyday piece by giving it a pink makeover.

Yours pink denim skirt
Price: £19.99

www.yoursclothing.co.uk

Pull&Bear blue shoulder bag

Pull&Bear metallic blue shoulder bagPull&Bear
Price: £9.99 (WAS £19.99)

www.pullandbear.com

Description

Break up the pink with an electric blue metallic shoulder bag which will perfectly pair with your

Pull&Bear metallic blue shoulder bag
Price: £9.99 (WAS £19.99)

www.pullandbear.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us