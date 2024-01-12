Mob wife aesthetic is trending! Here’s how to recreate the look 💅

The clean girl aesthetic is famed for its slick-back ponytails, Adanola two-pieces and always having a Dior Lip Oil handy. However, despite our commitment to the fluffy brows and no mascara, we soon realised it was exhausting to look as though we had just emerged from a bath at all times. Let us live!

TikTok is feelin' equally worn out and has brought a new, shiny and very worthy aesthetic for us to base our whole identity on. The best part? The prototype is 90s icon and The Sopranos star, Carmela Soprano.

Famous mob wives include (L-R): The Sopranos stars Adriana and Carmela and Scarface's Elvira

So, what *exactly* is Mob Wife? The new aesthetic centres around glamour. We're talking big hair and bold make-up. It's wearing your dark shades indoors and velcro rollers whilst running errands. Unlike Clean Girl, Mob Wife has both personality and a backbone. Mob wives may be the supporting role on screen, but they are loved for their strength, style and ability to get stuff done.

The starter pack for a mafia spouse involves a big, bouncy blow-out, plenty of jewellery, winged eyeliner and a massive faux fur coat that Kat Slater would be proud of.

“It is our time to shine as girlies who love make-up, who love jewellery, who love faux fur…and who love to wear full glam,” says TikTok star Sarah Arcuri, an Italian American housewife who refers to herself as the 'resident CEO' of the mob wife aesthetic.

Think square French tips! Think leopard print! Think put together! Think CONFIDENCE. The Mob Wife look isn't just a fashion trend, it's a lifestyle. Mob wives have boundaries, they work hard and they definitely don't settle.

To help you on your way to living your best mob wife life, we've rounded up your very own starter pack to get you on your way.

Faux fur coat

Nothing screams 'mob wife' quite like a huge faux fur coat, and the internet is obsessed with them. Double points for leopard print. Bonus points if your coat quite literally drowns you.

The jewellery

The leopard print

Though it never really goes out of style, everyone is about to become very obsessed with the timeless animal print again. It's chic, it's sexy and it's perfect for anyone in their villain era for 2024.

The big hair