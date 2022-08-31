Nando’s launch ‘Extra Hot’ clothing range that changes colour as you wear them

Nothing quite beats a Nando's now does it? World-class chicken, scrumptious side dishes and a compulsion to ask everyone on Tinder which spice they order. (Plain is a red flag, FYI.)

Now Nando's are joining KFC and Gregg's by launching their very own clothing collection and it is 'Extra Hot'. Oo-er.

Giving PERi-PERi fans the chance to show off their heat level (literally), the new Extra Hot range is not only available in five changing colourways, but also has your chosen PERi-ometer heat level on the back.

Created using thermochromic tech, each garment has been designed to uniquely change colour as its wearer ramps up the heat. Plus, soft loungewear pieces in pastel is truly our love language. And so are bucket hats.

Honestly, Nando's, just take all our money tbh.

Whatsmore, viral artist Niko B, comedian Jack Joseph, Sidemen’s Tobi (aka TBJZL), model Madeline Argy and radio presenter Tara Kumar all star in the shoot for the collection.

The unisex range of five items - available in five different heat levels (Plainish, Lemon & Herb, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot) and five colourways - starts at £15 and is available to purchase online via www.nandos.co.uk/extra-hot drop from 1pm today - whilst stocks last.