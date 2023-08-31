Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing Collection: what we know so far

When Naomi Campbell announced that she would be designing a collection with Pretty Little Thing, the world of fashion went into a frenzy.

Were we included in that fashion-fuelled frenzy? Of course. Naomi Campbell is one of the world's most celebrated supermodels and Anna Wintour - yes, THE Anna Wintour- cited Naomi as having the "best runaway walk".

We could only dream.

Excitement around the collaboration only grew when it was revealed that the icon was working alongside two upcoming designers, Victor Anate from Nigeria and Jamaica-born Edvin Thompson, both based in New York City.

the collection will be released 5 September

As if we couldn't adore her anymore, when talking about the collection, Naomi touched on how important it was for her to work with new talent.

"This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers," she admitted. "Within my collection, it was important to recognise and include some of the amazing talent that’s out there."

Naomi knew EXACTLY what she doing when she chose which two creatives to work with as they both offer serious talent and style while bringing fresh ideas and modern mindsets to the collection.

Nigerian born Anate "draws inspiration from romance, literature, and film" and Thompson is a "contemporary ready-to-wear label celebrating culture, community, and diversity."

So, what can we expect from this highly anticipated range and when they hell can we attempt to look as drop dead gorge as Naomi Campbell?

The collection will be live on PrettyLittleThing on September 5 and will feature 15 different pieces in a range of colours from blood red and black to hot pink and gold.

It's not just the rich shades which are stunning but the material on each item screams 'glam goddess' with sequins, satin and velvet all featured to offer a luxurious collection at an affordable price.

PLT could have amped up their prices to an extortionate amount, because let's be honest who wouldn't sell their soul to channel a bit of Naomi? But they have kept the collection affordable with the cheapest item costing just £10 and the highest piece being a ridiculously beautiful backless, embellished dress which will be going straight in our basket.

Head of Design at PrettyLittleThing, Chris Parnell, is just as thrilled as we are about the partnership and cited it is as "a monumental moment for PrettyLittleThing."

Not only will the pieces be available to buy online come September 5 but they will be revealed during New York Fashion Week with fans able to watch it all come to life, live on YouTube.

The PrettyLittleThing Designed By Naomi Campbell collection will be available exclusively on PrettyLittleThing's website starting September 5, 2023.