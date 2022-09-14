Great British Bake Off 2022: where to buy Noel Fielding’s shirts

Undoubtedly one of the many things Noel Fielding blesses us with on Great British Bake Off is his eclectic collection of shirts and jumpers. From his sense of humour to his style, there’s no one who does it quite like Noel.
Having stepped in to take over the reins on The Great British Bake Off in 2017, The Mighty Boosh star has constantly dazzled us with his wit, charm and, of course, his amazing style.
We're already buzzing to see Noel's latest and greatest attire in this year's 2022 series. Who else is in love with the butterfly sweater he wore in episode one?
Want to emulate his style and rep GBBO?
Here’s where you can get his Noel Fielding's exact shirts and jumpers, as well as some pretty similar alternatives and Noel-inspired options, in case they're sold out.
CHECK OUT: Noel Fielding's best shirts and jumpers from The Great British Bake Off 2022
Noel's best shirts from The Great British Bake Off
Noel started the episode with a bang- this beautiful graphic jumper from Alexander McQueen. We've got a link to buy the original, as well as two affordable dupes.
EXACT MATCH: MCQ Black 'Positive Earth' Sweater (£425)
DUPE: ASOS Stradivarius Pattern Jumper with Butterfly Graphic (£17, was £27.99)
Want more looks? Here are some of Noel Fielding's most iconic shirts from previous series' of The GBBO
Great British Bake Off: Noel's best shirts
The iconic pink smiley jumper that Noel wore for the opening episode of season five of the GBBO is still available in size small on I Saw It First. It's also available as a cardigan in sizes small and medium. Cute.
EXACT MATCH: I Saw It First Pink Crew Neck Jumper With Smiley Face Print (£10.50, was £35)
EXACT MATCH: I Saw It First Pink Oversized Smiley Face Cardigan (£40)
This Alexander Mcqueen Skull Print Cotton Shirt is the one that Noel wore during pastry week back in the day.
EXACT MATCH: Farfetch Alexander McQueen Skull-Print Shirt (£750)
If you’re a fan of the band Dinosaur Jr., you’ll probably recognise this one. Featuring the artwork from the band's album ‘Without A Sound’, this jumper is sold out but we've found one available on eBay.
EXACT MATCH: eBay WAH-WAH x Dinosaur Jr 'Without A Sound' Knitted Wool Jumper - Tag Size XS (£175)
Fans were quick to compare Noel's jumper to the Where's Wally character, and we're so here for this unusual style inspo. It comes from one of Noel's favourite designers, Bella Freud, but it's now sold out. There is, however, a version available in yellow thanks to Selfridges.
EXACT MATCH: Selfridges Bella Freud Striped Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper (£375)
Noel's zany pink jumper from Japanese week is available to order from one of his fave brands, WAH WAH.
EXACT MATCH: Wah-Wah Australia x Laura Callaghan Jumper (£154 converted from Australian dollars)
Noel graced us with this amazing Bella Freud 1970 Mohair Jumper in Petrol Blue. It's sold out in this colour, but there are plenty of other colours available- including in black or red on the Selfridges website...
EXACT MATCH: Selfridges Bella Freud 1970 Merino Wool Jumper (£310)
This Valentino jumper is, let's be honest, TO DIE FOR. We've managed to find some last remaining stock on Miinto, so run while you can to grab 'em.
EXACT MATCH: Miinto Valentino Sweater (£566, was £740)
WATCH: 'Do You Know How Much That Leaf Costs?!' Cast Of The Rings Of Power Talk LOTR Set + Show Highlights
Who is presenting The Great British Bake Off 2022?
The show's original hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, as well as judge Mary Berry, jumped ship when the show left the Beeb. They were replaced with comedian Noel Fielding and actor and director Sandi Toksvig. A peculiar choice, perhaps, but Sandi and Noel were the unlikely presenting duo from heaven and totally worked.
In January 2020, it was announced that Sandi was quitting her role, amid reports she was “unhappy” at work and had been “desperate to leave for ages”. Tea ☕️👀.
Subsequently, Sandi was replaced by comedian Matt Lucas, and he and Noel presented the 2021 series pretty successfully. Noel and Matt have now returned to present GBBO 2022, and we are so excited to see them be extra-silly together.