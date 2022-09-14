Great British Bake Off 2022: where to buy Noel Fielding’s shirts

Undoubtedly one of the many things Noel Fielding blesses us with on Great British Bake Off is his eclectic collection of shirts and jumpers. From his sense of humour to his style, there’s no one who does it quite like Noel.

Having stepped in to take over the reins on The Great British Bake Off in 2017, The Mighty Boosh star has constantly dazzled us with his wit, charm and, of course, his amazing style.

We're already buzzing to see Noel's latest and greatest attire in this year's 2022 series. Who else is in love with the butterfly sweater he wore in episode one?

Want to emulate his style and rep GBBO?

Here’s where you can get his Noel Fielding's exact shirts and jumpers, as well as some pretty similar alternatives and Noel-inspired options, in case they're sold out.

CHECK OUT: Noel Fielding's best shirts and jumpers from The Great British Bake Off 2022

Want more looks? Here are some of Noel Fielding's most iconic shirts from previous series' of The GBBO

Who is presenting The Great British Bake Off 2022?

The show's original hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, as well as judge Mary Berry, jumped ship when the show left the Beeb. They were replaced with comedian Noel Fielding and actor and director Sandi Toksvig. A peculiar choice, perhaps, but Sandi and Noel were the unlikely presenting duo from heaven and totally worked.