Perrie Sian talks fashion tips, SKIMS dupes and the surprising reality of being an influencer

If you're ever in a style rut (or unsure of what to order on your next Zara haul), may we redirect you to Perrie Sian's Instagram page. The 31-year-old has amassed over 1.3 million loyal fans thanks to her joyous fashion haul videos, her affordable clothing recommendations and her dressing room of dreams. We're forever manifesting her wardrobe.

As well as showing different outfits and styling tricks, Perrie is also well-known for her no-nonsense beauty recommendations, hilarious Love Island commentary and is a proud ambassador for In The Style.

In short, Perrie is our ultimate comfort person on the internet and we can't wait to see what she'll achieve next.

We sat down with Perrie to discuss all things fashion - from her favourite item in her wardrobe, what it's really like being an influencer and what's next for In The Style (spoiler alert: it's a biggie).

Hey Perrie! So firstly, how would you describe your style?

I'm really interested in that question because I don't think I have a set style. If you look at say Sofia Richie who has this old money vibe and then you look as say Molly-Mae who has an athleisure vibe… I'd say I swing between a few different ones on a day-to-day basis.

My style is very athleisure, with tight ribbed SKIMS t-shirts, baggy jeans, tailored trousers… that sort of thing. But then also I can be the girl that wears a nice smock dress with sandals or boots. I wouldn't say I had a unique style where you would say, "This is what Perrie's style is." I really do like to change it up. I do a bit of everything.

Is there anything you would never wear?

Crocs is definitely up there, but then I did say this about UGGS. Two years ago I said, "I'm not going near UGGS, they make me feel sick!" Then the winter just gone, I was buying UGGS left, right and centre. Crocs are something I don't think I'll personally wear.

Also, skinny jeans. I thought they were going to have a comeback and I was prepared for this comeback and I just thought, "You know what, they don't actually suit me." I see other people wear them and they look amazing, but I'm just not a skinny jeans girl.

What's a favourite fashion purchase you've made recently?

Hands down, these SKIMS dupe t-shirts from Amazon. They are amazing. They're normally £11.99 and I've been wearing them pretty much every day and have every colour. They just look so good under blazers with jeans or tighter trousers. They fit so well and are such a good price. Definitely my favourite fashion find recently.

They come in long sleeve, short sleeve and about 12 different colours. They wash really well and they're made from about 90% elastane so are really stretchy. They make your figure look amazing.

What's the most surprising thing about being a fashion influencer?

There's a lot! I think people would be surprised to see the amount that goes on behind the scenes in terms of the actual process of filming content on a constant basis. I like to have four to five reels go out over TikTok and Instagram every week. I like to vary my content between TikTok and Instagram as well. So I have some stuff unique to TikTok and some stuff unique to Instagram. There is so much planning that goes into it.

But also, I think people would just be surprised to see the sheer amount of changing and unchanging that I do. I honestly believe that it helps me to stay fit! I mean, one day, I counted and I changed and unchanged potentially 85 times or something ridiculous.

I also think people would be surprised to see multitasking at its finest. I have two phones, so when I am doing a story haul, I will film the story haul downstairs. Then I'll run upstairs and film a reel at the same time. I don't like to waste time!

I think in general, people think that influencers have it easy, all they do is talk about brands and that is it. But for me personally, there is so much planning and execution and changing that goes into it. I send Hannah, my manager photos of my dressing room and spare room afterwards and I'm like, 'Now this is what I have to deal with'. It's like a bomb of clothes has gone off, it's crazy.

Do you keep everything you try on? How do you decide which clothes to keep and send back?

Oh no, I definitely don't keep everything and that is something I think people are really fascinated about. I think people think, "Can you actually do that?" And it's like, "Well, yeah, because you're trying it on in a dressing room potentially and I am trying it on and home and filming it."

I actually don't try anything on before I film. Everything I try on is the first impression and there are obviously some times when I've tried things on and I thought, "Well that's not going to make the cut." People will ask why I don't include it and I just think it's a bit of a waste of time. What's the point of watching me struggle to get into a pair of trousers?

I decide what stays in my wardrobe, I always keep at least one thing when I've ordered a variety of things. I really try and keep things I know I'm going to wear repeatedly, like jeans. A good fitting pair of jeans for me are priceless. Blazers, I probably own 100 blazers, that's no exaggeration! Definitely heels, especially from Zara. If I order any, I can't remember the last time I sent any back because I heavily rely on good accessories.

Honestly, if you were to go back to my first reel, I've never deleted anything because I love to watch the growth.

I think first of all, you just have to start somewhere. I think what happens is people are trying to perfect something that doesn't need perfecting. When I first started I spent so much time over analysing everything, worrying about the background, worrying about the lighting, when ultimately people don't care about that. They just want to see the clothes and get that value of how to style things. When I let go of that expectation of everything has to be perfect, that's when I started to naturally grow my confidence.

I also think it's important to have a theme, that's why my reels do well because they're very distinct and detailed in what they are providing. If it's a Zara haul, it's a Zara haul. If it's wedding guest dresses, it's wedding guest dresses. I don't just do a general reel.

I also think it's important to ask you audience what they want. Something I've always done is go on stories and ask, "What do you want to see more from me? What do you enjoy from my content?"

What's your favourite item in your wardrobe right now?

Definitely my unitard. I love the diversity of wearing a unitard. There are these specific ones from In The Style's fITS range and they're so affordable. They are made from this sculpting material and smooth out your body if that makes sense. I could wear big pants on underneath and you can't even see the outline of the pants, which is insane.

I've worn that unitard really casual with a little knitted cardigan and flats, but I've also worn it all dressed up with knee-high boots and an oversized blazer. I love the versatility of it.

2. In The Style Black Ribbed Sculpt & Control Strappy Full Length Unitard View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

What's your favourite styling trick?

I'm really drawn to corsages at the moment, you know, the ones you can tie around your neck. That's a big thing for me right now, they elevate an outfit so much. Also, ones that you can pin on to things. I had these two corsages I bought from H&M literally months ago, one in black, one in white, just a big embroidered flower. When I was on my last shoot for my wedding guest dress collection with In The Style in Mykonos, I stuck them to my handbags and it literally changed the handbag. My handbag was just a £20 Jacquemus dupe from Zara and I put these corsages on them and I had so many DMS that were like, "Oh my god, where's this bag from? It's amazing!"

I'm trying to get my hands on some denim corsages that I can stick on tight denim shorts for when I go to Glastonbury. I feel like they're having such a moment right now.

What can we expect next from In The Style?

This Friday I'm going to shoot my very first (and In The Style's very first) festival collection which we are so excited about. It's been in the works for so long, we've got corsages, we've got diamante stuff, fringing, denim, acid wash, we've got co-ords... it's so festival. It's a first for me and for In The Style, they've never done anything like this before. It's going to be available before Glastonbury and before all of the other big festivals, too.