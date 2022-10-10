A PLT corset top is going viral on TikTok and here’s why

It's safe to say that corset tops are having their moment. What started as a 1600's rib-crushing undergarment, has re-emerged as the ultimate fashion trend that we've seen on the catwalk, at the Met Gala and - of course - all over our IG feeds.

As much as we love a corset, finding the perfect one is a struggle, so we were ecstatic when TikToker @eemilybull took to the platform to share the most gorgeous, flattering and affordable corset top currently on the market - the PLT Bandage Hook and Eye Structured Corset (£22).

The sell-out corset is available in a range of colours, including black, white, yellow, pink and chocolate. It also comes in a gorgeous steel blue and orange - both of which are currently out of stock. * sobs"

Emily has made multiple TikToks showing off the corset in every colour of the rainbow and basically reinforcing our obsession. Comments on the now-viral video include: "That looks like the best quality item they've ever made" and "I have this in brown and black honestly the best thing ever x"

The PLT corset top is a hot girl summer staple, and with one in every colour? You've got all seven days of the week, covered.

If you're as in love as we are, we recommend heading to the PLT website ASAP before it sells out again. Don't say we didn't warn ya.

Shop the PLT corset below: