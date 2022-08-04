TikTok can’t get enough of viral £23 ‘date night’ PLT dress

by Srushti Telang |

Bodycon dresses are back and better than ever. The tight, figure-hugging frocks have been dominating our screens (from Euphoria to Love Island) and they are the antidote to months and months of lockdown tracksuits.

Essentially, bodycon dresses are the unofficial uniform for hot girl summer.

Therefore it was only a matter of time before a date night-worthy bodycon dress would do the rounds on TikTok and it's the classy-yet-sexy Shape Cream Strappy Cup Midaxi Dress from PrettyLittleThing (£23).

@kristenmariella shared on TikTok, “I literally cannot get over this dress. I love it so much, it’s so beautiful. I’ve seen everyone wear this dress.”

Another TikToker, @nelsb. _ shared a video of the dress which already has 850.8K views, as she raves, “It’s like a thick ribbed material so it actually feels quite expensive but it was literally £20.

She continued, “It fits me perfectly. I feel like this dress is perfect for date night, your man crush is going to see you and be like ‘wow.’”

She continues on to say that the only drawback it has is that it's slightly see-through, “but other than that, I love it.”

@charleybourne shared her video showcasing the 'dress of dreams' featuring a cream ribbed material with cup detailing and back split. In her video with 128.5K views, she says, "this is your sign to get the viral PLT dress.’’

With the dress going viral on TikTok, PrettyLittleThing report that Google searches for ‘PLT cream ribbed dress’ have shot up by a staggering 359% over the past month and 136 have already been bought today. Wowza.