River Island’s new Studio edit has dropped and it is FANCY 💅

Your capsule wardrobe sorted from just £16

River Island Studio
by Cigdem Tanrioglu |
Published
1
Grey RI Studio Wide Leg Trousers
2
Grey RI Studio Bandeau Top
3
Navy RI Studio Satin Cami Top
4
Grey RI Studio Wool Blend Bomber Jacket
5
Yellow RI Studio Seam Detail Jumper
6
Beige RI Studio Scarf Longline Coat
7
Black RI Studio Fringe Bodycon Mini Dress
8
Navy RI Studio Belted Tuxedo Blazer
9
Silver RI Studio Satin Tie Neck Blouse
10
Black RI Studio Tie Neck Tiered Maxi Dress
If you’re anything like us, then you probably often find yourself thinking “I have nothing to wear?!” whilst staring at a wardrobe full of clothes. This is where River Island’s new capsule collection, RI Studio, enters the room.

RI Studio is all about classic lines in quality fabrics – think wool and satin, and luxe textures like soft leather and sumptuous velvet. And trust us when we say, every single item looks and feels way more expensive than they actually are.

Featuring 20 key items, this range has everything you need, including elevated tailored pieces to dresses that can be worn on repeat. Everything comes neutral colour palette centred around shades of grey and navy with pops of bright, neon tones, making it an effortlessly wearable range with endless outfit options.

Best of all, every single item is completely timeless, meaning that you’ll be able to use them as a base for a capsule wardrobe for seasons to come.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect coat, or just want to plan your festive party outfit, this range has got you sorted, and honestly, we are obsessed.

RI Studio is available now in-store and online, or you can scroll down to shop our fave pieces.

1. Grey RI Studio Wide Leg Trousers

Grey RI Studio Wide Leg Trousers
Price: £65

https://www.riverisland.com/p/grey-ri-studio-wide-leg-trousers-902040

Description

We're putting it out there - these are the ultimate grey trousers. The tailored shape is seriously

2. Grey RI Studio Bandeau Top

Grey RI Studio Bandeau Top
Price: £50

River Island

Description

The matching top to the trousers of dreams - this tailored corset is an absolute wardrobe dream.

3. Navy RI Studio Satin Cami Top

Navy RI Studio Satin Cami Top
Price: £45

River Island

Description

From date night to a drinks with the girls, a satin cami top is a timeless classic that you can

4. Grey RI Studio Wool Blend Bomber Jacket

Grey RI Studio Wool Blend Bomber Jacket
Price: £85

https://www.riverisland.com/p/grey-ri-studio-wool-blend-bomber-jacket-901861

Description

Bomber jackets are having a serious moment and this one ticks all of the boxes. Team with jeans

5. Yellow RI Studio Seam Detail Jumper

Yellow RI Studio Seam Detail Jumper
Price: £40

River Island

Description

If you want to brighten up your outfit (and day), then look no further than this neon knit. Not

6. Beige RI Studio Scarf Longline Coat

Beige RI Studio Scarf Longline Coat
Beige RI Studio Scarf Longline Coat

River Island

Description

If you're going to invest in one key item this winter, it has got to be this coat. The tailored

7. Black RI Studio Fringe Bodycon Mini Dress

Black RI Studio Fringe Bodycon Mini Dress
Price: £70

River Island

Description

Anyone else counting down to party season? This badboy is definitely going to make it into our

8. Navy RI Studio Belted Tuxedo Blazer

Navy RI Studio Belted Tuxedo Blazer
Price: £85

River Island

Description

There’s no such thing as having too many blazers, and this belted style will be working its way

9. Silver RI Studio Satin Tie Neck Blouse

Silver RI Studio Satin Tie Neck Blouse
Price: £60

River Island

Description

Hands up of you’re a “jeans and a nice top” kinda gal? This blouse is the one for you. Available

10. Black RI Studio Tie Neck Tiered Maxi Dress

Black RI Studio Tie Neck Tiered Maxi Dress
Price: £95

River Island

Description

Get ready to channel your inner goth chick in this swish number. Dress it up with heeled boots, a

