River Island’s new Studio edit has dropped and it is FANCY 💅

If you’re anything like us, then you probably often find yourself thinking “I have nothing to wear?!” whilst staring at a wardrobe full of clothes. This is where River Island’s new capsule collection, RI Studio, enters the room.
RI Studio is all about classic lines in quality fabrics – think wool and satin, and luxe textures like soft leather and sumptuous velvet. And trust us when we say, every single item looks and feels way more expensive than they actually are.
Featuring 20 key items, this range has everything you need, including elevated tailored pieces to dresses that can be worn on repeat. Everything comes neutral colour palette centred around shades of grey and navy with pops of bright, neon tones, making it an effortlessly wearable range with endless outfit options.
Best of all, every single item is completely timeless, meaning that you’ll be able to use them as a base for a capsule wardrobe for seasons to come.
Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect coat, or just want to plan your festive party outfit, this range has got you sorted, and honestly, we are obsessed.
RI Studio is available now in-store and online, or you can scroll down to shop our fave pieces.
