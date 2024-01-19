Saltburn style! Where to shop the film’s iconic noughties-inspired outfits

It’s the film that’s got everyone talking – especially that plug hole scene (iykyk). Whatever your views are on Emerald Fennel’s dark comedy meets psychological thriller, there’s no denying that the Saltburn outfits slayed. Set in 2006, the movie delivers tonnes of nostalgia on the fashion front. The outfits are a fabulous ode to noughties fashion, including bootcut jeans, Abercrombie and Fitch rugby shirts, Ugg boots and Juicy Couture tracksuits.

It was of no surprise when we learned that Saltburn’s costume designer is Emmy-nominated Sophie Canale, who worked on the Netflix series Bridgerton. Although they’re set centuries apart, it’s clear Canale is a pro at using the power of dressing to express a character’s class and status in British society. Her research for the Saltburn outfits involved digging through the archives of Jane Norman, Miss Sixty and Kate Moss’ line for Topshop – what a throwback! As well as drawing inspiration from famous noughties looks worn by Prince Harry, Kate Moss, Amy Winehouse and Sienna Miller.

©Landmark Media

If you fancy bringing back the noughties into your wardrobe, we’ve found where you can shop some of the most iconic looks from Saltburn. Including some of the exact pieces used in the film, so you can recreate your very own murder on the dancefloor, not that that scene required much clothing (we’re still not over it either)!

Felix's rugby shirts

To emulate his young aristocrat status, Felix’s collegiate looks are inspired by none other than Prince Harry and Prince William circa the early 2000s. During the film, Jacob Elordi’s character was pictured wearing preppy brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Abercrombie and Fitch, all mainly sourced via eBay, Depop and Vinted.

©Alamy

Prince William and Prince Harry at the O2 England World Cup party at L'Etoile on October 20, 2007 in Paris, France. ©Getty Images

Felix’s laidback linen shirt

For Felix to appear ultra-comfortable and confident in his clothes, Canale ensured they had been washed several times for that ‘worn in’ look. Cue this slightly crumpled linen shirt, which we must admit does look rather effortless. Braided bracelets are a must too for that ‘just got back from my gap year’ look.

©Landmark Media

Venetia’s fringed jacket

For Felix’s sister Venetia, played by Alison Oliver, Canale took inspiration from Kate Moss, Lily Allen, Amy Winehouse and Kiera Knightley – a dreamy line-up. Her party-gal looks are giving cliché Y2K and we are very here for it. Our favourite might have to be the festival-ready fit she wears to play a game of tennis – and drink champagne of course. In this scene, she is wearing a sequin fringed jacket from Nasty Gal, that is still available to shop now!

©Alamy

Venetia’s sequin trousers

Venetia’s flare for anything high-shine and sparkly is evident again when she wears a metallic pink bralette top and star print sequin trousers. Luckily her look is super easy to recreate on the high street so you too can channel noughties fashion at its best. Don’t forget to lay the black eyeliner on thick, à la Lily Allen style.

©Alamy

Pamela’s gothic chic

Saltburn’s costume designer, Sophie Canale, gives Carey Mulligan’s character Pamela a more unique and avant-garde look, with lots of gothic and Victorian references. Her wardrobe features an eclectic mix of archival looks from the early 2000s runways, which make for a feast for the eyes. Including a leather mini dress from the 2007 Christopher Kane runway which we absolutely love. Canale also used lots of Butler and Wilson jewellery to complete Pamela’s edgy looks.

©Landmark Media

A model wears a Christopher Kane dress at the Topshop New Gen Topshop Show Space, The Piazza, Covent Garden, London in 2007. ©Alamy

Elspeth’s boho waistcoat

It’s hard to pick our best-dressed character from Saltburn, but Elspeth played by Rosamund Pike is definitely up there. Inspired by Sienna Miller and Laura Bailey’s outfits from the noughties, Canale wanted Elspeth’s outfits to reflect her ex-model fashion background. To look polished, but still relaxed and bohemian. Her looks from the film feature a mix of archival catwalk pieces, vintage finds and even a jacket from the director Emerald Fennel’s wardrobe.

©BFA / Amazon MGM Studios