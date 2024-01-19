  1. Home|
Saltburn style! Where to shop the film’s iconic noughties-inspired outfits

Alexa, play Murder on the Dancefloor on repeat

Saltburn outfits
by Emma White |
Updated
1
Saltburn outfits Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo
Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo
2
Saltburn outfits Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Regular Fit Shirt
Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Regular Fit Shirt
3
Saltburn outfits Reiss Ruban Linen Regular Fit Shirt in Lemon
Reiss Ruban Linen Regular Fit Shirt in Lemon
4
Saltburn outfits Venetia Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
5
Saltburn outfits Shein The Blackat Colorblock Metallic Tiered Fringe Open Front Sequin Coat
Shein The Blackat Colorblock Metallic Tiered Fringe Open Front Sequin Coat
6
Saltburn outfits Shein Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
Shein Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
7
Saltburn outfits Venetia Nasty Gal Star Sequin Flare Trousers
Nasty Gal Star Sequin Flare Trousers
8
Saltburn outfits Miss Selfridge co-ord metallic twist bandeau top
Miss Selfridge co-ord metallic twist bandeau top
9
Saltburn outfits Urban Outfitters Open Stitch Knit Shrug
Urban Outfitters Open Stitch Knit Shrug
10
Saltburn outfits Butler And Wilson Cross and Skull Crystal Earrings
Butler And Wilson Cross and Skull Crystal Earrings
11
Saltburn outfits Miss Selfridge belted faux leather pinny dress
Miss Selfridge belted faux leather pinny dress
12
Saltburn outfits River Island Red Embroidered Waistcoat
River Island Red Embroidered Waistcoat
13
Saltburn outfits Seventy + Mochi Pablo Denim Waistcoat
Seventy + Mochi Pablo Denim Waistcoat

It’s the film that’s got everyone talking – especially that plug hole scene (iykyk). Whatever your views are on Emerald Fennel’s dark comedy meets psychological thriller, there’s no denying that the Saltburn outfits slayed. Set in 2006, the movie delivers tonnes of nostalgia on the fashion front. The outfits are a fabulous ode to noughties fashion, including bootcut jeans, Abercrombie and Fitch rugby shirts, Ugg boots and Juicy Couture tracksuits.

It was of no surprise when we learned that Saltburn’s costume designer is Emmy-nominated Sophie Canale, who worked on the Netflix series Bridgerton. Although they’re set centuries apart, it’s clear Canale is a pro at using the power of dressing to express a character’s class and status in British society. Her research for the Saltburn outfits involved digging through the archives of Jane Norman, Miss Sixty and Kate Moss’ line for Topshop – what a throwback! As well as drawing inspiration from famous noughties looks worn by Prince Harry, Kate Moss, Amy Winehouse and Sienna Miller.

Saltburn outfits Felix at Oxford university
©Landmark Media

If you fancy bringing back the noughties into your wardrobe, we’ve found where you can shop some of the most iconic looks from Saltburn. Including some of the exact pieces used in the film, so you can recreate your very own murder on the dancefloor, not that that scene required much clothing (we’re still not over it either)!

Felix's rugby shirts

To emulate his young aristocrat status, Felix’s collegiate looks are inspired by none other than Prince Harry and Prince William circa the early 2000s. During the film, Jacob Elordi’s character was pictured wearing preppy brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Abercrombie and Fitch, all mainly sourced via eBay, Depop and Vinted.

Saltburn outfits Felix and Oliver
©Alamy

1.

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo

Saltburn outfits Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo
Price: £52

www.abercrombie.com

Description

Sophie Canale, Saltburn's costume designer, revealed that Felix's wardrobe featured Abercrombie &

Saltburn outfits Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo
Price: £52

www.abercrombie.com

Saltburn outfits Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry at the O2 England World Cup party at L'Etoile on October 20, 2007 in Paris, France. ©Getty Images

Felix’s laidback linen shirt

For Felix to appear ultra-comfortable and confident in his clothes, Canale ensured they had been washed several times for that ‘worn in’ look. Cue this slightly crumpled linen shirt, which we must admit does look rather effortless. Braided bracelets are a must too for that ‘just got back from my gap year’ look.

Saltburn outfits Felix linen shirt
©Landmark Media

2.

Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Regular Fit Shirt

Saltburn outfits Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Regular Fit Shirt
Price: £39.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

To get that slightly wrinkled and crumpled vibe that Felix pulls off so well, opt for 100% linen.

Saltburn outfits Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Regular Fit Shirt
Price: £39.90

www.uniqlo.com

3.

Reiss Ruban Linen Regular Fit Shirt in Lemon

Saltburn outfits Reiss Ruban Linen Regular Fit Shirt in Lemon
Price: £98

www.johnlewis.com

Description

If you're looking to splash the cash like Felix, this linen shirt from Reiss is giving high-class summer vibes.

Saltburn outfits Reiss Ruban Linen Regular Fit Shirt in Lemon
Price: £98

www.johnlewis.com

Venetia’s fringed jacket

For Felix’s sister Venetia, played by Alison Oliver, Canale took inspiration from Kate Moss, Lily Allen, Amy Winehouse and Kiera Knightley – a dreamy line-up. Her party-gal looks are giving cliché Y2K and we are very here for it. Our favourite might have to be the festival-ready fit she wears to play a game of tennis – and drink champagne of course. In this scene, she is wearing a sequin fringed jacket from Nasty Gal, that is still available to shop now!

Saltburn outfits Venetia fringe jacket
©Alamy

4.

Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket

Saltburn outfits Venetia Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
Price: £65.40 (Was £109)

www.debenhams.com

Description

Since Saltburn aired, this Nasty Gal jacket is sadly almost always out of stock. It's worth

Saltburn outfits Venetia Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
Price: £65.40 (Was £109)

www.debenhams.com

5.

Shein The Blackat Colorblock Metallic Tiered Fringe Open Front Sequin Coat

Saltburn outfits Shein The Blackat Colorblock Metallic Tiered Fringe Open Front Sequin Coat
Price: £26.49 (Was £30.49)

www.shein.co.uk

Description

If you can't get your hands on the exact Nasty Gal jacket, this one from Shein isn't far off. And it's much more affordable.

Saltburn outfits Shein The Blackat Colorblock Metallic Tiered Fringe Open Front Sequin Coat
Price: £26.49 (Was £30.49)

www.shein.co.uk

6.

Shein Heart-Shaped Sunglasses

Saltburn outfits Shein Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
Price: £1.50

www.shein.co.uk

Description

Venetia completes her Y2K outfit with a pair of pink heart-shaped sunglasses and we are low-key obsessed.

Saltburn outfits Shein Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
Price: £1.50

www.shein.co.uk

Venetia’s sequin trousers

Venetia’s flare for anything high-shine and sparkly is evident again when she wears a metallic pink bralette top and star print sequin trousers. Luckily her look is super easy to recreate on the high street so you too can channel noughties fashion at its best. Don’t forget to lay the black eyeliner on thick, à la Lily Allen style.

Saltburn outfits Venetia sequin trousers
©Alamy

7.

Nasty Gal Star Sequin Flare Trousers

Saltburn outfits Venetia Nasty Gal Star Sequin Flare Trousers
Price: £41.40 (Were £69)

www.debenhams.com

Description

We don't have confirmation on where Venetia's amazing star print trousers are from, but we've found these similar ones from Nasty Gal.

Saltburn outfits Venetia Nasty Gal Star Sequin Flare Trousers
Price: £41.40 (Were £69)

www.debenhams.com

8.

Miss Selfridge co-ord metallic twist bandeau top

Saltburn outfits Miss Selfridge co-ord metallic twist bandeau top
Price: £13.99 (Was £19.99)

www.asos.com

Description

If you want to recreate Venetia's full look then you'll also need a pink metallic crop top to complete the ensemble.

Saltburn outfits Miss Selfridge co-ord metallic twist bandeau top
Price: £13.99 (Was £19.99)

www.asos.com

Pamela’s gothic chic

Saltburn’s costume designer, Sophie Canale, gives Carey Mulligan’s character Pamela a more unique and avant-garde look, with lots of gothic and Victorian references. Her wardrobe features an eclectic mix of archival looks from the early 2000s runways, which make for a feast for the eyes. Including a leather mini dress from the 2007 Christopher Kane runway which we absolutely love. Canale also used lots of Butler and Wilson jewellery to complete Pamela’s edgy looks.

Saltburn outfits Pamela
©Landmark Media

9.

Urban Outfitters Open Stitch Knit Shrug

Saltburn outfits Urban Outfitters Open Stitch Knit Shrug
Price: £19 (Was £36)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Saltburn outfits Urban Outfitters Open Stitch Knit Shrug
Price: £19 (Was £36)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

10.

Butler And Wilson Cross and Skull Crystal Earrings

Saltburn outfits Butler And Wilson Cross and Skull Crystal Earrings
Price: £38

www.butlerandwilson.co.uk

Saltburn outfits Butler And Wilson Cross and Skull Crystal Earrings
Price: £38

www.butlerandwilson.co.uk

11.

Miss Selfridge belted faux leather pinny dress

Saltburn outfits Miss Selfridge belted faux leather pinny dress
Price: £39.99

www.asos.com

Saltburn outfits Miss Selfridge belted faux leather pinny dress
Price: £39.99

www.asos.com

A model wears a Christopher Kane dress at the Topshop New Gen Topshop Show Space, The Piazza, Covent Garden, London in 2007. ©Alamy

Elspeth’s boho waistcoat

It’s hard to pick our best-dressed character from Saltburn, but Elspeth played by Rosamund Pike is definitely up there. Inspired by Sienna Miller and Laura Bailey’s outfits from the noughties, Canale wanted Elspeth’s outfits to reflect her ex-model fashion background. To look polished, but still relaxed and bohemian. Her looks from the film feature a mix of archival catwalk pieces, vintage finds and even a jacket from the director Emerald Fennel’s wardrobe.

Saltburn outfits Elspeth and Oliver
©BFA / Amazon MGM Studios

12.

River Island Red Embroidered Waistcoat

Saltburn outfits River Island Red Embroidered Waistcoat
Price: £40

www.riverisland.com

Saltburn outfits River Island Red Embroidered Waistcoat
Price: £40

www.riverisland.com

13.

Seventy + Mochi Pablo Denim Waistcoat

Saltburn outfits Seventy + Mochi Pablo Denim Waistcoat
Price: £95

www.anthropologie.com

Saltburn outfits Seventy + Mochi Pablo Denim Waistcoat
Price: £95

www.anthropologie.com

So which Saltburn outfit is your fave? We're thinking it's time for the 90s revival to move aside and 00s to take centre stage. Although, there are maybe some things we wouldn't bring back... footless tights and layers of bright beaded necklaces come to mind!

