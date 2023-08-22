This £7 Boohoo dress has gone viral for being ‘better than SKIMS’

Alongside expertly-curated photo dumps, matcha lattes and the pink Jacquemus bag - the SKIMS maxi dress is Instagram royalty. In short, it's a breezy, slinky, chuck-on dress which immediately makes you look both stylish and snatched, whilst looking equally as good with trainers as it does heels.

A cosy, buttery dress that we can wear on date night? What a slay.

However, with SKIMS dresses selling at almost £80 a pop, we are always side-eyeing any potential dupes that are just as good without breaking the bank (or leaving us needing to sell our toaster on Vinted.)

Please enter the Boohoo £7 maxi dresswhich is currently doing the rounds on TikTok for being a 'SKIMS DOOP', with @olamide.modupe tellings her followers, "It's better than the OG because it's not see-through at all 👀"

STOP IT.

@olamide.modupe continued, "Are you kidding me? Just a nice basic black dress you can literally put with anything and it fits this well?"

Meanwhile @@madzoutfits said in a try-on video, '"I may have just found the perfect dress for summer, I mean just look at it.

"This dress is the perfect SKIMS dupe. SKIMS dresses are usually about £80 this on the other hand is £8. It's so figure-hugging and it fits like a glove.

"The material is so buttery and smooth, but super stretchy at the same time."

Luckily for you, the dress has now been discounted to SEVEN BRITISH POUNDS and it comes in an array of gorgeous colours including grey, red, khaki and black.

We love the maxi length, bang-on-trend scoop neck and luxe-look jersey fabric. You can easily style the dress with an oversized bomber and Adidas Sambas or add your favourite barely-there heels and a statement bag for a sultry nighttime look. All in all, a comfortable dress that you will be able to rely on time and time again.