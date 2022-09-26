Spice Girls fancy dress: Relive the Spice World Tour with these sassy Halloween outfits ✌️

Remember the iconic moment at the Brits where Geri Halliwell wore that Union Jack dress? Well, on 1 February 2022 it was the 25th anniversary of Geri steaking the show and changing fashion history forever with that dress. As the spooky season approaches, many of us will be looking for Spice Girls Halloween outfits to spice up ya life/house party/sitting by ourselves eating sweets.

As well as Ginger's dress having its own Wikipedia page, holding the Guinness World Record for the most expensive piece of popstar clothing sold at auction and inspiring a whole load of replicas, this dress is anything but boring.

Want to know the best way to don the famous Union Jack dress on Halloween, or dress up like any of the other iconic Spice Girls? We've got the ultimate guide to how to dress like Ginger, Baby, Scary, Sporty and Posh. Now, that's what we call girl power!

We're talking some Scary-inspired leopard print. We're talking BLOODY MASSIVE BUFFALO BOOTS, for crying out loud. 2022 is your time to get dressed up to the nines, crack on your disco light and swing it, shake it, move it, make it to Who Do You Think You Are. Or you know, just watch Spice World with some festive snacks, whatever floats ya' boat.

Spice Girls Outfits: The Ultimate Group Costume Idea

Ginger Spice Fancy Dress

Gallery Spice Girls Fancy Dress Ideas: Everything You Need To Become Ginger 1 of 3 CREDIT: Amazon Nothing screams Spice Girls more than this Union Jack dress. What a moment in fashion history! 🙌 2 of 3 CREDIT: Amazon We're channelling Geri's lob, just without the blonde streak. I mean this wig is FAB, so you'll probably want to wear it all the time. 3 of 3 CREDIT: Amazon It's chuffing Autumn so we don't want you to freeze your titties off jumping into the cab- so these are knee-high.

Baby Spice Fancy Dress

Gallery Spice Girls Fancy Dress Ideas: Everything You Need To Become Baby 1 of 3 CREDIT: amazon She's the baby of the group and her hair is goals. You don't have to spend years growing and dying your locks to rock this look. 2 of 3 CREDIT: Amazon Nothing says Spice Girls like a 90s slogan necklace and you totally know what it should say, right? 3 of 3 CREDIT: Amazon All you need to finish off the look is a simple pink dress- we love this classy one from Amazon. Plus, you can wear it after your party on a night out.

Posh Spice Fancy Dress

Gallery Spice Girls Fancy Dress Ideas: Everything You Need To Become Posh 1 of 4 CREDIT: amazon You'll feel bad and boujee like Victoria in this wig. 2 of 4 CREDIT: amazon This cheap but chic dress is spot on for your Posh Spice look. 3 of 4 CREDIT: asos You'll look strappingly elegant 😉. 4 of 4 CREDIT: asos These oversized glasses are bang on the money.

Scary Spice Fancy Dress

Gallery Spice Girls Fancy Dress Ideas: Everything You Need To Become Scary 1 of 3 CREDIT: Amazon This amazing wig is just missing one thing, those space buns. 2 of 3 CREDIT: ASOS Scary Spice had all the accessories and you will too with these bangles. Plus, they're definitely re-wearable. 3 of 3 CREDIT: Amazon Leopard print is so hot right now. Plus, this jumpsuit comes with accessories if you're too pooped to hunt out your own.

Sporty Spice Fancy Dress

Gallery Spice Girls Fancy Dress Ideas: Everything You Need To Become Sporty 1 of 2 CREDIT: ebay Finally, you can have a long pony with this Sporty Spice-inspired wig. Just trim down the pony and fringe to your preferred length and BAM. However, if you already have brunette hair, why not opt for a wraparound pony extension? This one from Lullabellz is trending and is currently on sale for £27. 2 of 2 CREDIT: fun.com Sporty's iconic look is so 2022, we are defo taking that high-neck vest and adding it to our night-out wardrobe.

Hai! Si! Ja! HOLD TIGHT!

CHECK OUT: 14 SHOCKING facts you never knew about the Spice Girls

14 shocking facts you NEVER knew about the Spice Girls stacked - slider 2 of 14 Slide 2 of 15 Shutterstock They were originally called Touch When the girls first got together, they were called Touch. It wasn't until Geri thought to change their name to Spice that the band eventually agreed on Spice Girls.

Shutterstock Geri MISSED the original audition After getting sunburnt on a ski trip to Spain, she thought better than to turn up to the auditions with a red face. Thankfully then-manager Robert 'Bob' Herbert gave her a second chance when she called after the original search.

Shutterstock Emma wasn't in the original line-up Baby Spice was last to join the group after original member Michelle Stephenson quit the band in 1994. Victoria went on to claim Michelle 'just couldn't be arsed' to put in the same work as the rest of the girls.

Shutterstock They're Simon Cowell's 'biggest regret' Speaking to Jay Leno in 2013, Simon said: "Spice Girls is probably my biggest mistake," before explaining "I offered them a deal, but they didn't want to sign to me, so that kind of hurt at the time."Victoria doesn't agree with Simon's account, though. Claiming he passed up on their offer on Idol in 2009, she said: "He is the only man in the music industry who turned down the Spice Girls – and said we would never work. I like that fact."

Instagram They didn't come up with their own nicknames That was the idea of former Top of the Pops Magazine editor Peter Lorraine back in 1996. It just stuck.

Spice Girls Wannabe almost wasn't their debut single The girls have explained they had to fight for the pop classic to be their first single, while the record label reportedly wanted Love Thing. IMAGINE.

YouTube The Wannabe video was BANNED in some parts of Asia This was due to Mel B's erect nipples.

Shutterstock Geri's Union Jack dress made a FORTUNE The infamous dress Ginger wore to perform Wannabe/Who Do You Think You Are? at the 1997 BRIT Awards was sold at auction in 1998 for $68,000 (£41,320) at a Hard Rock Cafe auction. It's since been spotted on display at a casino in the US.

Shutterstock Speaking of the Union Jack dress... It was actually made of a 'boring' black Gucci dress - the outfit Geri was originally supposed to wear - and a Union Jack tea towel. Explaining how the look came about, Ginger's former stylist Emma Poole told The Telegraph: "Two nights before, Geri said, 'You know what, Emma? I'm not really comfortable with the dress I'm wearing, I've got a much better idea. I'm going around to my sister's, she's got these great Union Jack tea towels. I'm going to make a dress.'"

Spice Girls Geri WROTE Goodbye Sort of. Although the girls' third Christmas number 1 is thought to be written about Geri's departure, she was actually involved in the early stages of the track when it was intended to be included on the Spiceworld album. Mel C explains in the girls' autobiography Forever Spice: "Goodbye was originally about a relationship ending, but now it's about Geri and it's really sad."Ginger isn't credited as a writer for the released version of the track.

Shutterstock They were Nelson Mandela's 'heroes' His words!

Shutterstock Victoria's the only member WITHOUT a solo number 1 Out of Your Mind - her collaboration with True Steppers and Dane Bowers - was pipped to the post by Spiller's Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) back in August 2000. Oh, how we miss those big chart battles.

YouTube The Viva Forever video is DEEP As the girls were too busy touring to film a video for Viva Forever - their last single featuring Geri - they turned to Aardman Animations for the treatment. In an interview with Crack magazine, director Steve Box explained that the video's about loss of youth. He said: "It's like the sadness of the song is leaving your childhood behind. "Pop music is all about sex and love, so becoming interested in that, you suddenly put the toys away, you start to grow up in a different way."

YouTube And the Spice Up Your Life video's pretty dark An unreleased alternative ending to the video shows an erotic dancer in front of a 'SEXXXY SPICE GIRLS' sign, somebody seemingly choking and what appears to be a stack of dead bodies. YouTube it. It's SO WEIRD.

Previous Next

Gallery View Gallery 14 photos 1 of 14 CREDIT: Shutterstock 1. They were originally called Touch When the girls first got together, they were called Touch. It wasn't until Geri thought to change their name to Spice that the band eventually agreed on Spice Girls.