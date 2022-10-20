Where to shop The North Face teddy puffer dupes, starting from £20

When it comes to autumn and winter, the coat is king. It's everything that elevates your winter wardrobe - and it will probably come in a lot of handy with the British weather too. One particular snug-looking jacket that we just haven't been able to take our eyes off of is The North Face teddy puffer.

Yes, you read that right - a teddy puffer. Mixing two of our favourite jacket styles and merging them into one? Absolutely genius. And we want nothing more than to bless our winter wardrobes with the jacket, but there's only one catch - it comes in at a mere £320.

When it comes to splashing the cash on trends, not all of us can afford to give up £300 for a cosy coat, so we have to be a little bit more efficient with our money. Luckily, though, the high street brands have pulled through and given us some gorgeous choices that will make you feel as cosy as if you had the real thing.

Who can resist a dupe?

For as little as £20 (thank you H&M), you can get your hands on your own The North Face teddy puffer dupes, so it doesn't have to feel like such an investment - and it's quickly becoming our favourite choice of outerwear this year.

So if you just want it to pop to the shops, or you need a new jacket for the new season, we've got the best dupes of that teddy puffer jacket on the market right now. Just shop them below.

SHOP: The best The North Face teddy puffer dupes for less