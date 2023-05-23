The viral £14.90 Uniqlo bag is coming back this summer (with a very interesting twist)

If you haven't already seen the infamous Uniqlo shoulder bag, er, where have you been? It's become the everyday bag of choice for many influencers for being sleek, stylish and surprisingly roomy.

It's essentially the Mary Poppins bag of our generation and it can even fit a bottle of wine inside (yep, trust us, we've tried.)

Aside from being basically the easiest bag to throw over your shoulder and carry half your belongings in, the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (£14.90) is also super versatile and goes with any outfit. We all know the classic black, cream and green options that have been in and out of stock but here's a secret: there's a new era of the Uniqlo bag coming.

Yes, that's right. After introducing new colours like pink and green, Uniqlo has gone one step further to bring us a whole new material in the infamous shoulder bag. Get ready for it, peeps, because the new Corduroy Uniqlo bag (£14.90) is coming.

Coming soon in July (such a tease, Uniqlo), the bags aren't available just yet, but you can peruse the colours on the Uniqlo website.

The new corduroy style is available in neutral tones including black, white, cream, brown and even a muted olive colour. For those more experimental, there's also a dark orange which is giving a burnt tangerine style. So chic.

If you're worried about the change in material, fret not because the cord is smooth and shiny, so it's not too in your face. It gives a vintage feel for a little change in the bag style, but nothing too over the top.

We didn't know we could ever want something more and, of course, it has been TikTok raving about it the most that brought it to our attention. After fashion influencers took to their accounts to spill the beans on the new bag, Uniqlo fans ran to the comments.

One person commented "I just fell to my knees", whilst another said "doing the lord’s work 🥹 BLESS YOU".

Looks like everyone's keen to get their hands on the new bag.

Don't worry about your wallet though, because the bag is still the same affordable price as before. For just a mere £14.90, we think we might just grab every colour tbh.

The original style includes a cute pastel pink and light blue for the summer, but the new choice has a more laidback feel in colours and we're totally ready to add them to our collection.

They've been around for a while now and look like they're here to stay so if you haven't already got your hands on one, we suggest you snap them up (quickly) before they're gone. Here are all the newest viral Uniqlo shoulder bags to shop.

SHOP: The new Uniqlo corduroy shoulder bag

1. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (Corduroy) in Olive View offer Description Say hello to the olive choice of the corduroy shoulder bag - this will see you through all ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (Corduroy) in Black View offer Description There may be nothing more handy than a simple black bag to get you through every day. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (Corduroy) in Dark Orange View offer Description Rust is so in and you can zhuzh up your outfit with this statement colour from the new collection. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (Corduroy) in Off White View offer Description Perfect for the summer, this light colour will make any outfit pop. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (Corduroy) in Brown View offer Description Last but definitely not least, the Uniqlo cord bag also comes in a brown - if you're into your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Where to buy the TikTok viral original Uniqlo bag

If you're not * totally * sold on the corduroy style just yet, or simply want to get your hand son the OG Uniqlo bag that everyone's obsessed with, you can still shop the classic nylon bag below.

Trust us, you have to have at least one of these in your wardrobe.