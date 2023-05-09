A £19.90 tank top with an INBUILT BRA has gone viral and it’s genius

The humble tank top is having a bit of a resurgence (see also: headbands and ballet flats) and in a world with 2820382 sartorial options, we are fully on board any item which makes deciding what to wear easier. Whether it's paired with oversized blazers, bang-on-trend bombers or your favourite slouchy tracksuit, a tank top will save your summer outfit time and time again.

Now a tank top with an inbuilt bra has gone viral on TikTok and comes in a generous six colourways. See ya, annoying bra straps!

The Uniqo Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top (£19.90) is perfect for wearing on its own or for layering and has built-in cups that are supportive yet completely undetectable. We love how it's not too cropped and not too long. It's not too thick and definitely not see-through either - even in the best-selling off-white hue.

What's more, the tank is available in sizes XXS to XXL, with reviewers finding that the sizing is a little generous, so size down if you are in between.

If you need any more convincing, one TikTok user pointed out how it's also one less layer to throw in the washing machine. A lazy girl hack we can totally get on board with.

The perfect tank top doesn't ex-.

Loumaayyy on TikTok shared, "I feel like this is going to be the new viral Uniqlo item. It's a tank top with a built-in bra and it's the best thing to ever have happened to me. It's the smartest thing I've ever seen."

Meanwhile, TikToker Yesmissy shared how she was so excited to find the tops finally in stock, "I honestly think this is going to be my most worn top of the entire summer. They were completely sold out for the last little while and I saw them in stock last week so I picked up two.

She continued, "It's seamless and comfortable and lightweight, so it's going to be a great option for summer."

As well as having the entirety of TikTok in a tizzy, the tops have also received plenty of glowing reviews online.

One customer wrote, "This top is so comfortable. The size guide accurately pointed me to the right size and my chest feels supported. Glad to be able to wear this style without having to wear an uncomfortable strapless bra, or one with crossover straps that are hard to hide. I came back and bought more colours! Hoping for some more styles in future."

Another added, "This is by far one of the best tops I have ever bought. It’s not only súper comfortable but it will give you that extra support without the need for a bra. Hands down the perfect summer basic."