I’m a shopping editor – here are the hidden gems to shop in the summer sale

Cargos! Linen! All the pretty dresses!

summer sale
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Now the summer sales are in full swing it's time to find a bargain or two that you'll actually get plenty of wear out of. Although many discounts have been popping up since mid-June, there are still plenty of hidden gems to snap up, with plenty of 'further reductions' to gobble up.

We've done all the hard work for you, which means you can grab a cuppa, put your feet up and simply scroll through our curated list of Great Things without having to a) trudge to the shops b) sift through 38202 pages c) cry.

Reader, you are very welcome.

From swoon-worthy midi dresses to bargain knitwear that we've already added to our basket, here are the best bits from the sales that are too good to miss.

SHOP: the best from the summer sale 2023

1. COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt

COS t-shirt

Description

COS is renowned for its sublime quality and this twist on the classic Breton is a steal.

COS t-shirt
2. Nobody's Child Black Linen-blend Simone Jumpsuit

Nobody's child

Description

Smart enough for the office and cool enough for after-work drinks. The dream.

Nobody's child
3. COS Chunky Buckled Leather Slides

COS sandals

Description

Chunky slides are the definition of wear-forever.

COS sandals
4. Whistles Rib Crew Neck Jumper

Nobody's child

Description

This cheery jumper from Whistles is going straight into our basket.

Nobody's child
5. River Island Cream Belted Long Sleeve Playsuit

river island

Description

We're manifesting at least one heatwave before Autumn and this is perfect for balmy days in the

river island
6. H&amp;M A-line Dress

xx

Description

An easy chuck-on dress with a nod to Barbiecore? Yes, please.

xx
7. Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

lululemon

Description

Colourways that hit the sale are often ick-inducing, but definitely not in this case. We adore the

lululemon
8. Arket Linen Shirt

linen

Description

We will be wearing this one all summer long.

linen
9. River Island Purple Floral Balloon Sleeve Playsuit

xxx

Description

This fun playsuit looks way more expensive than it is.

xxx
10. H&amp;M Sheer Blouse

H&M

Description

This floaty number would look equally babein' paired with jeans or white cargo trousers.

H&M
11. H&amp;M Linen Cap

xx

Description

This ultra-chic cap will save your outfit (and your scalp!) all summer long.

xx
12. Mango Parachute Trousers

mango

Description

Va-va-voomy trousers with a generous discount are our love language. Ta, Mango.

mango
13. Arket Embroidered Tunic Dress

xx

Description

The perfect holiday dress doesn't ex-.

xx
14. New Look Pink Broderie Frill Strappy Midi Dress

barbiecore

Description

Made for holidays, garden parties and cocktail-sipping evenings

barbiecore
15. Nobody's Child Green Floral Kelsie Midi Dress

midi

Description

Nobody's Child are the connoisseurs of a stylish midi dress and this is the proof.

midi
16. River Island Purple Sequin Cropped Cami Top

xxx

Description

Buy now and save for party season.

xxx
17. PLT Blue Floral Corset Detail Midaxi Dress

plt

Description

We love the flattering corset detail which elevates the usual midi.

plt
18. Nobody's Child Long Sleeve Floral Astrid Midi Dress

x

Description

Because a floral dress is a wardrobe staple, always.

x
