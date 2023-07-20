I’m a shopping editor – here are the hidden gems to shop in the summer sale

Now the summer sales are in full swing it's time to find a bargain or two that you'll actually get plenty of wear out of. Although many discounts have been popping up since mid-June, there are still plenty of hidden gems to snap up, with plenty of 'further reductions' to gobble up.

We've done all the hard work for you, which means you can grab a cuppa, put your feet up and simply scroll through our curated list of Great Things without having to a) trudge to the shops b) sift through 38202 pages c) cry.

Reader, you are very welcome.

From swoon-worthy midi dresses to bargain knitwear that we've already added to our basket, here are the best bits from the sales that are too good to miss.

SHOP: the best from the summer sale 2023

1. COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt View offer Description COS is renowned for its sublime quality and this twist on the classic Breton is a steal. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. Nobody's Child Black Linen-blend Simone Jumpsuit View offer Description Smart enough for the office and cool enough for after-work drinks. The dream. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. COS Chunky Buckled Leather Slides View offer Description Chunky slides are the definition of wear-forever. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Whistles Rib Crew Neck Jumper View offer Description This cheery jumper from Whistles is going straight into our basket. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. River Island Cream Belted Long Sleeve Playsuit View offer Description We're manifesting at least one heatwave before Autumn and this is perfect for balmy days in the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. H&M A-line Dress View offer Description An easy chuck-on dress with a nod to Barbiecore? Yes, please. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

7. Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" View offer Description Colourways that hit the sale are often ick-inducing, but definitely not in this case. We adore the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

8. Arket Linen Shirt View offer Description We will be wearing this one all summer long. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

9. River Island Purple Floral Balloon Sleeve Playsuit View offer Description This fun playsuit looks way more expensive than it is. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

10. H&M Sheer Blouse View offer Description This floaty number would look equally babein' paired with jeans or white cargo trousers. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

11. H&M Linen Cap View offer Description This ultra-chic cap will save your outfit (and your scalp!) all summer long. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

12. Mango Parachute Trousers View offer Description Va-va-voomy trousers with a generous discount are our love language. Ta, Mango. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

13. Arket Embroidered Tunic Dress View offer Description The perfect holiday dress doesn't ex-. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

14. New Look Pink Broderie Frill Strappy Midi Dress View offer Description Made for holidays, garden parties and cocktail-sipping evenings Slide 1 of 1 View offer

15. Nobody's Child Green Floral Kelsie Midi Dress View offer Description Nobody's Child are the connoisseurs of a stylish midi dress and this is the proof. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

16. River Island Purple Sequin Cropped Cami Top View offer Description Buy now and save for party season. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

17. PLT Blue Floral Corset Detail Midaxi Dress View offer Description We love the flattering corset detail which elevates the usual midi. Slide 1 of 1 View offer