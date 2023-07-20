I’m a shopping editor – here are the hidden gems to shop in the summer sale

Now the summer sales are in full swing it's time to find a bargain or two that you'll actually get plenty of wear out of. Although many discounts have been popping up since mid-June, there are still plenty of hidden gems to snap up, with plenty of 'further reductions' to gobble up.
We've done all the hard work for you, which means you can grab a cuppa, put your feet up and simply scroll through our curated list of Great Things without having to a) trudge to the shops b) sift through 38202 pages c) cry.
Reader, you are very welcome.
From swoon-worthy midi dresses to bargain knitwear that we've already added to our basket, here are the best bits from the sales that are too good to miss.
SHOP: the best from the summer sale 2023
1. COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt
Description
COS is renowned for its sublime quality and this twist on the classic Breton is a steal.
2. Nobody's Child Black Linen-blend Simone Jumpsuit
Description
Smart enough for the office and cool enough for after-work drinks. The dream.
3. COS Chunky Buckled Leather Slides
Description
Chunky slides are the definition of wear-forever.
4. Whistles Rib Crew Neck Jumper
Description
This cheery jumper from Whistles is going straight into our basket.
5. River Island Cream Belted Long Sleeve Playsuit
Description
We're manifesting at least one heatwave before Autumn and this is perfect for balmy days in the
6. H&M A-line Dress
Description
An easy chuck-on dress with a nod to Barbiecore? Yes, please.
7. Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Description
Colourways that hit the sale are often ick-inducing, but definitely not in this case. We adore the
8. Arket Linen Shirt
Description
We will be wearing this one all summer long.
9. River Island Purple Floral Balloon Sleeve Playsuit
Description
This fun playsuit looks way more expensive than it is.
10. H&M Sheer Blouse
Description
This floaty number would look equally babein' paired with jeans or white cargo trousers.
11. H&M Linen Cap
Description
This ultra-chic cap will save your outfit (and your scalp!) all summer long.
12. Mango Parachute Trousers
Description
Va-va-voomy trousers with a generous discount are our love language. Ta, Mango.
13. Arket Embroidered Tunic Dress
Description
The perfect holiday dress doesn't ex-.
14. New Look Pink Broderie Frill Strappy Midi Dress
Description
Made for holidays, garden parties and cocktail-sipping evenings
15. Nobody's Child Green Floral Kelsie Midi Dress
Description
Nobody's Child are the connoisseurs of a stylish midi dress and this is the proof.
16. River Island Purple Sequin Cropped Cami Top
Description
Buy now and save for party season.
17. PLT Blue Floral Corset Detail Midaxi Dress
Description
We love the flattering corset detail which elevates the usual midi.
18. Nobody's Child Long Sleeve Floral Astrid Midi Dress
Description
Because a floral dress is a wardrobe staple, always.