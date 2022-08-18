12 oversized gym t-shirts that are made for leg day

Gym girls know that leg day is the best day of the week. No exceptions. None, nope, we're not listening! We're talking heavy hip thrusts, a music playlist with zero chill and a finisher that would make Steve from Accounts cry.
Leg day is the highlight of any calendar and must be protected at all costs.
But what does one wear when they are demolishing their hamstrings into oblivion? Good question. Leggings or shorts matched with a sports bra is the easy part. But when you're looking for the perfect t-shirt cover-up, we can't get enough of an oversized gym t-shirt.
Something big, baggy and brilliant. Something so oversized it looks like you stole it from your brother and can double up as a blanket for when things get a bit too much (read: four sets of split squats).
So with that in mind, buckle up! Here are the very best oversized gym t-shirts to wear on leg day and beyond…
SHOP: the best oversized gym t-shirts 2022
Whether it's leg day or rest day, this oversized tee has got you.
A motivational tee for training days? It's a no-brainer, tbh.
You can always rely on PLT for a babein' oversized t-shirt.
Nowhere beats Adanola when it comes to ultra-cool activewear and this tee is the proof.
This acid wash number was made for pairing with gym shorts.
If you're after buttery soft fabrics, Lululemon is always a safe bet. To ensure maximum cosiness, go for men's instead.
Business at the front and party at the back, we approve.
If you're in the market for a long-sleeved gym t-shirt, may we recommend this one from Oner Active. It's superb.
Cheap and cheerful, we love this basic tee from Shein. It's available in five different colours if pink isn't your vibe.
Because all-black is always a safe bet.
Preppy is coming back for A/W 22, so be rest assured this t-shirt is cosy and #fashion.