12 oversized gym t-shirts that are made for leg day

Gym girls know that leg day is the best day of the week. No exceptions. None, nope, we're not listening! We're talking heavy hip thrusts, a music playlist with zero chill and a finisher that would make Steve from Accounts cry.

Leg day is the highlight of any calendar and must be protected at all costs.

But what does one wear when they are demolishing their hamstrings into oblivion? Good question. Leggings or shorts matched with a sports bra is the easy part. But when you're looking for the perfect t-shirt cover-up, we can't get enough of an oversized gym t-shirt.

Something big, baggy and brilliant. Something so oversized it looks like you stole it from your brother and can double up as a blanket for when things get a bit too much (read: four sets of split squats).

So with that in mind, buckle up! Here are the very best oversized gym t-shirts to wear on leg day and beyond…