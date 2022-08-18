  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fitness

12 oversized gym t-shirts that are made for leg day

Cosy, practical and can double as a makeshift blanket

best gym tshirt
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Gym girls know that leg day is the best day of the week. No exceptions. None, nope, we're not listening! We're talking heavy hip thrusts, a music playlist with zero chill and a finisher that would make Steve from Accounts cry.

Leg day is the highlight of any calendar and must be protected at all costs.

But what does one wear when they are demolishing their hamstrings into oblivion? Good question. Leggings or shorts matched with a sports bra is the easy part. But when you're looking for the perfect t-shirt cover-up, we can't get enough of an oversized gym t-shirt.

Something big, baggy and brilliant. Something so oversized it looks like you stole it from your brother and can double up as a blanket for when things get a bit too much (read: four sets of split squats).

So with that in mind, buckle up! Here are the very best oversized gym t-shirts to wear on leg day and beyond…

Gallery

SHOP: the best oversized gym t-shirts 2022

Training Oversized T-shirt
1 of 11

Whether it's leg day or rest day, this oversized tee has got you.

SPORTS CLUB OVERSIZED T-SHIRT - NAVY
2 of 11

A motivational tee for training days? It's a no-brainer, tbh.

Sand LA Oversized T Shirt
3 of 11

You can always rely on PLT for a babein' oversized t-shirt.

ADA Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt - White
4 of 11

Nowhere beats Adanola when it comes to ultra-cool activewear and this tee is the proof.

Pink RI Studio T-Shirt
5 of 11

This acid wash number was made for pairing with gym shorts.

French Terry Oversized Short Sleeve Crew
6 of 11

If you're after buttery soft fabrics, Lululemon is always a safe bet. To ensure maximum cosiness, go for men's instead.

Fraction Oversized T-Shirt
7 of 11

Business at the front and party at the back, we approve.

Graphic Oversized Long Sleeve Tee
8 of 11

If you're in the market for a long-sleeved gym t-shirt, may we recommend this one from Oner Active. It's superb.

Drop Shoulder Oversized Longline Tee
9 of 11

Cheap and cheerful, we love this basic tee from Shein. It's available in five different colours if pink isn't your vibe.

Oversized T-shirt
10 of 11

Because all-black is always a safe bet.

Oversized printed T-shirt
11 of 11

Preppy is coming back for A/W 22, so be rest assured this t-shirt is cosy and #fashion.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
She's On My Mind by JP Cooper