30 superb fitness gifts for anyone who looks forward to leg day

When looking for a present that will really impress your nearest and dearest, it's genius to consider how they spend their free time. Honestly, we are the first people alive to think of it.
But what do you buy the gym-goer? The person who lives for Gymshark new releases, pours over 'that girl' videos on TikTok and counts leg day as their favourite day of the week?
From colourful resistance bands to genius gym bags, we've rounded up the best gifts that will impress the most active person in your life.
From deluxe protein bars to massage guns, here are all the fitness gift ideas to know about...
SHOP: the best gifts for fitness fans 2022
The ultimate post-gym cover-up, courtesy of Lululemon. We will be dreaming about this.
Converse are ideal for leg days as they are flat-soled, perfect for hitting your deadlift PB.
Gyms are always short on barbell clips (ALWAYS), so gift them their own snazzy pink pair to fast become her favourite.
If they suffer from tummy discomfort or bloating, these are a life-saver (and the cute packaging means they make the best stocking-filler.)
Kim Kardashian's iconic neutrals meet Beat's high-performance earphones and it's the dreamiest collab.
Packed with 18g of protein, these tasty bars help you reach your fitness goals while tasting like actual chocolate. It's a Christmas miracle.
This high-performance sports bra from Pour Moi is going straight into our basket.
Get your glow on anytime, anywhere with the limited-edition Glow Boost set by FaceGym.
This six-in-one kettlebell goes from 3kg to 18kg making it the perfect addition for home workouts.
A max cushion, max performance running shoe that makes going faster even easier.
Candy-hued resistance bands for your fitness pal are a no-brainer this Christmas.
This five-star rated massage gun is the perfect antidote for achy muscles.
A multivitamin drink but make it fancy. It has 100% of your daily vitamin C, E, B12, Biotin and Niacin goals, ensuring you feel your absolute best.
This bundle has everything they need to whip up the perfect post-gym protein smoothie.
Ensure they feel bronzed and babein' at the gym with this gleamy tanning bundle from St Moriz.
Meggan Grubb's Cloud Barbell Pad is the ultimate present for gymgoers and we're pleased to confirm that it does indeed feel squishy like a cloud.
Protein powder that essentially tastes like a Terry's Chocolate Orange? Sign us up.
This innovation promises to soothe headaches, relieve eye strain and help you manage your stress and anxiety levels. Smart Googles, indeed.
The TikTok-viral water bottle is 1) beautiful and 2) maintains your beverage temperature and keeps your drink tasting just the way you like it (no nasty metallic-flavoured whatsoever, hurrah.)
A fleece that looks like you've nicked it from your dad? We need twenty.
Introducing Samsung’s ultra-sleek fitness watch with incredible battery life and plenty of smart features. We’re big fans of the snazzy rose gold, too.
Keep her hair out of her face as she masters the Romanian deadlift with this mood-boosting claw clip.
A stylish yoga mat that helps you master your downward-facing dog and beyond.
With bags of room for all their gym bits, we love this plush Gym+Coffee gym tote.
Sure, not technically gym sneaks but sneaks we want to wear for all our errands in between. Gorgeous.
Treat your favourite gym girl to a muscle-soothing soak and she'll love you forever.
A fluffy everywhere bag perfect for their keys, phone and gym membership card.
If they're starting out on their fitness journey or in need of some motivation, Instagram sensation Krissy Cela's book is a great one to gift this Christmas.
A pack of Nike socks are a no-brainer. Especially when paired with high-top converse, hint hint.
Fuel their workouts with the best-tasting protein bars on the market. No, seriously, they're incredible.
Sometimes gifts are a good time for practicality and here's the proof. Gymspin is a laundry subscription that promises absolutely no lingering smells. It really works, we promise.
Lululemon Aligns are expensive but quite frankly UNBEATABLE. They're perfect for lunging, lounging and beyond.
Any wellness queen would love this bundle of ginger shots to start their day on the right foot.