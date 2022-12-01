  1. Home
30 superb fitness gifts for anyone who looks forward to leg day

Fitness fans will love this lot

Christmas
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

When looking for a present that will really impress your nearest and dearest, it's genius to consider how they spend their free time. Honestly, we are the first people alive to think of it.

But what do you buy the gym-goer? The person who lives for Gymshark new releases, pours over 'that girl' videos on TikTok and counts leg day as their favourite day of the week?

From colourful resistance bands to genius gym bags, we've rounded up the best gifts that will impress the most active person in your life.

From deluxe protein bars to massage guns, here are all the fitness gift ideas to know about...

Gallery

SHOP: the best gifts for fitness fans 2022

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
1 of 34

The ultimate post-gym cover-up, courtesy of Lululemon. We will be dreaming about this.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi black trainers
2 of 34

Converse are ideal for leg days as they are flat-soled, perfect for hitting your deadlift PB.

Pink Barbell Clips
3 of 34

Gyms are always short on barbell clips (ALWAYS), so gift them their own snazzy pink pair to fast become her favourite.

A Dose For Bloating
4 of 34

If they suffer from tummy discomfort or bloating, these are a life-saver (and the cute packaging means they make the best stocking-filler.)

Beats x Kim K Earth Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds
5 of 34

Kim Kardashian's iconic neutrals meet Beat's high-performance earphones and it's the dreamiest collab.

Hotel Chocolat Layered Protein Bar - Caramel Coffee 5 instalments of £1.90 with Humm Learn more about humm Learn more Product Overview Our Hotel Chocolat Layered Bar is our most indulgent protein bar yet, created to be a guilt-free and delicious snack to support your fitness ambitions. We’ve teamed up with the well-known British chocolatier, Hotel Chocolat, to bring you an indulgent dark chocolate Layered Protein Bar, featuring six irresistible layers of taste and texture to provide a hit of protein, carbohydrates, and fibre all in a delicious and convenient bar. Packed with 18g of protein, these mouth-watering treats are the ideal way to upgrade your healthy snacking. Key Benefits Why Choose? Suggested Use Ingredients Nutritional Information Product Details Hotel Chocolat Layered Protein Bar
6 of 34

Packed with 18g of protein, these tasty bars help you reach your fitness goals while tasting like actual chocolate. It's a Christmas miracle.

Energy Empower U/W Lightly Padded Convertible Sports Bra
7 of 34

This high-performance sports bra from Pour Moi is going straight into our basket.

FaceGym Exclusive Glow Boost Set
8 of 34

Get your glow on anytime, anywhere with the limited-edition Glow Boost set by FaceGym.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable
9 of 34

This six-in-one kettlebell goes from 3kg to 18kg making it the perfect addition for home workouts.

Deviate NITRO 2 Running Shoes Women
10 of 34

A max cushion, max performance running shoe that makes going faster even easier.

Extra-Large Marble Claw Clip
11 of 34

Gymshark
12 of 34

Candy-hued resistance bands for your fitness pal are a no-brainer this Christmas.

Theragun Mini Black
13 of 34

This five-star rated massage gun is the perfect antidote for achy muscles.

Pink Lemonade Daily Dose
14 of 34

A multivitamin drink but make it fancy. It has 100% of your daily vitamin C, E, B12, Biotin and Niacin goals, ensuring you feel your absolute best.

NutriPro Super Charged Multi-Purpose Nutrient Extractor Blender
15 of 34

This bundle has everything they need to whip up the perfect post-gym protein smoothie.

x
16 of 34

Ensure they feel bronzed and babein' at the gym with this gleamy tanning bundle from St Moriz.

Cloud Barbell Pad
17 of 34

Meggan Grubb's Cloud Barbell Pad is the ultimate present for gymgoers and we're pleased to confirm that it does indeed feel squishy like a cloud.

Pure Whey Protein
18 of 34

Protein powder that essentially tastes like a Terry's Chocolate Orange? Sign us up.

Therabody SmartGoggles
19 of 34

This innovation promises to soothe headaches, relieve eye strain and help you manage your stress and anxiety levels. Smart Googles, indeed.

Ceramic Reusable Bottle
20 of 34

The TikTok-viral water bottle is 1) beautiful and 2) maintains your beverage temperature and keeps your drink tasting just the way you like it (no nasty metallic-flavoured whatsoever, hurrah.)

Recycled Polyester Fleece - Black
21 of 34

A fleece that looks like you've nicked it from your dad? We need twenty.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4
22 of 34

Introducing Samsung’s ultra-sleek fitness watch with incredible battery life and plenty of smart features. We’re big fans of the snazzy rose gold, too.

Extra-Large Marble Claw Clip
23 of 34

Keep her hair out of her face as she masters the Romanian deadlift with this mood-boosting claw clip.

Supergrip Align Yoga Mat
24 of 34

A stylish yoga mat that helps you master your downward-facing dog and beyond.

Eco Essentials All-In-One Tote Bag in Black
25 of 34

With bags of room for all their gym bits, we love this plush Gym+Coffee gym tote.

New Balance 530 White Trainers
26 of 34

Sure, not technically gym sneaks but sneaks we want to wear for all our errands in between. Gorgeous.

westlab
27 of 34

Treat your favourite gym girl to a muscle-soothing soak and she'll love you forever.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
28 of 34

A fluffy everywhere bag perfect for their keys, phone and gym membership card.

Do This for You: How to be a strong woman from the inside out
29 of 34

If they're starting out on their fitness journey or in need of some motivation, Instagram sensation Krissy Cela's book is a great one to gift this Christmas.

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
30 of 34

A pack of Nike socks are a no-brainer. Especially when paired with high-top converse, hint hint.

Grenade Protein Bar Selection Box
31 of 34

Fuel their workouts with the best-tasting protein bars on the market. No, seriously, they're incredible.

Gymspin Sports Wash Capsules
32 of 34

Sometimes gifts are a good time for practicality and here's the proof. Gymspin is a laundry subscription that promises absolutely no lingering smells. It really works, we promise.

lululemon Alignu2122 High-Rise Pant 28
33 of 34

Lululemon Aligns are expensive but quite frankly UNBEATABLE. They're perfect for lunging, lounging and beyond.

MOJU Ginger Shots x 12
34 of 34

Any wellness queen would love this bundle of ginger shots to start their day on the right foot.

