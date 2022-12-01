30 superb fitness gifts for anyone who looks forward to leg day

When looking for a present that will really impress your nearest and dearest, it's genius to consider how they spend their free time. Honestly, we are the first people alive to think of it.

But what do you buy the gym-goer? The person who lives for Gymshark new releases, pours over 'that girl' videos on TikTok and counts leg day as their favourite day of the week?

From colourful resistance bands to genius gym bags, we've rounded up the best gifts that will impress the most active person in your life.

From deluxe protein bars to massage guns, here are all the fitness gift ideas to know about...