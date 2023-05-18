PrettyLittleThing launch ‘identical’ £12 Bearbrick dupe loved by Molly-Mae Hague

PrettyLittleThing may be best known for its stylish evening clobber and Ibiza-worthy swimwear, but its evergrowing homeware collection is where it is at. From designer-inspired candles to minimalist baby homeware and ribbed glassware sets, it's packed with plush accessories to elevate your home on a budget.

The latest homeware piece to get TikTok in a tizzy is PLT's bear ornaments, which range between £12 and £24 depending on the size.

They are VERY SIMILIAR to Bearbrick’s elusive bear-shaped toy which is loved by the celeb lot including PLT Creative Director, Molly-Mae Hague. With the average Bearbrick 28cm toy selling for £160, you can save a huge £136 with PLT's 28cm version. It's a good day for your flat.

They're available in a range of gorgeous colours and sizes, from matte black and gold to transparent and holographic designs, making it easy to match yours to your current aesthetic.

TikToker @fenloninteriors _ shared the discovery with her followers and said: ‘’You are not going to believe what I’ve just seen. This is literally a gold Bearbrick. The detail of this dupe is astonishing! It’s literally identical. This is going to be a sell-out.’’

Meanwhile @may _ goodman shared an unboxing of the 'Bearbrick dupe' and you can just see the quality oozing out of the screen. Ugh, that gleam though.

Shop the Bearbrick dupes below or see them at a glance here.

1. Chrome Gloss Bear Ornament 20cm View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. Large Gold Gloss Bear Ornament 28cm https://www.prettylittlething.com/large-gold-gloss-bear-ornament-28cm.html View offer Slide 1 of 1 https://www.prettylittlething.com/large-gold-gloss-bear-ornament-28cm.html View offer

3. White Matte Large Bear Ornament 33cm View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer