The best Apple AirPods alternatives that’ll save you a ton of cash

Apple AirPods are chic, compact and have top-quality sound. But spending over £100 on some tiny wireless earbuds - that have the potential to one day be lost in the back of your washing machine - is just not the vibe. Therefore, in 2023, we're looking at Apple AirPods alternatives instead. Headphones that give that same audio punch as the OG's, just without punching a hole in your wallet.

Although the appearance of headphones wasn't so important in the past (remember us all walking around with half-tangled, pink neon wire earphones in the noughties?), now your earbuds are just as much a fashion accessory as anything. Just look at anyone who walked down the street at Paris Fashion Week 2023/24. There wasn't a person not wearing the Apple AirPods.

Paris Fashion Week 2023/24 (Getty Images)

heat's best Apple AirPod alternatives at a glance:

(Editor's Choice) Best Apple AirPods alternative under £25: Jesebang Wireless Earbuds, £21.99 on Amazon

Best Apple AirPods alternative under £20: TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds, £19.99 on Amazon

Best Apple AirPods alternative under £40: soundcore by Anker P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds, £35.99 on Amazon

Wireless earbuds like the AirPods indeed give that aura of sophistication, but you don't have to spend a ton on a good-looking pair. As long as you get earbuds that perform well playing music and taking calls, and look sleek - that's all one could ever want. You just have to look in the right places. We've done just that, and come up with the ultimate guide to finding the best alternatives to the AirPods to shop online, from the (holy shopping grail) Amazon. From the best under £20 to the best with strong bass - we've got it all. Shop the best AirPod alternatives below.

SHOP: The best Apple AirPod alternatives to shop in 2023

1. Jesebang Wireless Earbuds, 2023 Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones <meta charset="utf-8">Editor's Choice amazon View offer Description If you’re looking for the best Apple AirPods alternatives for the best price, these ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros Bluetooth connection has three times faster transfer speed than normal pairing

A single earbud weighs only 3.3 g Cons No noise-cancelling for phone calls View offer

2. TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3 Earphones Best Apple AirPods alternative under £20 amazon View offer Description While they don’t look much like Apple AirPods, these TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds are flat-out a ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros Earbuds 6mm diameter speaker presents a powerful and wide sound range

A single earbud weighs only 3.7g Cons Some unable to connect them to TOZO app to change default sound settings View offer

3. soundcore by Anker P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds Best Apple AirPods alternative under £40 amazon View offer Description For earbuds that look and feel just like Apple AirPods that’ll cost you a fraction of the price, ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros 3 EQ Modes for music and podcasts

Built-in microphones equipped with an AI algorithm to enhance voice pick up

8 hours of battery alone Cons Bass sound is a little high View offer

4. JBL Wave 300 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Best Apple AirPods alternative with punchy bass amazon View offer Description You probably know them from their speakers, but JBL has some fantastic earbuds too. The JBL Wave ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros 26 hours of playback time plus an additional 20 hours with case

12 mm drivers deliver deep bass and powerful sound Cons Microphone not great for taking calls View offer

5. HUAWEI FreeBuds SE Bluetooth Earbuds Best Apple AirPods alternative under £50 amazon View offer Description The HUAWEI FreeBuds SE Bluetooth Earbuds are the perfect solution for your music needs – and they ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros Design crafted to fit the contours of the outer ear and reduce pressure

HUAWEI AI Life app (for IOS and Android) to customise touch settings

Noise cancellation with dual-mic technology Cons Limited range of colours to choose from View offer

6. OPPO Official Enco Air W32 True Wireless Earbuds Best Apple AirPods alternative under £60 amazon View offer Description OPPO’s spot-on Official Enco Air W32 True Wireless Earbuds are a fantastic AirPods alternative for ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros Flash charging in 10 minutes, charges for 8 hours of power

High Definition Audio system for music detail

Double noise cancellation during calls Cons Only colour available is white View offer

7. Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones Best Apple AirPods alternative under £100 amazon View offer Description If you’re all about bass, Sony’s WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones are the perfect earbuds for you. ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros Designed small and light in an edge-less rounded shape

Fast charging (a quick 10-minute charge = 60 minutes of playback) Cons Doesn't work for certain ear shapes, can be uncomfortable View offer

8. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Best luxury Apple AirPods alternative amazon View offer Description Ok, so you may not be saving money here with this over £200 alternative to the AirPods. But, ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Features Pros Comes with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands

Keeps track of the last seven paired devices

Quick-charge option - 2 hours of battery life from a 20-minute charge Cons Touch features very sensitive View offer

What are the benefits of wireless earbuds?

Convenience

No wires, no problems. Say goodbye to tangled wires and being frustrated that your phone doesn't have a headphone jack.

Powered up

Some wireless headphones come with a charging case that can double up as a power bank, which is great for charging your phone while on the go.

Battery life

Wired headphones have endless power, whereas wireless earbuds don't. However, taking the charging case into account, you'll have more than plenty of juice to last you 24 hours with most wireless brands.

Ryan Houghton is a commercial content writer for What’s The Best, specialising in gaming, PCs, and televisions. As an English Literature and Film graduate, with an unhealthy obsession with PC gaming – when Ryan isn’t engrossed in writing about an enthralling new technological marvel, he’s probably sauntering about inside a decade-old, largely decrepit open-world RPG.