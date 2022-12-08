19 Christmas presents every Friends fan needs in their lives

Despite the first episode airing in 1994, Friends is still a must-watch TV show.

Yes there were a few questionable things about the show like Joey and Rachel getting together? Still weird.

What actually happened to Ross' son Ben? Like seriously, after Emma was born he just dropped off the face of the earth.

And how could we forget the whole "We were on a break" argument?

Nevertheless it's one of those classic TV shows that we can literally spend the entire weekend watching without even realising it...

The friends cast on set of The One That could have been ©Getty Images

Anyways, because Friends is a staple TV show literally everywhere and the festive season is fast approaching we thought we'd have a look at the best Christmas present for any Friends fans.

From Friends themed pyjamas, a Friends Monopoly game board and a day out to FriendsFest these are the gifts that everyone needs in their lives tbh.

Check out: 19 of the best Christmas presents for any Friends fans

Gallery Friends Christmas gifts 1 of 19 CREDIT: Etsy Know a friend who is ALWAYS up for a drink? Then treat them to this wine glass this festive season and you can even get their name printed on the front. 2 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon A Friends version of Cards Against Humanity? Need we say more. This is a present you NEED to get for a friend this Christmas. 3 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon Trivial pursuit is an absolute classic game but this Friends themed version is a must. It's the perfect way to test the 'ultimate' Friends fan and see if they really know EVERYTHING about the show. 4 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon If you get the coffee machine and coffee capsules then you're going to need something to drink it out of, so why not treat yourself to this mug? Not only does it include a pair of socks but the mug is heat changing meaning it'll change from black to green when you've added in hot water. 5 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon Monopoly is the perfect family game - you'll be entertained for hours. However with this Friends addition as you move around the board you'll also get to relive iconic episodes. Plus the game pieces are all inspired by the Friends characters and they include Phoebe's guitar, Monica's chef hat and Ross' dinosaur toy. 6 of 19 CREDIT: RedBubble Want to prove you're a Friends fan but in a subtle way? Get your hands on this purple phone case that's inspired by Monica's front door. 7 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon If lockdown has taught us anything it's that we all love a puzzle, quiz or Zoom meeting. However for Christmas instead of doing a quiz online why not treat yourself and your family to this Friends puzzle? You'll be entertained for HOURS. 8 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon Relieve the ten series of Friends with this boxset. It's a classic Christmas present to be honest and something everyone friends fan needs in their lives. 9 of 19 CREDIT: Etsy If someone in your life is in need of a new tote bag then this Friends one is perfect because the quote on it is iconic. 10 of 19 CREDIT: Argos If 2023 is the year you want to get organised then you're going to want to grab yourself this notebook. Whether you're writing a journal or creating an everyday to do list - use this Friends themed set to keep up to date with your tasks. 11 of 19 CREDIT: Etsy You can't go wrong with a water bottle - it's a great way to make sure you're actually drinking enough throughout the day. And if you love Friends then why not treat yourself to this fun water bottle that you can personalise with your name. 12 of 19 CREDIT: Etsy This unique and handmade candle is the ideal Friends Christmas present for any of your pals who loves a good candle and wants to add a little colour to their decor. 13 of 19 CREDIT: New Loo You can't go wrong with Friends pyjamas which is why this is the perfect Christmas gift for your BFF. You can buy a pair too and then you'll be matching - cute. 14 of 19 CREDIT: New Look To complete the pyjama set above, here's some Friends slippers to wear this festive season. We can also imagine ourselves uploading a photo wearing them on Instagram... Anyways, for less than £20 we'd say this is a great gift for yourself this Christmas. 15 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon If you know a loved one who can spend hours doing word searches and brain teasers then this Friends puzzle book is the perfect Christmas present. They'll be tested on the character, actors, creators and location surrounding the TV show. 16 of 19 CREDIT: MadBeauty Another great stocking filler for any Friends fan is this lip balm duo that's caramel and vanilla scented. We're also loving the design tbh. 17 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon When you watch Friends do you wish you were sitting in Central Perk with them enjoying a coffee? Us too. Well, why not treat yourself this run up to Christmas with this Friends inspired coffee capsule advent calendar. Some of the flavours include Choco Cherry, Speculoos (spiced shortcrust cookie), Creme Brûlée, Caramel Toffee, and Cinnamon. 18 of 19 CREDIT: Amazon This Friends themed puzzle is the PERFECT secret Santa gift for any Friends fan. It costs less than £10 and will keep them entertained for quite some time. 19 of 19 CREDIT: Boots This £5 shower puff is the perfect present for a stocking filler - it's fun and a present that someone would actually need.

Friends fans were buzzing in 2019 when Jennifer Aniston FINALLY joined Instagram and basically broke the internet with a Friends reunion photo.

Fast forward a few months and it was finally confirmed that after 15 years, the Friends cast would reunite for an "unscripted special".

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," Kevin Reilly, CCO of HBO Max, said in a statement.

He continued, "I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.

"It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time, and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."