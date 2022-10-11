Sunset lamps: where to shop the lamps that have gone viral on TikTok

Picture this: you’re taking a selfie, the orange hues of the sun are hitting just right and your skin is absolutely GLOWING. Sound familiar? Golden hour is a godly gift, that makes any photo pop. Skin is airbrushed, hair is glowing and the IG potential is real.

But let’s face it. As fab as that all sounds, golden hour is hardly a common occurrence. Whether we’re snoring away as the sun rises (guilty), or bad weather is blocking a dreamy sunset, that perfect lighting isn’t coming your way anytime soon... or so you might think.

As per usual, TikTok has come to the rescue with its latest obsession – and this time, your followers will thank you for it. Introducing the almighty; sunset lamps.

Vibey sunset pics with aesthetically pleasing lighting, ALL without leaving the comfort of your home? Yep, it turns out dreams do come true.

All you need to do is set up your sunset lamp, decide where you want to project your light and voila - it's time to pose. No time limit, cold wind or weird stares from people in public – just good vibes and influencer-worthy pics. You're welcome.

If you're interested in giving your IG the upgrade of a lifetime, check out our list below for the best sunset projector lamps.

The best sunset lamps to buy online

Watch more sunset lamp TikToks:

Tips on how to nail the IG selfie

1 . The higher the phone, the better: You hardly need us to tell you that taking pics from below is no bueno. Aim high, tilt your head up slightly and CHEESE.

2 . Natural lighting is your BFF: Okay, so in the circumstance that an amazing sunset lamp isn’t at your disposal, make sure you use all the natural lighting you can get. Whether you decide to take your selfie outside or in front of a big window, natural lighting will ultimately give you the most flattering glow.

3 . Take as many as possible: The best way to nail the selfie is to keep snapping until you get the right one. Try different angles, locations and even clothing options until you’re happy to click post.