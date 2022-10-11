Tried and tested: the fanciest toilet rolls you can get delivered straight to your door

We're already big fans of Who Gives A Crap's toilet roll offering, so when we heard about this limited edition box, we had to get involved. Each of the 48 rolls is wrapped with colourful photos, fascinating eco-facts and some helpful hints to help us take better care of our planet. Brilliant for kids and big kids alike, they definitely make wiping fun.

Feel: These three-ply sheets are soft on the old behind and you don't need many to get the job done.

Strength: Bamboo is one of the strongest things on the planet, so this isn't letting you down anytime soon.

Customer rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Our review: "I didn't think I'd be enthralled by toilet paper, but here we are. Featuring the usual brilliant quality from Who Gives A Crap, the colourful wrappers really are a nice touch, reminding us why it's important to use eco-friendly products and teaching us about the world as we do our business. These aren't the kind of loo rolls you hide away in a drawer - they've just GOT to be on display. They're super soft, super strong and last for ages. They tick all the boxes."