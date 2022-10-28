With autumn well and truly here, winter settling in soon and maybe having one too many pumpkin-spiced oat lattes, we can't help but think about Christmas being on its way. In just a few short weeks we'll be eating as much cranberry sauce as we can muster while mainlining prosecco to deal with uncle Dave's rogue political opinions.

Ah, fond memories.

Until then the only thing we've really got to look forward to is the thought of opening up our advent calendar of choice every morning until the big day. Utter bliss. If you're of the vegan persuasion, then you'll be looking for an alternative calendar this year, and fear not, we have loads of suggestions for you.

And no, they aren't gross fake chocolate. We've got creamy white chocolate, rich dark chocolate, cruelty-free beauty bits and even vegan popcorn. So without further ado, let's get into some seriously scrummy recommendations...

SHOP: The best vegan advent calendars for Christmas 2022

Gallery The best vegan advent calendars for Christmas 1 of 12 CREDIT: Amazon It might seem like dreamy white chocolate is out of reach when you're going dairy-free, but this advent calendar is the answer to your creamy chocolate dreams. This calendar contains 24 dairy-free, vegan white chocolate in Christmas-themed shapes. The perfect alternative calendar. 2 of 12 CREDIT: Amazon We LOVE this herbal tea advent calendar from Pukka. You'll get 24 individual teas including nighttime tea, turmeric tea and chai tea for each day leading up until Christmas. The teas sit in a beautiful wall-display calendar that'll look just perfect with the rest of your Christmas decs. 3 of 12 CREDIT: Ciate London Celebrating 10 years, vegan and cruelty-free brand Ciate London has brought us their amazing advent calendar for 2022 . Made up of a gorg selection of sustainable nail varnishes, you can give yourself a mini manicure on the run up to Christmas. Ah, self care. 4 of 12 CREDIT: Very Want to pamper yourself this Christmas? Garnier has pulled it out the bag with this totally vegan 12-day advent calendar that is stacked full of glorious facemasks. Someone run a bath... 5 of 12 CREDIT: John Lewis For popcorn lovers, this Joe & Seph's calendar is heaven. You'll get 24 mini packs of American-inspired popcorn with inventive flavours ranging from apple pie and custard to gingerbread. The box is pretty gorge too. 6 of 12 CREDIT: Look Fantastic Revolution is a well-known beauty brand that is affordable, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. This advent calendar contains a fab selection of beauty products that'll have you looking glam during the countdown to Christmas. 7 of 12 CREDIT: Amazon One for the totally free-from gang. This calendar is completely nut, egg, gluten and dairy free. The chocs in the calendar are completely vegan and also completely tasty. Plus there's a cute painting on the box that'll look great on your mantlepiece or kitchen counter. 8 of 12 CREDIT: Holland & Barrett This one is a popular one and it's selling out FAST so make sure it makes it into your basket! The long-awaited Holland & Barrett advent calendar of 2022 is finally here, and it's 100% vegan friendly. With a range of items worth over £180, this calendar will surprise you with an exciting new treat every day. Yes, please. 9 of 12 CREDIT: Amazon The chocs in this vegan and dairy-free advent calendar are made with rice milk by a small, artisan producer. You'll get 24 of these sweet, creamy chocs, handmade in the UK. They come packaged in a gorgeous little box too. 10 of 12 CREDIT: Hotel Chocolat One for those with a taste for dark chocolate, this luxurious advent calendar is a fabulous festive treat. Made with rich, high-quality and vegan-friendly ingredients, this would be a gorgeous gift for your vegan pal, or even a little present for yourself. 11 of 12 CREDIT: Candy Kittens We can't get ENOUGH of Candy Kittens. After learning they have a tree-shaped advent calendar to welcome in the Christmas season has made us fall in love with them even more, tbh. What could be better than candy kitten sweets every day? 12 of 12 CREDIT: Etsy Are you a fan of candles but always find your fave brand isn't vegan-friendly? Well, these highly fragranced wax melts are all made from soy wax! With 24 candles to burn in different fragrances, they're an amazing addition to your home.

How can you tell a company is vegan-friendly?

With more beauty brands than ever before, it can be hard to tell when a company is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. It requires a lot of research to find any cosmetic brand's cruelty-free policy.

Did you know that there are different organisations that certify companies for their official cruelty-free status? PETA, Leaping Bunny, and Choose Cruelty-Free are THE go-to's.

In order to get the cruelty-free certification, brands must meet all of the following criteria:

• They don't test on animals during any part of production

• They don't order materials from any third party vendor who tests on animals

• They don't have third parties test their products on animals on their behalf

• They don't sell their products in countries that require animal testing (i.e. mainland China)

• They aren't owned by a parent company which tests on animals

Free the Bunnies has pulled together a guide on cruelty-free beauty brands 2021, including a list of all the companies that are 100% cruelty-free, with many of them offering vegan products too. Check out this full list here.

Are cruelty-free cosmetics vegan?

When a product states that it's cruelty-free, this basically means that the product or ingredients haven't been tested on animals. This doesn't necessarily mean that no animal ingredients are included.

Common animal ingredients to look out for are:

Collagen: Love a lip pump gloss or anti-ageing eye cream? Watch out for this in your make-up as it isn't plant-based.

Elastin: Similar to collagen, this can be found in some anti-ageing products.

Keratin: Usually found in hair and nail items, keratin is produced from the hair and horns of animals.

Beeswax: A common ingredient in mascara, beeswax can often be labelled as cera alba.

Animal hair: Make sure that your false eyelashes don't contain any animal hair.

Lanolin: All your lip products from balms, glosses and sticks may contain this ingredient.

Shellac: Check your nail products and hair sprays for this product.

Squalene: Often can be found in lip balms, moisturisers and deodorants. Always make sure to check the ingredients.

Glycerine: Not to be confused with vegetable glycerine, this product may be found in types of make-up, moisturisers, hair care items and soaps.

Guanine: Make sure that this ingredient isn't in anything that sparkles - we're talking eyeshadows, bronzers and blushes.

Oleic acid: Also known as tallow, oleyl stearate or oleyl oleate this can be found in everything from soaps to moisturisers and nail polishes.

Stearic acid: Watch out for this ingredient in soaps, deodorant, moisturisers and hair products. While this ingredients can be derived from plants, it can also be derived from animals, too. If you're unsure the best thing is to contact the supplier or branch.

Carmine: Generally found in lipsticks, nail polishes and blushes - watch out for this ingredient which can also be referred to as cochineal, E120 and more.