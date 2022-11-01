6 cheese Advent calendars if you are crackers about cheddar

Are you the friend on an evening out who orders a cheese board instead of a dessert? No one is judging you here; we are all for it.

If you're a fiend for cheese or you know someone who goes crackers for charcuterie (you knew we had to get cheesy with this), then we have the perfect gift covered for this Christmas - cheese Advent calendars.

From classic cheeses such as Red Leicester to more niche flavours such as Sunday Roast, there is no better way to treat yourself or a loved one this Christmas than by getting one of these glorious cheese advent calendars. What could possibly brie (absolutely not sorry about that one) better than eating cheese every day? Eating cheese every day for 24 days straight.

We've scoured the internet to find the best cheese advent calendars to kick off your festive season this 2022. Nothing can get cheddar than this...

Gallery SHOP: The best cheese advent calendars 1 of 6 Whenever there is a cheeseboard, you can count on Ilchester to bring the flavour. This box of savoury treats contains 24 delicious cheese in nine varieties. Whether you are a hardcore Applewood fan or live for the Mexicana cheese, this is the advent calendar for you. 2 of 6 Cheese lovers- it doesn't get better than this. This cheese advent calendar includes a range of cheeses inspired by Christmas food favourites such as Christmas Pudding, Pigs In Blankets, Caramelised Red Onion, Mexican Sweet Chilli, Orange and Whisky to Apple Smoked Cheese and Vintage Cheddar. Plus, it has some biscuits and chutney to complete the experience. 3 of 6 If you are a big fan of Welsh cheese, you will be obsessed with this cheese advent calendar. We recommend the mini version of this calendar (51cm wide, 32.5cm tall and 11cm deep) as you will need to clear a bit of fridge space to keep the cheese chilled. If this is not possible, you can open it to remove the cheese without damaging the box. It comes with six different award-winning flavours to look forward to every day. 4 of 6 The Mouse House's 12 Squeaks of Christmas is the perfect gift for any cheese lover. It comes in an adorable tree shaped box with two dancing mice featured on the front and contains 12 delicious 100g Mouse House Cheddars. What a lovely treat for the lead up to the most wonderful time of the year. 5 of 6 Pre-order this Chuckling Cheese Company Advent Calendar ready for Christmas. Featuring eight different flavours like Applesmoke and Mexican Sweet Chilli Cheese - including a brand new limited edition Christmas Tree Shaped Cheese. 6 of 6 This beautifully put together Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar by Paxton & Whitfield is the perfect gift for anyone who loves a little bit of luxury. Despite being a bit pricier than the others, Paxton & Whitfield is a company with 225 years worth of experience in the cheese making business, so there's no doubt that this calendar will seriously impress.

Do the cheese Advent calendars need to be refrigerated?

Yes, you will need to keep these cheese calendars chilled in the fridge. Most of the calendars are small enough to fit comfortably inside your fridge door, but make sure you clear some room to make sure before you order your cheesy Christmas treat.