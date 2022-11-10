Disney Store deals are coming this Black Friday

No matter how old you get, you never outgrow Disney. It's a brand that has truly integrated itself into our lives, no matter what age you are or where you are.

Their merchandise has always been a top hit too, with retailers worldwide joining in on the Disney fun and selling everything such as throws, kitchenware and pyjamas (yes, Primark we are looking at you, and we are not mad at all).

But despite the urge to buy every and any Disney product we come across, we're unfortunately adults now who need to look after our wallets and the money inside of it, and sometimes that means we can't treat ourselves to those Lilo and Stitch slippers, even though let's face it... it's a great investment.

Black Friday 2022 Disney sale

Luckily, though, this November is the perfect time to get your hands on some Disney merch without breaking the bank. On November 25 until November 27, the Disney store is having a Black Friday Sale, meaning you can grab some deals and fulfil your Disney desires.

Until then, though, we've gone through all the bestselling and most popular Disney homeware and merchandise items ahead of the sale, so you can get stocked up and prepped ahead of it. Ready, set, shop.

Gallery SHOP: the best of the Disney store 1 of 9 These gorgeous baubles will look adorable on any Christmas tree, no matter what theme your home is this Christmas. Featuring the cutest Winne The Pooh artwork with characters Winne, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore. 2 of 9 This gorgeous pillow features the Peter Pan film logo on one side with the iconic Big Ben clock-face on the other with your favourite characters - Peter, Wendy, John, and Michael. 3 of 9 Lumiere has to be one of the most iconic Beauty And The Beast character, so why wouldn't you want him to hold up your cakes and bakes. With a sturdy design and beautiful golden finish, there's every reason why you should treat yourself to this stand, especially with the festive season coming up. 4 of 9 What a perfect way to welcome visitors to your home. Featuring artwork of Carl and Ellie's house from UP, this mat is ideal as a treat for yourself or any Disney fan. 5 of 9 Now who can deny that this is THE cutest mug ever? And the Spoon with the honey bee on it? This is it. The ultimate mug for any old school Disney lover. 6 of 9 This gorgeous Aristocats themed candle holder is perfect for candle lovers everywhere. Featuring the cutest cat ears as decoration, this will add a touch of elegance to any home - with a Disney twist. 7 of 9 This glorious plaid print throw will keep you cosy with the colder months approaching. Just imagine: hot chocolate, your favourite Disney film and this throw? What a perfect combination. 8 of 9 The ultimate Disney water bottle, girls. Featuring a pop-art like design with Disney's OG Mickey Mouse, this bottle will let the whole office know that you're a fan of Disney. 9 of 9 With a golden finish and an adorable silhouette of the iconic Mickey Mouse, your mantle piece will look magical for the most wonderful time of the year.

Where can I buy Disney merch deals from?

There are loads of places you can grab Disney merchandise and decor. We've focused on the discounts you can ffoind at the Disney store, where you'll be able to find all of the latest Disney toys and releases.

Other than that though, you'll be able to grab these toys all across the internet shops, including Amazon, Argos and department stores like John Lewis. Get your hands on these deals though, before they sell out!

How long does it take for Disney merch to be shipped?