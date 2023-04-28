A complete guide on how to throw an EPIC Eurovision party

The month of May brings with it blue skies, the Met Gala and - drumroll please - EUROVISION. What a time to be alive. Yep, that's right. The best day of the year is almost among us, because on 9 May 2023, The Eurovision Song Contest is finally back on our screens.

When we found out that Eurovision is set to take place in Liverpool this year, we were absolutely made up. Representing the UK is London-based singer Mae Muller, with her song I Wrote A Song which is a total summer bop, if you ask us. Hopefully, we'll be on to a winner.

We can't think of a better way to celebrate the Eurovision than by throwing your very own Eurovision soiree, because let's be real - who else are you going to critique every single performance with? So, get ready for questionable outfits, hilarious Graham Norton commentary and lots of feathers.

The best Eurovision party ideas

To help you throw the Eurovision party of your dreams, we've outlined a few Eurovision party ideas in terms of themes, games and food, and created a list of Eurovision party essentials to buy ASAP. Best news? The majority of these are from Amazon, so be sure to take advantage of that Prime Delivery, baby. Let the partay begin.

Theme

While Eurovision is the overall theme, we like the idea of choosing a particular Eurovision year and asking all guests to come dressed up as an act from that year. We'd be dying to see our friends dressed up as Conchita (2014) or the (traumatising) death metal band Lordi (2006).

Another fab idea would be to make your Eurovision party totally ABBA themed - they are the Eurovision OG's, after all. Any excuse to sing our hearts out to Mamma Mia, tbh. Or, take inspiration from the city of Liverpool and go as your favourite Scouse icons and have a lorra lorra laughs.

Games

Drinking games are a necessary addition to any party and will make those inevitably dreadful acts a lot funnier. Trust us on this one. Our fave one to play is the Mission Eurovision drinking game, where you take a sip any time for each of the following: (warning: you may be a goner after this one...) If you're not interested in drinking yourself into oblivion, you can never go wrong with a little Eurovision trivia.

Food

If you're looking to really honour the Eurovision theme, we suggest serving snacks and foods from Eurovision's main five participating countries. Pro tip? Amazon Fresh is a great place to get snacks delivered on the same day, without the hassle of actually leaving your house. Love. We've listed a few examples below, for inspiration:

UK: Pork pies, Walkers crisps, Jaffa Cakes

Italy: Pizza, gelato, paninis

France: Cheese and crackers, French fries

Spain: Cured meats, Padron peppers, stuffed olives

Germany: Bratwurst, salami, schnitzel

SHOP: The best Eurovision party essentials

FAQs

When does Eurovision 2023 start?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will officially begin on May 9 with the first semi-final. The second semi-final will take place two days later, on May 11. However, the exciting finale of Eurovision 2023 will take place on May 13 where the winner will be crowned.

Who will host Eurovision 2023?

Liverpool is the city hosting Eurovision 2023. As Ukraine were unable to host the event due to ongoing conflict with Russia, Liverpool was shortlisted to host this year's Eurovision on their behalf.

Who were the previous winners of Eurovision 2022?

Ukrainian rap group, Kalush Orchestra, were the undisputed winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with 631 points, making them one of the highest-scored entries in Eurovision history.

Who was the previous UK entry on Eurovision 2022?