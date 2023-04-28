  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Home

A complete guide on how to throw an EPIC Eurovision party

ABBA themed party anyone? 🥳

ABBA performing at the Eurovision
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

The month of May brings with it blue skies, the Met Gala and - drumroll please - EUROVISION. What a time to be alive. Yep, that's right. The best day of the year is almost among us, because on 9 May 2023, The Eurovision Song Contest is finally back on our screens.

When we found out that Eurovision is set to take place in Liverpool this year, we were absolutely made up. Representing the UK is London-based singer Mae Muller, with her song I Wrote A Song which is a total summer bop, if you ask us. Hopefully, we'll be on to a winner.

We can't think of a better way to celebrate the Eurovision than by throwing your very own Eurovision soiree, because let's be real - who else are you going to critique every single performance with? So, get ready for questionable outfits, hilarious Graham Norton commentary and lots of feathers.

The best Eurovision party ideas

To help you throw the Eurovision party of your dreams, we've outlined a few Eurovision party ideas in terms of themes, games and food, and created a list of Eurovision party essentials to buy ASAP. Best news? The majority of these are from Amazon, so be sure to take advantage of that Prime Delivery, baby. Let the partay begin.

Theme

While Eurovision is the overall theme, we like the idea of choosing a particular Eurovision year and asking all guests to come dressed up as an act from that year. We'd be dying to see our friends dressed up as Conchita (2014) or the (traumatising) death metal band Lordi (2006).

Another fab idea would be to make your Eurovision party totally ABBA themed - they are the Eurovision OG's, after all. Any excuse to sing our hearts out to Mamma Mia, tbh. Or, take inspiration from the city of Liverpool and go as your favourite Scouse icons and have a lorra lorra laughs.

Games

Drinking games are a necessary addition to any party and will make those inevitably dreadful acts a lot funnier. Trust us on this one. Our fave one to play is the Mission Eurovision drinking game, where you take a sip any time for each of the following: (warning: you may be a goner after this one...) If you're not interested in drinking yourself into oblivion, you can never go wrong with a little Eurovision trivia.

Food

If you're looking to really honour the Eurovision theme, we suggest serving snacks and foods from Eurovision's main five participating countries. Pro tip? Amazon Fresh is a great place to get snacks delivered on the same day, without the hassle of actually leaving your house. Love. We've listed a few examples below, for inspiration:

UK: Pork pies, Walkers crisps, Jaffa Cakes

Italy: Pizza, gelato, paninis

France: Cheese and crackers, French fries

Spain: Cured meats, Padron peppers, stuffed olives

Germany: Bratwurst, salami, schnitzel

SHOP: The best Eurovision party essentials

1. Eurovision Score Cards

Eurovision Score Cards

View offer

Description

Take a seat in the judge's panel by scoring each country's performance yourself based on the

Eurovision Score Cards
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

2. Song Contest 'Douze Points' Garland

Song Contest 'Douze Points' Garland

View offer

Description

Liverpool brand, Utility, is selling this cute and colourful 'douze points' garland that's just

Song Contest 'Douze Points' Garland
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. Graham Norton Flat Card Masks

Graham Norton Flat Card Masks

View offer

Description

Graham Norton is the Eurovision MVP, so why not pay homage to him with these flat card face masks

Graham Norton Flat Card Masks
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Party Games Pack

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Party Games Pack

View offer

Description

From Eurovision Bingo to Eurovision drinking games, this party pack has EVERYTHING. Whether you're

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Party Games Pack
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Unique Union Jack Bunting Banner

Unique Union Jack Bunting Banner

Rrp: £4.99

Price: £2.48
Amazon
View offer

Description

If you're wanting to go all out and decorate the entire house from top to bottom, this party pack

Unique Union Jack Bunting Banner
Slide 1 of 1

Rrp: £4.99

Price: £2.48
Amazon
View offer

6. Nul Points The Unofficial Eurovision Quiz Book

Nul Points The Unofficial Eurovision Quiz Book

View offer

Description

Add a little suspense to the evening by competing with your friends in the ultimate Eurovision

Nul Points The Unofficial Eurovision Quiz Book
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

7. Eurovision Cowboy Hat

Eurovision Cowboy Hat

View offer

Description

Look unreal in this Eurovision Cowboy Hat from Etsy. Bringing the glamour, it features sequins and

Eurovision Cowboy Hat
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

8. 1970s Dancing Dream Costume

1970s Dancing Dream Costume

Rrp: £36.99

Price: £25.25
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Embrace your inner super trooper with this snazzy ABBA-inspired costume. We'd throw a party just

1970s Dancing Dream Costume
Slide 1 of 1

Rrp: £36.99

Price: £25.25
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

9. Yojoloin Jumbo 12PCS Inflatable Instruments

Yojoloin Jumbo 12PCS Inflatable Instruments
Price: £16.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Get picture ready and set the atmosphere with these inflatable instruments, perfect as picture

Yojoloin Jumbo 12PCS Inflatable Instruments
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £16.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

10. RockJam 10-Watt Rechargeable Karaoke Machine with Two Microphones

RockJam 10-Watt Rechargeable Bluetooth Karaoke Machine with Two Microphones
Price: £44.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Would a Eurovision party be complete without your very own state-of-the-art karaoke machine? We

RockJam 10-Watt Rechargeable Bluetooth Karaoke Machine with Two Microphones
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £44.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

11. Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn 44 Pack Box

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn 44 Pack Box
Price: £21.25
Amazon
View offer

Description

For the evening's entertainment, what could be better than kicking bag with a bag of popcorn?

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn 44 Pack Box
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £21.25
Amazon
View offer

12. Walkers Snack Box

Walkers Snack Box
Price: £13.72
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

From Wotsists to Squares and French Fries, Walkers are the pinnacle of British cuisine. 24 packs

Walkers Snack Box
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £13.72
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Looking for more party food? Here are some tasty treats...

SHOP: The best Eurovision party food

1. Morrisons Battered Chicken Dippers

Morrisons Battered Chicken Dippers
Amazon

View offer

2. Quorn Meat Free Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Quorn Meat Free Crispy Chicken Nuggets
Amazon

View offer

3. Dr. Oetker Ristorante Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Mozzarella Cheese Pizza
Amazon

View offer

4. Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pepperoni-Salame Pizza

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pepperoni-Salame Pizza
Amazon

View offer

5. Morrisons Mozzarella Sticks

Morrisons Mozzarella Sticks
Amazon

View offer

6. Morrisons 10 Mac 'N' Cheese Bites

Morrisons 10 Mac 'N' Cheese Bites
Amazon

View offer

7. Morrisons Melton Mowbray Mini Pork Pies

Morrisons Melton Mowbray Mini Pork Pies
Amazon

View offer

8. Old El Paso Mexican Original Cheesy Baked Nacho Kit

Old El Paso Mexican Original Cheesy Baked Nacho Kit
Amazon

View offer

9. Morrisons 10 Sweet Chilli Chicken Skewers

Morrisons 10 Sweet Chilli Chicken Skewers
Amazon

View offer

10. Morrisons Chilli & Garlic Olives

Morrisons Chilli & Garlic Olives
Amazon

View offer

FAQs

When does Eurovision 2023 start?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will officially begin on May 9 with the first semi-final. The second semi-final will take place two days later, on May 11. However, the exciting finale of Eurovision 2023 will take place on May 13 where the winner will be crowned.

Who will host Eurovision 2023?

Liverpool is the city hosting Eurovision 2023. As Ukraine were unable to host the event due to ongoing conflict with Russia, Liverpool was shortlisted to host this year's Eurovision on their behalf.

Who were the previous winners of Eurovision 2022?

Ukrainian rap group, Kalush Orchestra, were the undisputed winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with 631 points, making them one of the highest-scored entries in Eurovision history.

Who was the previous UK entry on Eurovision 2022?

Last year, our UK entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was Essex-based Sam Ryder. His entry Space Man earned us 466 points, which was a bit of a step up from nul points in 2021. Ok, a bit of an understatement. A total step up from the previous year.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Pop Ya Collar by Usher