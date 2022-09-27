  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Home

15 actually nice things to buy yourself this Halloween

No tricks, just all the treats!

best halloween gifts 2022
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

We love that part of autumn when everything feels a little Halloween-y. We're talking pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes, skulls on ery-thing and ghoul-shaped bath bombs by the bucket load. Here are the best things to treat yourself (or a deserving pal) this spooky season.

Gallery

SHOP: the best Halloween gifts 2022

Le Creuset Halloween Tray
1 of 15

The best thing about autumn is pretending to be Mary Berry and attempting to bake every Sunday afternoon until Christmas. Nope, nothing! It's essentially self-care at this point. This adorable Halloween baking tray is a surefire way of becoming the favourite in your household.

Pumpkin-Shaped Mug
2 of 15

Stop what you're doing, because we have found your Halloween mug for 2022 and it's a corker. We love it so much, it's already in our basket.

ASOS DESIGN Halloween oversized t-shirt with this is my halloween costume in black
3 of 15

For anyone who couldn't think of anything worse than donning a pumpkin outfit to the pub, you will love this easy-breezy 'costume' from ASOS.

the vampire diaries x PH colour changing blush - witchcraft
4 of 15

A colour-changing cream blusher inspired by The Vampire Diaries? What October 31 dreams are made of. This clever formula changes to a gorj pink when applied to the skin.

Pumpkin Ceramic Casserole Dish
5 of 15

If you're after a pumpkin-shaped casserole dish without the hefty price tag, you will love this delight from Aldi. It's available in-store from October the 9th.

Biscuiteers Haunted House Box
6 of 15

Make a friend's day with a box filled with yummy spooky treats from Biscuiteers. It contains nine chocolate biscuits presented in their iconic square-edged keepsake tin.

Lush Toil and Trouble Shower Scrub
7 of 15

It wouldn't be a Halloween gift guide if we didn't include a spooky treat from Lush. We are side-eyeing this herbal shower scrub which is made perfect for de-stressing after a long, hard day. The formula even includes jelly bats and we are sold.

The Wicked Wicker Halloween Hamper, Limited Edition
8 of 15

For true Halloween fans, the Fornum and Mason limited-edition hamper will be right up your street. It's packed with spooktacular goodies that are made for sharing.

xx
9 of 15

This cutesy, customised tumbler is perfect for sipping iced pumpkin spice lattes and ignoring your to-do list.

Threadbare spell halloween pj set in lilac
10 of 15

We all know that cosy, yet spooktacular pyjamas are a must for Halloween. Hey, we don't make the rules.

Original Large Jar Witches Brew
11 of 15

We are obessed with Yankee Candles at the best of times, but Witches' Brew looks like it could be our new favourite. Expect a spicy and sweet aroma of exotic patchouli which casts a captivating spell. Oo-er.

Black Cat Glass Coffee Mug
12 of 15

Nothing makes you feel quite put together like a glass coffee cup. Just ask Rochelle Humes! We adore this feline-inspired mug for celebrating Hallows Eve and beyond.

Amazon
Halloween Stoneware Pumpkin Face Small Bow
13 of 15

A Halloween-y bowl to fill with treats and bingewatch the (gruesome but brilliant!) Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix.

Kocktail Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
14 of 15

If you're looking for a new seasonal tipple, it has to be Kocktail's brand-new Pumpkin Spiced Espresso Martini, amirite?

The Simpsons Makeup Revolution Bouvier Coven Brush Set
15 of 15

If your make-up tools are in need of an upgrade (same!) then why not go peak Halloween with Revolution's limited-edition The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror brush set? Tbf, Patty and Selma were always our favourites...

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
We love pop!