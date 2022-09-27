15 actually nice things to buy yourself this Halloween

We love that part of autumn when everything feels a little Halloween-y. We're talking pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes, skulls on ery-thing and ghoul-shaped bath bombs by the bucket load. Here are the best things to treat yourself (or a deserving pal) this spooky season.
The best thing about autumn is pretending to be Mary Berry and attempting to bake every Sunday afternoon until Christmas. Nope, nothing! It's essentially self-care at this point. This adorable Halloween baking tray is a surefire way of becoming the favourite in your household.
Stop what you're doing, because we have found your Halloween mug for 2022 and it's a corker. We love it so much, it's already in our basket.
For anyone who couldn't think of anything worse than donning a pumpkin outfit to the pub, you will love this easy-breezy 'costume' from ASOS.
A colour-changing cream blusher inspired by The Vampire Diaries? What October 31 dreams are made of. This clever formula changes to a gorj pink when applied to the skin.
If you're after a pumpkin-shaped casserole dish without the hefty price tag, you will love this delight from Aldi. It's available in-store from October the 9th.
Make a friend's day with a box filled with yummy spooky treats from Biscuiteers. It contains nine chocolate biscuits presented in their iconic square-edged keepsake tin.
It wouldn't be a Halloween gift guide if we didn't include a spooky treat from Lush. We are side-eyeing this herbal shower scrub which is made perfect for de-stressing after a long, hard day. The formula even includes jelly bats and we are sold.
For true Halloween fans, the Fornum and Mason limited-edition hamper will be right up your street. It's packed with spooktacular goodies that are made for sharing.
This cutesy, customised tumbler is perfect for sipping iced pumpkin spice lattes and ignoring your to-do list.
We all know that cosy, yet spooktacular pyjamas are a must for Halloween. Hey, we don't make the rules.
We are obessed with Yankee Candles at the best of times, but Witches' Brew looks like it could be our new favourite. Expect a spicy and sweet aroma of exotic patchouli which casts a captivating spell. Oo-er.
Nothing makes you feel quite put together like a glass coffee cup. Just ask Rochelle Humes! We adore this feline-inspired mug for celebrating Hallows Eve and beyond.
A Halloween-y bowl to fill with treats and bingewatch the (gruesome but brilliant!) Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix.
If you're looking for a new seasonal tipple, it has to be Kocktail's brand-new Pumpkin Spiced Espresso Martini, amirite?
If your make-up tools are in need of an upgrade (same!) then why not go peak Halloween with Revolution's limited-edition The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror brush set? Tbf, Patty and Selma were always our favourites...