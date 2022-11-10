11 celebrities share their all-time favourite Hello Fresh recipe

The Shagged Married Annoyed hosts are forever talking about their love for Hello Fresh on their award-winning podcast. Rosie previously shared in a post on Instagram: “So thankful for Hello Fresh right now, I have arrived home from tour half an hour before this arrived on our doorstep (good job too as I had absolutely not been to the shops!)"

The star helpful added, "Good luck not eating the cucumber whilst cooking, the lime, sugar and sesame seed dressing is unreal.”