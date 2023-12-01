  1. Home|
Lovehoney has all the saucy gift ideas for Christmas

Because nothing beats a vibrator under the tree.

by Aimee Jakes |
Updated
1
Lovehoney Plus Size Parisienne Charm Red Lace Crotchless Bra Set
2
Lovehoney
Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 piece)
3
Lovehoney
Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
4
Lovehoney
Bondage Boutique Soft Over-The-Door Sex Swing
5
Lovehoney Christmas Pom-Pom Red Sheer Body
6
Lovehoney
Lovehoney Oh! Foreplay Dice (3 Pack)
7
Lovehoney
Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator
8
Lovehoney
Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece)
9
Lovehoney
We-Vibe X Lovehoney Jive App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating G-Spot Love Egg

Paid Partnership

From extra-quiet vibrators to crotchless lingerie, Lovehoney is truly the one-stop shop for all things spice (and no, we're not talking about chilli). The brand is bonafide overachievers in all things pleasure and lovingly stock plenty of gadgets, gizmos and er, sex swings to satisfy every fantasy and kink you may have this December and beyond.

Because Santa isn't the only one coming this Christmas!

We've rounded up plenty of saucy gift ideas from Lovehoney which promise to jingle the bells of anyone on the naughty list this year. Great bonking, awaits.

1. Lovehoney Plus Size Parisienne Charm Red Lace Crotchless Bra Set

Price: £35.99 (WAS £39.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

Nothing warms up a chilly winter's eve quite like racy red.

2. Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 piece)

Lovehoney
Price: £90 (WAS £207)

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

An advent calendar that definitely beats chocolate. This 12-day calendar contains the crème de la

3. Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

Lovehoney
Price: £79.99 (WAS £99.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

Give the gift of guaranteed orgasms with the Womaniser x Lovehoney Clitoral Stimulation which is

4. Bondage Boutique Soft Over-The-Door Sex Swing

Lovehoney
Price: £23.99 (WAS £39.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

Standing up sex has never been easier with this over-the-door sex swing.

5. Lovehoney Christmas Pom-Pom Red Sheer Body

xxx
Price: £17.99 (WAS £19.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

Sheer red body with faux fur trim for a look sure to jingle some bells.

6. Lovehoney Oh! Foreplay Dice (3 Pack)

Lovehoney
Price: £5.99

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

Spice up your bedroom antics with some rather erotic foreplay dice. The possibilities are endless.

7. Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

Lovehoney

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

With a total of 36 possible vibration combinations, this powerful rabbit vibrator has got all

8. Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece)

Lovehoney
Price: £39.99 (WAS £79.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

A bumper selection of sex toys that will hit all of your sweet spots.

9. We-Vibe X Lovehoney Jive App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating G-Spot Love Egg

Lovehoney
Price: £79.99 (WAS 99.99)

lovehoney.co.uk

Description

A whisper-quiet wearable love egg vibrator for hands-free play.

