PSA: Mrs Hinch’s favourite Shark hoover is on sale right now with £50 off

We don't know about you, but we'll never get tired of watching Mrs Hinch - AKA Sophie Hinchliffe - clean her home. The original #cleanfluencer, she's inspired us in so many ways, especially when it comes to what cleaning products to buy.

When you lead a busy home and work life, you need cleaning equipment you can rely on. Luckily, this cleaning guru has all the clever gadgets for the job.

Now, you can now nab yourself her much loved 'Shelly' Shark Cordless Vacuum for your next spring clean at a bargain £50 off. No, we're not joking.

The Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is usually £129.99 but right now, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get one for just £79.99. Wowza.

SHOP Mrs Hinch's Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner View offer Quick and lightweight for all the little clean-ups in your home. £50 off and a Mrs Hinch fave, what's not to love?

The cordless handheld vacuum is ideal for all those nooks and hard-to-reach places, including the skirting and corners of the room.

Or like Mrs Hinch, you can empty out and hoover the toaster to get rid of all those crumbs and maybe give the car a quick hinch.

It has a handy dust cap that can be emptied at the touch of a button too so no hoover bag is needed, buzzing.

Want to shop more Shark deals? The Amazon Prime Early Access sale has you covered:

