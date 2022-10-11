  1. Home
PSA: Mrs Hinch’s favourite Shark hoover is on sale right now with £50 off

It's time to upgrade your Hinch haul, go go go!

by Darryl White |
Posted

We don't know about you, but we'll never get tired of watching Mrs Hinch - AKA Sophie Hinchliffe - clean her home. The original #cleanfluencer, she's inspired us in so many ways, especially when it comes to what cleaning products to buy.

When you lead a busy home and work life, you need cleaning equipment you can rely on. Luckily, this cleaning guru has all the clever gadgets for the job.

Now, you can now nab yourself her much loved 'Shelly' Shark Cordless Vacuum for your next spring clean at a bargain £50 off. No, we're not joking.

The Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is usually £129.99 but right now, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get one for just £79.99. Wowza.

The cordless handheld vacuum is ideal for all those nooks and hard-to-reach places, including the skirting and corners of the room.

Or like Mrs Hinch, you can empty out and hoover the toaster to get rid of all those crumbs and maybe give the car a quick hinch.

It has a handy dust cap that can be emptied at the touch of a button too so no hoover bag is needed, buzzing.

Want to shop more Shark deals? The Amazon Prime Early Access sale has you covered:

Fun things you can do this weekend that don't involve a screen:

Hinch your home: whack out The Pink Stuff, some rubber gloves and your favourite podcast and make your flat SHINE a la Mrs Hinch.

Try a new recipe: whether you fancy whipping up a lasagne or some healthy protein pancakes, now is the perfect time to cook something you love.

Make a vision board: manifestation is all the rage and honestly? We're here for it. Dream big and plot your goals for 2023 and beyond.

