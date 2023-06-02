This new iced coffee cup is going viral on TikTok (and here’s why)

There's nothing more we love in summer than to be sipping on a freshly made iced coffee, whether that's from our local coffee chain or made from scratch. This year, though, TikTok is upgrading our at-home iced drinks and tbh, we're sold already.

The newest member of our tumbler set: the Nespresso Nomad Bottle.

We'll admit, it's hard to get your hands on these babies (thanks for that one, TikTok) but it seems everyone's absolutely desperate to grab one, with them being the best on-the-go iced coffee cup to bless the market.

Leak. Proof. That's all we need to say.

That's right, Nespresso has made it so secure that whether you're zooming around in your car or shoving it into your work bag, there will be no leaks here. We need as much coffee we can get, so the Nomad bottle will keep it safe and sound with a lock cover.

One influencer even said it has 'good drinking suction' - the important things, people.

Put your Starbucks cups to the side friends (or just alternate the Nespresso and Starbies cups if you can't say goodbye just yet) because there's a new cup on the block.

Coming in two sizes - large and small - as well as a choice of colours, the new Nespresso Nomad Bottle is one to snap up ahead of summer, especially if you're into your iced drinks. Where the exact choice is a little hard to get your hands on, we've got a selection of very similar dupes to choose from, so you can have your choice of the best iced coffee cups.

SHOP: The best iced coffee cups to get your hands on

