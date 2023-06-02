  1. Home
This new iced coffee cup is going viral on TikTok (and here’s why)

Perf for on-the-go...

by Caitlin Casey |
Posted

There's nothing more we love in summer than to be sipping on a freshly made iced coffee, whether that's from our local coffee chain or made from scratch. This year, though, TikTok is upgrading our at-home iced drinks and tbh, we're sold already.

The newest member of our tumbler set: the Nespresso Nomad Bottle.

We'll admit, it's hard to get your hands on these babies (thanks for that one, TikTok) but it seems everyone's absolutely desperate to grab one, with them being the best on-the-go iced coffee cup to bless the market.

Leak. Proof. That's all we need to say.

That's right, Nespresso has made it so secure that whether you're zooming around in your car or shoving it into your work bag, there will be no leaks here. We need as much coffee we can get, so the Nomad bottle will keep it safe and sound with a lock cover.

One influencer even said it has 'good drinking suction' - the important things, people.

Put your Starbucks cups to the side friends (or just alternate the Nespresso and Starbies cups if you can't say goodbye just yet) because there's a new cup on the block.

Coming in two sizes - large and small - as well as a choice of colours, the new Nespresso Nomad Bottle is one to snap up ahead of summer, especially if you're into your iced drinks. Where the exact choice is a little hard to get your hands on, we've got a selection of very similar dupes to choose from, so you can have your choice of the best iced coffee cups.

SHOP: The best iced coffee cups to get your hands on

1. Nespresso Nomad Bottle Small

nespresso nomad
Amazon
View offer

Description

The infamous new Nespresso iced coffee cup is currently unavailable for UK buyers right now -

nespresso nomad
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

2. Beige Nespresso Nomad Iced Coffee &amp; Tea Bottle

Beige Nespresso Nomad Iced Coffee & Tea Bottle

View offer

Description

Stockists on Etsy are also getting involved in the iced coffee cup action, so you can jump on the

Beige Nespresso Nomad Iced Coffee & Tea Bottle
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. New Nespresso Nomad Iced Coffee Bottle

New Nespresso Nomad Iced Coffee Bottle

View offer

Description

Get the smaller version of an Nespresso iced coffee tumbler with this stockist on Etsy too. So cute.

New Nespresso Nomad Iced Coffee Bottle
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug

Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug

View offer

Description

Nespresso also has these mugs on the UK website which double up as iced coffee and hot drink

Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Blanketswarm Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Straws

Blanketswarm 2Pcs Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Straws

Rrp: £17.99

Price: £16.39
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Keep it simple with these glass and bamboo iced coffee cups that will keep you going through iced

Blanketswarm 2Pcs Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Straws
Slide 1 of 1

Rrp: £17.99

Price: £16.39
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

6. Typo smoothie cup in pink with floral print

Typo smoothie cup in pink with floral print

View offer

Description

Here's a not-so-secret: you can even get cute travel coffee cups on ASOS. We love this Typo option.

Typo smoothie cup in pink with floral print
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

7. Bodum double wall tumbler with lid &amp; straw

Bodum double wall tumbler with lid & straw

View offer

Description

For less than a tenner Bodum has a pair of double wall tumblers which will do perfectly for all

Bodum double wall tumbler with lid & straw
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

8. PrettyLittleThing Unicorn Coffee Club Pink Sippy Cup

PrettyLittleThing Unicorn Coffee Club Pink Sippy Cup

View offer

Description

We didn't think that PrettyLittleThing would be jumping on the iced coffee wave but they have this

PrettyLittleThing Unicorn Coffee Club Pink Sippy Cup
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
