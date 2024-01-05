A Saltburn bath water candle exists and we have so many questions

Raise your hand if you've been personally victimised by Saltburn. 🙋‍♀️

The Amazon Prime film, which hit the streaming service in December 2023 (VERY MUCH NOT a Christmas film), has taken over our group chats and our TikTok feeds, with some scenes in particular creating quite a stir.

In case you haven't had the pleasure of watching it yet, we'll give you a quick synopsis, but we promise - no spoilers. Set in the noughties, the psychological thriller centres around Oliver (played by Barry Keoghan), a student at Oxford University, who becomes obsessed with the wealthy, strikingly gorgeous and super-tall Felix (played by Jacob Elordi).

©Warner Bros. Pictures

When Oliver is invited to spend the summer at Felix's family estate, Saltburn, all manner of chaos ensues, the likes of which would make the cast of Skins shiver. Featuring brilliant casting, spot-on music choices, delightful styling and jaw-dropping cinematography, it's got a lot going for it. However, we'd put money on there being one or two scenes that have been banished to the 'do not revisit' box of your mind. You know the ones.

It didn't take long for the internet to get to work, specifically, the marketplace Etsy, which is now selling plenty of memorabilia to celebrate the film. With everything from car air fresheners to mugs and this hilarious LEGO bath scene poster, Saltburn fans can fill their boots with whatever tickles their fancy, plus have a stab at making the viral TikTok cocktail, if they're that way inclined.

One product in particular that's made us simultaneously giggle and gag, is this bath water candle, which would make an excellent gift for your bestie with a dark sense of humour, or even for your own home. Right? Right??? We don't know anymore. It's been a weird few weeks.

Does it *actually* smell like, well, you know what? Thankfully, no. You can choose from 16 different scents, plus three different sizes to personalise your candle. While some options are made in the US and have a hefty delivery fee and wait time, this one is made in the UK and has free delivery, making it even easier for you to get your hands on this godforsaken decor item.

The next logical question, of course, is whether any of the cast members are aware of the candle, which you'll be delighted to find out that yes, yes they are.

When asked by Variety about the product, Barry Keoghan said, "I already have 10 of them. They’re all burning at my house right now". Oh, yay.