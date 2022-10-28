The worst celebrity Halloween costumes that totally missed the mark

They may have the fame, the riches and showstopping style for the majority of the year, but when it comes to Halloween, celebs’ choice of costume can go one way or the other (legendary or disaster, that is) - and there is no in-between.

While we’re generally fascinated by the extent that some celebs will go to to make sure they’re the most impressively dressed up zombie or vampire at the party (or witch, or wolf, or totally skinless dead person if you happen to be Heidi Klum ), sometimes their efforts can make them look FAR too sexy-ween for our liking (that has just NEVER been a good look) or, well, like they just haven’t made any effort at all.

Of course, Halloween is the one night of the year when (no, we are not going to quote Mean Girls here) we can totally get away with being out in public with a luminous green face, or, perhaps covered in fake blood with half of a plastic knife sticking out of our chests. But if you’re lacking creativity and just considering that devil costume again, or perhaps just planning on sticking on a mask and hoping for the best, please check in here beforehand to see how it’s just NOT done...