The worst celebrity Halloween costumes that totally missed the mark

Even Heidi Klum makes the list

by Sophie Bronstein & Marianna Manson |
They may have the fame, the riches and showstopping style for the majority of the year, but when it comes to Halloween, celebs’ choice of costume can go one way or the other (legendary or disaster, that is) - and there is no in-between.

While we’re generally fascinated by the extent that some celebs will go to to make sure they’re the most impressively dressed up zombie or vampire at the party (or witch, or wolf, or totally skinless dead person if you happen to be Heidi Klum), sometimes their efforts can make them look FAR too sexy-ween for our liking (that has just NEVER been a good look) or, well, like they just haven’t made any effort at all.

Of course, Halloween is the one night of the year when (no, we are not going to quote Mean Girls here) we can totally get away with being out in public with a luminous green face, or, perhaps covered in fake blood with half of a plastic knife sticking out of our chests. But if you’re lacking creativity and just considering that devil costume again, or perhaps just planning on sticking on a mask and hoping for the best, please check in here beforehand to see how it’s just NOT done...

Daisy Lowe
1 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

We just thought you'd go for something a bit more original than a PVC catsuit and a couple of drawn on whiskers, Daisy!

Isla Fisher
2 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

There was just A LOT going on in Isla's costume back in 2013.

Jessica Szohr
3 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

OK, we know it was 2011... but still, Jess, the sexy dead cheerleader look just doesn't sit well with us.

Katy Perry
4 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

We can't work out whether Katy's cheeto Halloween costume from 2017 is amazingly cool or just amazingly irrelevant. Hm.

Lily Allen
5 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Just... what are you even supposed to be dressed up as here, Lily?

Mariah Carey
6 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Maybe the concept of sexy-ween was more acceptable in 2009, but we just don't see anything angelic about Mariah's angel costume here.

Coco Austin
7 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

We know you love to flaunt your curves, Coco, but this... really?

Paris Hilton
8 of 21
CREDIT: Getty
  1. It's dark. No need for sunnies. 2) What's spooky about Minnie Mouse?

Suki Waterhouse
9 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

We're just utterly confused by Suki's costume choice.

Tara Reid
10 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Oh, Tara... just no.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
11 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Well this is a major throwback pic but this is what we meant by 'sticking on a mask and hoping for the best'. We were just expecting something a little more creative from the Twilight stars.

Sacha Baron Cohen
12 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

He's the man behind Borat and Ali G, so naturally we were expecting something much more hilarious than this outfit.

Scott Disick
13 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Lord Disick dressed up as American Psycho's Patrick Bateman - but all we see is him looking his normal self with the addition of a plastic axe.

Karen Gillan
14 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

I'm a mouse, duh?

Heidi Klum
15 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Heidi may be the undisputed queen of Halloween these days, but back when her annual Halloween ball first began in 2000, she wasn't quite up to the same standards.

Joe Jonas
16 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

We're entirely unsure what Joe Jonas is supposed to be here. A sushi chef? Niche.

Ellie Goulding
17 of 21
CREDIT: ITV

Clearly Ellie wasn't au fait with cultural appropriation back in 2015 when she wore this problematic Native American costume.

Alexa Chung
18 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

The sentiment is commendable - calling attention the plastic in the ocean, natch – but we can't help feel Alexa could have paid slightly closer attention to detail?

Princess Beatrice
19 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Considering she's an actual Princess, Bea could have made slightly more effort that this weird head/face accessory and nylon wig added to an otherwise totally normal outfit. What even is she?

Rihanna
20 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

It's Rihanna, so obviously she looks pure FIYAH in her sexy PVC corset, but what's with the face paint?

Hugh Hefner
21 of 21
CREDIT: Getty

Erm, Hugh, did you even try to make an effort with this outfit? A onesie and a pair of trainers is NOT an acceptable Halloween costume.

So, what have we learned from these Halloween fails?

Firstly, it's 2022, huns - appropriating someone's culture as a costume is NOT cute, particularly if you're going to be dead or a zombified version of it.

And wearing your undies as a costume is soooooooo 2004, right? Make an EFFORT, we say. Get crafty with papier-mâché or bits and bobs from a charity or vintage shop.

Now THAT'S what you call creepy ©Getty

Lastly, the creepier the better. Though it's undeniably hilarious when someone turns up to a party in an inflatable poo costume, what ever happened to scaring your mates with a frankly terrifying zombie bride or ghost pirate get-up?

