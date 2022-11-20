The best Taylor Swift fan gifts to buy if they’ve currently got Midnights on repeat

Being a Taylor Swift fan is quite the whirlwind. Firstly, Tay Tay dropped a bomb of folklore and evermore in the space of summer 2020, then we got All Too Well (10-Minute Version) and now, of course, it's the era of Midnights - gloriously majestic and has been on a loop since it dropped. Whether they've been there from the start or have jumped on the bandwagon recently, the best Taylor Swift fan gifts are the ones that are really thoughtful - and, really smart, too.

From Bejewelled-inspired earrings and clothes to * that * keyring from the All Too Well short film, there are a tonne of Taylor Swift fan gifts out there that will make them forget about all their champagne problems. You can even snap up a replica of the exact cardigan Taylor Swift wore in her music video of, well, cardigan.

Plus, with all the heartbreak of the US Taylor Swift Eras tour, you might have to just buy a tonne of gifts to get through it. We were going to ask Tay to announce the Europe and International tour next, but we're not sure we could handle the stress of fighting for ticket buying. We'll take a nice Taylor t-shirt instead.

So, for all the Swifties in your life and to really show off the fact that you're Taylor's number one fan, here are the best Taylor Swift fan gifts online, no matter what your favourite album is.

The best Taylor Swift fan gifts out there that aren't just merch