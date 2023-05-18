  1. Home
Father’s Day Gift Guide 2023: presents ideas dad will love

This lot will make choosing a gift so much easier

Father's day
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Dad, granddad, step-father or anyone else who has played a fatherly role deserves some love this June 18th and a thoughtful gift will always go down a treat.

But choosing a present they will love can be a challenge, especially if you're after something special that will outshine your siblings (mwahaha).

Whether he's into golf, gardening and beer or hates most typical dad sort of things (we can relate!) we've rounded up the best present ideas from the high street, but let's be honest, he'll be pretty chuffed whatever you choose.

Father's Day gift ideas 2023

Extremely Chocolatey Gift Bag
If he has a sweet tooth, he will be extremely chuffed with this tote bag of chocolate. Family movie night, anyone?

L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Look Lively Anti-Fatigue Duo Giftset for him
A high-performance skincare duo that doesn't cost the earth.

Personalised Embroidered Initials Washbag
Because even dads can love a bit of self-care, too.

Lazy Man 3-in-1 Pan
This genius pan will save dad time on a Sunday morning (and it means more fry-ups for you, hurrah.)

Men's Navy Modal
Easily the softest pyjama set he will ever own, courtesy of Chelsea Peers.

Personalised Greatest Dad Face Socks
Socks are always a cool present, but socks with dad's face on? Absolutely iconic.

Under Armour Men's T2G Printed Golf Polo Shirt
Golf polos are always a good idea if your old man loves nothing more than putting a few balls on the weekend.

Wonderbly I Love Daddy This Much Personlised Book
If you're buying on behalf of little ones, these personalised Wonderbly books are MAGIC.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky
With smooth and sweet notes of toffee, fruit and spicy vanilla, topped off with Johnnie Walker's signature smokiness, this cult whiskey is a no-brainer this Father's Day.

Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Mobile Photo Printer
With this handy device, her can print extra-wide Polaroid pictures instantly from his phone.

@DadSaysJokes
A chance for dad to polish up on his own dad jokes. Prepare to never hear the end of it.

The Daily Catch Chocolate Box
Searching for a gift for the sweet-toothed fishing fanatic in your life? We've found it.

Men's Helvetia™ Streetwear Fleece
This fun fleece will add some pizazz (and warmth!) to Dad's wardrobe.

Hair Care Routine
If his hair is his pride of joy, help give it a new lease of life with this caffeine-rich haircare set which promises to strengthen and repair.

Lumi Recovery Pod Ice Bath
If dad's body is a temple and he loves trying the newest wellness trend, he will love this cold plunge pool which utilises cold water therapy to help boost energy levels, reduce inflammation and aid recovery.

Lazy Man Self Stirring Mug
The perfect solution for the dad who wants a cuppa but can't be bothered to stir. We've all been there.

If he has trouble sleeping or is known to snore, this CBD pillow could be just the ticket.

Cotton Rich Short Sleeve Knitted Polo Shirt
For a crisp polo tee he will reach for always, you can't beat this affordable number by M&S/

New Balance Men's 574 Greens Waterproof Spikeless Golf Shoes
Treat Dad to a new pair of golf kicks with these New Balance 574 Greens Waterproof Spikeless Golf Shoes which look just as good off as on the course.

Jägermeister Manifest, 50 Cl
If dad is the life and soul of the party, this is the perfect drink for celebrating and raising a cheer.

WIT Lightweight Woven Shorts In Cream
Lightweight training shorts for dads that are also smart enough to wear with a t-shirt in the summer.

F1 Arcade, London
Give dad the gift of an experience this year, and take him to London's new F1 Arcade. If he's a fan of racing, video games, nice food or even just beer, it's sure to be a present that delights.

beard trimmer
This luxe beard trimer by Panasonic offers 58(!) cutting lengths giving him the ultimate control over personal styling. Well-groomed dad, incoming.

Oldi Supermarket T Shirt
Brighten up his day no end with this very lovely t-shirt. Ha.

Wyndon Jogger Sneaker
Athletic meets casual in this sleek platform sneaker from TOMS.

Zoom in Skip to the beginning of the images gallery SonicYou Matte Black
A present dad wouldn't think to buy himself but will this highly-rated electric toothbrush will quickly elevate his every day.

A sleek and leak-proof travel mug that was made for fishing trips and beyond.

HyperX Cloud Alpha – Wireless Gaming Headset
With over 300 hours of battery life, the HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless headphones will be on every gamer's wishlist.

Toppik Hair Building Fibres Powder
Toppik is cult for adding the illusion of thickness to thinning hair and beards.

Ensure dad snoozes like an absolute champ with the best sleep masks on the internet. As well as being made from pure mulberry silk, they are also completely black-out meaning interrupted beauty sleep always.

Clean T Tequila Alternative
If your dad is off the booze this year (or even every year), this non-alcoholic tequila alternative will go down a treat. Perfect for making no-hangover margaritas.

A George Foreman grill is a must for foodie dads.

