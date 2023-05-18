Father’s Day Gift Guide 2023: presents ideas dad will love

Dad, granddad, step-father or anyone else who has played a fatherly role deserves some love this June 18th and a thoughtful gift will always go down a treat.

But choosing a present they will love can be a challenge, especially if you're after something special that will outshine your siblings (mwahaha).

Whether he's into golf, gardening and beer or hates most typical dad sort of things (we can relate!) we've rounded up the best present ideas from the high street, but let's be honest, he'll be pretty chuffed whatever you choose.