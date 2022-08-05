Adele’s ready to elope

by Heat |

Adele and Rich Paul’s year-long romance reached new heights earlier this year when Adele started flashing a ring

on her engagement finger, followed by the confirmation they had moved in together. And the couple are showing no signs of slowing down, as they have set their sights on starting a family – but not before they’ve tied the knot, which we’re told is a case of sooner rather than later.

“It’s just a question of timing – Adele’s already said she’d love to elope before the end of summer,” our insider reveals.

“They’re being very open about it and she’s been dropping serious hints about welcoming a little one very soon, too. They have been picking out baby names, setting up a nursery in their new home – it’s been full steam ahead for the past several months. It’s all moving very quickly – Adele’s dreams are coming true and then some.”

Rumours circulated earlier this year that the 34-year-old songstress – who is mum to Angelo, nine, from her marriage to Simon Konecki – and sports agent Rich, 40, were going through a rocky patch in their relationship, which Adele strenuously denied on social media. And judging by their recent sun-drenched trip to Sardinia, the couple have squashed any speculation that they’re anything but blissfully happy.

And now the Hello hitmaker has rescheduled her Las Vegas shows after previously cancelling her residency, an impromptu wedding in the Little White Chapel following one of her gigs could be on the cards.

Our insider adds, “They’ve gone from being at a total crisis point to planning the rest of their lives together. Right now, they are figuring out when and where, but they’ve already talked about a quickie ceremony, most likely in Vegas. They love what J-Lo and Ben did.

“They would love to have a baby, too, and rumours have been doing the rounds that Adele could be pregnant already, even though she and Rich are playing that down and keeping that side very close to their chests.”