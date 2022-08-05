  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

Adele’s ready to elope

The singer and Rich Paul are taking things to the next level

adele paul rich
by Heat |
Posted on

Adele and Rich Paul’s year-long romance reached new heights earlier this year when Adele started flashing a ring
on her engagement finger, followed by the confirmation they had moved in together. And the couple are showing no signs of slowing down, as they have set their sights on starting a family – but not before they’ve tied the knot, which we’re told is a case of sooner rather than later.

“It’s just a question of timing – Adele’s already said she’d love to elope before the end of summer,” our insider reveals.

“They’re being very open about it and she’s been dropping serious hints about welcoming a little one very soon, too. They have been picking out baby names, setting up a nursery in their new home – it’s been full steam ahead for the past several months. It’s all moving very quickly – Adele’s dreams are coming true and then some.”

adele paul rich
©shutterstock

Rumours circulated earlier this year that the 34-year-old songstress – who is mum to Angelo, nine, from her marriage to Simon Konecki – and sports agent Rich, 40, were going through a rocky patch in their relationship, which Adele strenuously denied on social media. And judging by their recent sun-drenched trip to Sardinia, the couple have squashed any speculation that they’re anything but blissfully happy.

And now the Hello hitmaker has rescheduled her Las Vegas shows after previously cancelling her residency, an impromptu wedding in the Little White Chapel following one of her gigs could be on the cards.

adele
©shutterstock

Our insider adds, “They’ve gone from being at a total crisis point to planning the rest of their lives together. Right now, they are figuring out when and where, but they’ve already talked about a quickie ceremony, most likely in Vegas. They love what J-Lo and Ben did.

“They would love to have a baby, too, and rumours have been doing the rounds that Adele could be pregnant already, even though she and Rich are playing that down and keeping that side very close to their chests.”

heat magazine
GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK ©heat magazine
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott